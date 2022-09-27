ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Comments / 0

Related
Wildcats Today

Look: Wildcats Rocking All White Against Ole Miss

No. 7 Kentucky will sport an all-white look for the second time this season on Saturday afternoon in Oxford:  Kentucky wore nothing but white in its 26-16 week two win over Florida in Gainesville. Some thought the Cats might go for a blue look against No. 14 Ole Miss, as the Rebels will be ...
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Struggling Ole Miss fan goes viral ahead of game vs. Kentucky

Ole Miss is hosting fellow unbeaten SEC squad Kentucky in an early game on ESPN on Saturday in Oxford. That means some Ole Miss students had to get up early to start tailgating, probably after a long night of partying on Friday night. That led to one struggling Ole Miss...
therebelwalk.com

Former Ole Miss Football Players Enjoy Homecoming Gathering

OXFORD, Miss. – Texas A&M is famous for its 12th Man, a player willing to come out of the stands should his Aggies need him to do so. Saturday when Kentucky takes on Ole Miss, the Rebels will have up to a 50th man in the bleachers ready to take the field — and these players have experience.
OXFORD, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oxford, MS
Basketball
Oxford, MS
College Basketball
Local
Mississippi Sports
Local
Mississippi Basketball
Oxford, MS
College Sports
Local
Mississippi College Basketball
Oxford, MS
Sports
City
Oxford, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Wildcats Today

Bold Predictions: No. 7 Kentucky-No. 14 Ole Miss

The No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats (4-0, 1-0 SEC) will look to remain undefeated this Saturday, as they hit the road for the second time this season, traveling to Oxford to take on the No. 14 Ole miss Rebels (4-0). Ahead of Saturday afternoon's contest, the Wildcats Today staff shares their bold ...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kermit Davis
aseaofblue.com

Big Blue Pick ‘Em Week 5

It will be an early wake-up call for Coach Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday with an 11:00 am CT kickoff against Ole Miss as a pair of ranked, undefeated teams, will collide in Oxford. In addition to the early start time, the Wildcats will be in unfamiliar...
LEXINGTON, KY
desotocountynews.com

Friday sports: Chargers, South Panola unbeaten in region football

Photo: Center Hill players celebrate the Mustangs 23-15 victory over Lewisburg Friday night. (Credit: Cody Carter Photography) Friday’s high school action in DeSoto County set up a battle between the top two teams in MHSAA Region 1-6A next week when South Panola travels to Southaven to battle the Chargers.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
mississippiscoreboard.com

Germantown All-American Basketball Player Madison Booker Picks Texas, Former Mississippi State Coach Vic Schaefer￼

Coach Vic Schaefer brought in high school All-American players like Victoria Vivians to bring Mississippi State women’s basketball program to new heights, being the national runners-up two consecutive seasons during his successful eight years in Starkville. Schaefer, now at the University of Texas, got a commitment from another high...
STARKVILLE, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mbb#Ole Miss#Ncaa Tournament#Rebels#The Ncaa Tournament
thelocalvoice.net

Oxford Police Department Announces Kentucky Game Day Plans

To ensure that everyone has a fun and safe time celebrating, Oxford Police Department will have an increased presence in and around the downtown Square area. OPD’s goal is to be proactive in preventing any disturbances or unsafe activities, and as always, do not hesitate to contact us should the need arise.
hottytoddy.com

The Easiest Decision I Ever Made

I am not sure that I chose Ole Miss as much as Ole Miss chose me. For me, there was no real choice. For as long as I can remember, Ole Miss sat alone at the top of the list; no other school could even come close. Even though my...
OXFORD, MS
breezynews.com

Kosy Mayor Attends Meredith Commemoration

Kosciusko Mayor Tim Kyle is impressed with the way that Ole Miss is commemorating the 60th anniversary of James Meredith’s enrollment as the university’s first Black student. Kyle and his wife were in Oxford Wednesday night as Meredith’s special guests at a dinner at Chancellor Glenn Boyce’s home....
KOSCIUSKO, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
hottytoddy.com

A Seat for Everyone at the Longest Table

Throughout much of the University of Mississippi’s history, students such as James Meredith have been an integral part of spurring the change seen on campus today. To honor such students and promote conversation and fellowship, the Longest Table returns from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 2) in the Circle.
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Panola County fallen officers honored with new monument

BATESVILLE, Miss. — It was an emotional morning in Batesville, Mississippi at the unveiling of a monument dedicated to Panola County’s law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty. On a sunny fall morning, the sound of bagpipes echoed through the Batesville Town Square, and the flag at the Panola County Courthouse was raised […]
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Eupora Police share image after fatal shooting

EUPORA, Miss. (WTVA) - Police in Eupora released a surveillance image of an individual who may have played a part in the fatal shooting of Daimian Britt. The image shows the individual running away and doesn’t show the person’s face or any other distinguishing features. Police officers found...
EUPORA, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy