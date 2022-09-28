Read full article on original website
Apple no longer signing iOS 16.0 and iOS 16.0.1, blocking downgrades from iOS 16.0.2
IOS 16 was officially released to the public on September 12 after three months of beta testing. Since then, Apple has released two minor updates: iOS 16.0.1 and iOS 16.0.2. Now, the company has stopped signing both iOS 16.0 and iOS 16.0.1, which means users can no longer downgrade from iOS 16.0.2.
Apple’s VP of procurement loses job (and dental plan) over crass remarks in viral TikTok
Apple is losing its longtime vice president of procurement, Tony Blevins, according to a new report from Bloomberg. The departure comes after Blevins made “crude remarks” in a TikTok video, which quickly went viral and was brought to Apple’s attention. Blevins is a 22-year veteran of Apple...
Apple schedules Q4 2022 earnings release for October 27
Apple announced this week that it will release its earnings report for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 on Thursday, October 27. Just like in the previous announcements, the company will release its Q4 2022 earnings report, then hold a conference call with investors and analysts to provide more detail.
Apple @ Work: XCreds supercharges your Mac login window
Apple once again increases autonomous car fleet team; number of cars still at 69
Apple is continuing to slowly expand its autonomous vehicle testing program in California. According to new data published by the California Department of Motor Vehicles, Apple now has 15 new drivers registered to its crew. The number of self-driving vehicles, however, remains the same at 69 vehicles. Apple’s self-driving car...
Why Endpoint Security on Macs used at work goes beyond traditional Antivirus
Macs are on pace to become the top endpoint in the enterprise in the coming years. If you entered the workforce in the last 5-6 years, there’s a good chance you were given a Mac on your first day and you likely don’t remember a world where the only Macs that an organization generally had was in the graphic design department.
PSA: Don’t try to use iOS 16’s iCloud Shared Photo Library yet
Apple is close to launching a major new feature in the Photos app that makes it much easier to share photos and videos with loved ones. iCloud Shared Photo Library lets you automatically or manually share your whole library or parts of it. But while the feature is available in the iOS 16.1 public and developer beta, you can’t share with anyone running the public iOS 16.0.2 release or earlier.
Apple Pay promotes exclusive style offers as fall starts
With fall starting, Apple Pay is promoting a few exclusive deals to its customers to help prepare for this colder season. When you use Apple’s payment solution, you can get special online offers on dresses, tops, jeans, accessories, and more. Apple is promoting four stores; customers need to use...
9to5Mac Daily: September 30, 2022 – Instagram third-party app, iPhone 14 ‘Max’
Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. Sponsored by ALOGIC: Order the new ALOGIC Clarity Monitor and...
Send Later with Mail: How the new scheduling feature works in iOS 16
The Mail app gets some valuable enhancements with iOS 16. One of the headlining features is the ability to schedule emails to be sent at a specific time. Follow along for a hands-on look at how it works to Send Later with Mail on iPhone. Apple’s Mail app has gotten...
Hands-on with the Courant premium leather or linen MagSafe-compatible iPhone charger
Courant recently launched its idea of what a MagSafe-compatible charger should look like with the MAG:1 Classics and Essentials. Featuring premium Italian leather or designer Belgium linen, the company is elevating magnetic chargers for iPhone. Here are our thoughts after going hands-on with the MAG:1 leather MagSafe-compatible charger. MAG:1 Classics...
How to turn on Apple Watch Low Power Mode and what you give up to use it
A valuable new feature that’s arrived for Apple Watch Series 4 and later with watchOS 9 is Low Power Mode. When needed, that means up to 2x longer battery life for the wearables. Here’s how to turn on Apple Watch Lower Power mode plus extra details on how it works and everything you give up when using it.
iPhone 14 panel orders down 38% vs. iPhone 13, iPhone 14 Pro Max production strong
We’ve heard quite a bit about how the iPhone 14 Pro models are selling better than the rest of the iPhone 14 lineup. Now, Display Supply Chain Consultants analyst Ross Young has some additional data, this time focused on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro shipments in comparison to last year’s iPhone 13 lineup.
Chase offering up to 50% bonus when redeeming points for Apple products
Chase is once again launching one of its more lucrative credit card promotions for those shopping at Apple. Starting today through November 30, Chase is offering boosted redemption values when cardholders use Ultimate Rewards points to shop at Apple. The exact values vary depending on which Chase card you have.
Korean antitrust authority raids Apple offices to investigate 33% App Store cut
The Korean antitrust authority has carried out a dawn raid on Apple offices in the city of Gangnam-gu. The raid was part of an investigation into claims that Apple effectively charges some developers even more than the 30% cut, which has itself come under fire. The same issue also sees...
How iPhone 14’s satellite-based emergency SOS compares to T-Mobile/SpaceX Starlink solution
At their Far Out event, Apple announced that satellite connectivity will be available on the iPhone 14 lineup. But a few weeks earlier, SpaceX and T-Mobile made an announcement that they will be bringing satellite-based connectivity to basically any 5G phone. So, how do these two services compare, is one better than the other, and should it affect your decision on which phone to go with?
Apple’s next big car milestone is assembling its team once again
When will Apple unveil its car? That’s the question customers have been asking for years. With executives leaving Project Titan and Apple having to rearrange the team over and over, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the company has set a date to rearrange its car team yet again. In a...
Adobe unveils Photoshop and Premiere Elements 2023 with Apple Silicon upgrades, AI features, more
Adobe is out today with new versions of Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements for 2023. Headlining these updates include new “easy-to-use” features powered by AI, improved optimization for Apple Silicon-powered Macs, and more. Head below for the full details on everything new with today’s Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements releases.
Long-range wireless charging a reality in new smart-lock – using infrared
Long-range wireless power has been a long-term dream, where a single charger in a single location in our home, can beam power to all of our portable devices. That simply isn’t possible given existing technologies, but smart lock company Alfred has now turned one small part of the dream into reality.
Thursday’s best deals: M2 MacBook Air hits $150 off all-time lows, iPad Pro Smart Folio, more
All of today’s best deals kick off for Thursday, with Apple’s M2 MacBook Air hitting $150 off at new all-time lows from $1,049. That’s on top of a chance to outfit your 12.9-inch iPad Pro with an official Apple Smart Folio for $29 off, as well as Philips Hue HomeKit refurbished lighting sale from $19. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
