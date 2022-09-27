ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — 3-year-old Marlo Joseph was going to get a snack with his family on Wednesday, when they were caught in crossfire. On Friday, Marlo’s cousin Brittany Rumph spoke to News 8, and said the toddler is in stable condition, recovering in the hospital. She says she is hopeful; but the tragedy, is changing […]

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO