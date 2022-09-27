Evansville residents are passionate about baseball. Most of us who played at some point in our lives more than likely started as soon as we were old enough to join a city league or our grade school team. When I played in grade school, many, many, many years ago, the only time I practiced was at practice. Over the last several years, the landscape has changed a bit. The competition has improved tremendously thanks to many players working on their game year-round by playing on travel teams in the off-season, and working at training facilities to hone their skills. Those players will soon have a new option for taking their game to the next level when a brand new baseball and softball training facility opens on Evansville's north side next year.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO