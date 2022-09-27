Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
UPDATE: Police identify man shot, killed Saturday on Chili Ave.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. The Rochester Police Department Major Crimes Unit identified the victim of a homicide that happened around 3 a.m. Saturday on Chili Avenue. 43-year-old Bryan Harrell Sr. was struck in the upper body by at least one gunshot while he was outside grilling and other people were gathering around a bonfire.
iheart.com
18-Year-Old and 13-Year-Old Arrested for Irondequoit Burglaries
Police in Irondequoit say an 18-year-old and a 13-year-old have been arrested for the rash of burglaries and car thefts this week in the Edgecreek Trail neighborhood. According to police, both suspects had already been arrested for a burglary last week at a business on East Ridge Road. Eighteen-year-old Ty’John...
WHEC TV-10
Victim, suspects identified in Waterloo murder investigation
WATERLOO, N.Y. The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspects and victim after a murder in the Town of Waterloo around 1 a.m. Friday. The victim is 33-year-old William Waugh, of Euless, Texas. He was shot at 121 Route 96 in Waterloo. Waugh was taken to Geneva General Hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.
iheart.com
Man Accused of Killing a RPD Officer Pleads Not Guilty to Separate Shooting
The Boston man already awaiting trial for the triple shooting that killed Rochester police officer Tony Mazurkiewicz has pleaded not guilty in another triple shooting -- one that happened the previous day and killed two people. Prosecutors say searches after the officer was killed turned up guns linked to the...
wutv29.com
Toddler critical but stable after shooting, two suspects arrested
A 3-year-old boy is in critical-but-stable condition Wednesday, after being shot while sitting in a parked car Tuesday night. Police responded to North Clinton Avenue near Scrantom Street shortly before 6 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Officers learned the boy had been caught in the crossfire of a shootout while he was sitting in his car seat.
spectrumlocalnews.com
'Justice needs to be served': Outcry over shooting of 3-year-old boy in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There is an outcry in the city of Rochester over the shooting of a 3-year-old boy. Police say Marlo Joseph, 3, was caught in the crossfire of a shootout between two groups of people Wednesday evening. Rochester police say the boy was inside a parked car...
Man arrested for domestic incident, injuring police officer
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A man is facing felony charges after he injured a police officer that was attempting to arrest him for a domestic incident that occurred earlier this week, according to the Bath Police Department. According to the Bath Police Department, Derrick Mack-Vasquez was wanted for a domestic dispute incident that occurred on […]
WHEC TV-10
Man dies of injuries after Sept. 10 stabbing on Remington Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police said the victim of a stabbing on September 10 has died from his injuries. He is the 63rd homicide victim of 2022. 59-year-old Freddie Bussey was stabbed on September 10 at around 8 a.m. Police found him on Morrill Street but later determined he was stabbed on Remington Street. Bussey died at the hospital on Tuesday.
‘Marlo Strong:’ Cousin of 3-year-old shot speaks out, calls for change
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — 3-year-old Marlo Joseph was going to get a snack with his family on Wednesday, when they were caught in crossfire. On Friday, Marlo’s cousin Brittany Rumph spoke to News 8, and said the toddler is in stable condition, recovering in the hospital. She says she is hopeful; but the tragedy, is changing […]
2 arrests made in Waterloo murder of Texas man
The victim was quickly transported via ambulance to Geneva General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.
iheart.com
Woman Found Murdered Late Saturday Night in a City Alley Identified
Rochester police have released the name of the woman found murdered late Saturday night in an alley behind North Plymouth Avenue. She was 65-year-old Mary Simzer. Police aren't saying how she died, but say it was clear she was the victim of a murder. The Major Crimes Unit is conducting...
Rochester man, teen, arrested for Irondequoit burglaries, stolen cars
The 13-year-old was charged with second-degree burglary and third-degree grand larceny.
Rochester man dies 2 weeks after stabbing; suspect in custody
57-year-old Gregory Andrews, whom investigators say was an acquaintance of the victim, was suspected of stabbing Bussey.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man accused of killing police officer charged in the murder of two more men
BOSTON, MA/ROCHESTER, NY – On Tuesday, a grand jury indictment was unsealed charging 21-year-old Kelvin Vickers Jr. of Boston, Deadrick Fulwiley, and Raheim Robinson, with four counts of Murder in the 1st Degree, Attempted Murder in the 2nd Degree, Reckless Endangerment in the 1st Degree, twelve counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree, and Arson in the 4th Degree.
WHEC TV-10
Parma man arrested, charged following domestic incident
PARMA, N.Y. — Monroe County sheriff’s deputies made an arrest after a domestic situation in Parma on Wednesday morning. Ricky Premo is charged with criminal possession of a weapon. Deputies say a woman called 911 from outside a home on Winding Country Lane around 3:30 a.m. A man inside the home refused to leave.
2 charged, 1 pleads not guilty, after 3-year-old struck in Rochester shootout
"I hear 'bring the national guard in all the time' but the national guard has another job, they're not police officers.'"
Police identify victim of murder on Pearce Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Police have identified a woman found dead on Pearce Street last Saturday evening. 65-year-old Mary Simzer of Rochester was found dead around 11 p.m. on September 24 in an alley off N. Plymouth Ave. Investigators later determined Simzer was the victim of a homicide. The investigation is continuing and officers […]
iheart.com
Rochester Man Facing Charges For a Shooting in the Town of Greece
Greece police have charged a Rochester man in a shooting that left a woman in serious condition. It happened yesterday morning at an address on Stone Road. The woman is expected to survive. Twenty-one-year-old Jose Acevedo is charged with assault, endangering a child, and two gun crimes. He was ordered...
WHEC TV-10
Rochester police respond to two crashes on Friday morning, one driver arrested for DWI
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police responded to two crashes on Friday morning. No one was seriously injured in either crash. Police said a drunk driver crashed into a tree in Rochester, then tried to make a run for it at around 1:45 a.m. on Sherman Street. Officers said they...
WHEC TV-10
Police asking for help in identifying shooting suspect
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester police are trying to find a man believed to be responsible for a shooting. They’re asking you to take a good look at the pictures above. The shooting happened back on Sept. 9 on Dewey Avenue near Emerson Street just before 9 p.m. If you recognize...
