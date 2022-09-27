Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Wildcats Rocking All White Against Ole Miss
No. 7 Kentucky will sport an all-white look for the second time this season on Saturday afternoon in Oxford: Kentucky wore nothing but white in its 26-16 week two win over Florida in Gainesville. Some thought the Cats might go for a blue look against No. 14 Ole Miss, as the Rebels will be ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Struggling Ole Miss fan goes viral ahead of game vs. Kentucky
Ole Miss is hosting fellow unbeaten SEC squad Kentucky in an early game on ESPN on Saturday in Oxford. That means some Ole Miss students had to get up early to start tailgating, probably after a long night of partying on Friday night. That led to one struggling Ole Miss...
therebelwalk.com
Former Ole Miss Football Players Enjoy Homecoming Gathering
OXFORD, Miss. – Texas A&M is famous for its 12th Man, a player willing to come out of the stands should his Aggies need him to do so. Saturday when Kentucky takes on Ole Miss, the Rebels will have up to a 50th man in the bleachers ready to take the field — and these players have experience.
Ole Miss Reveals Uniform Combination For Home Game vs. Kentucky
The Rebels are debuting their new Realtree helmets against the Wildcats on Saturday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcbi.com
James Meredith visits Ole Miss football practice
James Meredith, the first black person to enroll at Ole Miss 60 years ago, stopped by the Ole Miss football practice on Thursday. More:
Lane Kiffin shoves Ole Miss player after penalty in Kentucky game
Lane Kiffin isn't one to get too animated on the Ole Miss sideline, but he made an exception during Saturday's game against Kentucky. The coach's frustrations came to the fore when he shoved Rebels tight end Michael Trigg following the player's false start penalty. Ole Miss was facing 4th and short ...
Bold Predictions: No. 7 Kentucky-No. 14 Ole Miss
The No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats (4-0, 1-0 SEC) will look to remain undefeated this Saturday, as they hit the road for the second time this season, traveling to Oxford to take on the No. 14 Ole miss Rebels (4-0). Ahead of Saturday afternoon's contest, the Wildcats Today staff shares their bold ...
Ole Miss vs. Kentucky schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time
Ole Miss vs. Kentucky schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game timeHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 1 Time: 12 p.m. Eastern TV: ESPN network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) What you need to knowNo. 7 Kentucky: Welcome back, Chris Rodriguez. Kentucky's lead running back returns to ...
RELATED PEOPLE
Ole Miss vs. Kentucky college football preview, prediction
Ole Miss vs. Kentucky Week 5 college football preview, predictionHow to watchWhat: Sat., Oct. 1 Time: 12 p.m. Eastern TV: ESPN network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) Related: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule Odds, point spread, betting ...
aseaofblue.com
Big Blue Pick ‘Em Week 5
It will be an early wake-up call for Coach Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday with an 11:00 am CT kickoff against Ole Miss as a pair of ranked, undefeated teams, will collide in Oxford. In addition to the early start time, the Wildcats will be in unfamiliar...
desotocountynews.com
Friday sports: Chargers, South Panola unbeaten in region football
Photo: Center Hill players celebrate the Mustangs 23-15 victory over Lewisburg Friday night. (Credit: Cody Carter Photography) Friday’s high school action in DeSoto County set up a battle between the top two teams in MHSAA Region 1-6A next week when South Panola travels to Southaven to battle the Chargers.
mississippiscoreboard.com
Germantown All-American Basketball Player Madison Booker Picks Texas, Former Mississippi State Coach Vic Schaefer￼
Coach Vic Schaefer brought in high school All-American players like Victoria Vivians to bring Mississippi State women’s basketball program to new heights, being the national runners-up two consecutive seasons during his successful eight years in Starkville. Schaefer, now at the University of Texas, got a commitment from another high...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thelocalvoice.net
Oxford Police Department Announces Kentucky Game Day Plans
To ensure that everyone has a fun and safe time celebrating, Oxford Police Department will have an increased presence in and around the downtown Square area. OPD’s goal is to be proactive in preventing any disturbances or unsafe activities, and as always, do not hesitate to contact us should the need arise.
hottytoddy.com
The Easiest Decision I Ever Made
I am not sure that I chose Ole Miss as much as Ole Miss chose me. For me, there was no real choice. For as long as I can remember, Ole Miss sat alone at the top of the list; no other school could even come close. Even though my...
3 Great Burger Places in Mississippi
If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger and some tasty fries on the side, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Mississippi.
breezynews.com
Kosy Mayor Attends Meredith Commemoration
Kosciusko Mayor Tim Kyle is impressed with the way that Ole Miss is commemorating the 60th anniversary of James Meredith’s enrollment as the university’s first Black student. Kyle and his wife were in Oxford Wednesday night as Meredith’s special guests at a dinner at Chancellor Glenn Boyce’s home....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hottytoddy.com
A Seat for Everyone at the Longest Table
Throughout much of the University of Mississippi’s history, students such as James Meredith have been an integral part of spurring the change seen on campus today. To honor such students and promote conversation and fellowship, the Longest Table returns from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 2) in the Circle.
WLBT
Senatobia police searching for persons of interest in gang-related shooting investigation
SENATOBIA, Miss. (WMC) - The Senatobia Police Department is searching for five persons of interest in a gang-related shooting investigation. The shooting took place on Friday, Sept. 23 in a Senatobia neighborhood, at the intersection of East Gilmore Street and Cox Street. The individuals pictured are considered persons of interest.
Panola County fallen officers honored with new monument
BATESVILLE, Miss. — It was an emotional morning in Batesville, Mississippi at the unveiling of a monument dedicated to Panola County’s law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty. On a sunny fall morning, the sound of bagpipes echoed through the Batesville Town Square, and the flag at the Panola County Courthouse was raised […]
wtva.com
Eupora Police share image after fatal shooting
EUPORA, Miss. (WTVA) - Police in Eupora released a surveillance image of an individual who may have played a part in the fatal shooting of Daimian Britt. The image shows the individual running away and doesn’t show the person’s face or any other distinguishing features. Police officers found...
Comments / 0