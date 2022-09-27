ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greece, NY

WHEC TV-10

UPDATE: Police identify man shot, killed Saturday on Chili Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. The Rochester Police Department Major Crimes Unit identified the victim of a homicide that happened around 3 a.m. Saturday on Chili Avenue. 43-year-old Bryan Harrell Sr. was struck in the upper body by at least one gunshot while he was outside grilling and other people were gathering around a bonfire.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

18-Year-Old and 13-Year-Old Arrested for Irondequoit Burglaries

Police in Irondequoit say an 18-year-old and a 13-year-old have been arrested for the rash of burglaries and car thefts this week in the Edgecreek Trail neighborhood. According to police, both suspects had already been arrested for a burglary last week at a business on East Ridge Road. Eighteen-year-old Ty’John...
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
WHEC TV-10

Victim, suspects identified in Waterloo murder investigation

WATERLOO, N.Y. The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspects and victim after a murder in the Town of Waterloo around 1 a.m. Friday. The victim is 33-year-old William Waugh, of Euless, Texas. He was shot at 121 Route 96 in Waterloo. Waugh was taken to Geneva General Hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.
WATERLOO, NY
wutv29.com

Toddler critical but stable after shooting, two suspects arrested

A 3-year-old boy is in critical-but-stable condition Wednesday, after being shot while sitting in a parked car Tuesday night. Police responded to North Clinton Avenue near Scrantom Street shortly before 6 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Officers learned the boy had been caught in the crossfire of a shootout while he was sitting in his car seat.
ROCHESTER, NY
WETM 18 News

Man arrested for domestic incident, injuring police officer

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A man is facing felony charges after he injured a police officer that was attempting to arrest him for a domestic incident that occurred earlier this week, according to the Bath Police Department. According to the Bath Police Department, Derrick Mack-Vasquez was wanted for a domestic dispute incident that occurred on […]
BATH, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man dies of injuries after Sept. 10 stabbing on Remington Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police said the victim of a stabbing on September 10 has died from his injuries. He is the 63rd homicide victim of 2022. 59-year-old Freddie Bussey was stabbed on September 10 at around 8 a.m. Police found him on Morrill Street but later determined he was stabbed on Remington Street. Bussey died at the hospital on Tuesday.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Woman Found Murdered Late Saturday Night in a City Alley Identified

Rochester police have released the name of the woman found murdered late Saturday night in an alley behind North Plymouth Avenue. She was 65-year-old Mary Simzer. Police aren't saying how she died, but say it was clear she was the victim of a murder. The Major Crimes Unit is conducting...
ROCHESTER, NY
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man accused of killing police officer charged in the murder of two more men

BOSTON, MA/ROCHESTER, NY – On Tuesday, a grand jury indictment was unsealed charging 21-year-old Kelvin Vickers Jr. of Boston, Deadrick Fulwiley, and Raheim Robinson, with four counts of Murder in the 1st Degree, Attempted Murder in the 2nd Degree, Reckless Endangerment in the 1st Degree, twelve counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree, and Arson in the 4th Degree.
BOSTON, MA
WHEC TV-10

Parma man arrested, charged following domestic incident

PARMA, N.Y. — Monroe County sheriff’s deputies made an arrest after a domestic situation in Parma on Wednesday morning. Ricky Premo is charged with criminal possession of a weapon. Deputies say a woman called 911 from outside a home on Winding Country Lane around 3:30 a.m. A man inside the home refused to leave.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Police identify victim of murder on Pearce Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Police have identified a woman found dead on Pearce Street last Saturday evening. 65-year-old Mary Simzer of Rochester was found dead around 11 p.m. on September 24 in an alley off N. Plymouth Ave. Investigators later determined Simzer was the victim of a homicide. The investigation is continuing and officers […]
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Man Facing Charges For a Shooting in the Town of Greece

Greece police have charged a Rochester man in a shooting that left a woman in serious condition. It happened yesterday morning at an address on Stone Road. The woman is expected to survive. Twenty-one-year-old Jose Acevedo is charged with assault, endangering a child, and two gun crimes. He was ordered...
GREECE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Police asking for help in identifying shooting suspect

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester police are trying to find a man believed to be responsible for a shooting. They’re asking you to take a good look at the pictures above. The shooting happened back on Sept. 9 on Dewey Avenue near Emerson Street just before 9 p.m. If you recognize...
ROCHESTER, NY

