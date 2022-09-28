ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9to5Mac

Apple schedules Q4 2022 earnings release for October 27

Apple announced this week that it will release its earnings report for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 on Thursday, October 27. Just like in the previous announcements, the company will release its Q4 2022 earnings report, then hold a conference call with investors and analysts to provide more detail.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
9to5Mac

Apple @ Work: XCreds supercharges your Mac login window

Apple at Work is bought to you by Jamf: Get complete management and security solutions for your organization that are enterprise secure, consumer simple, and protect personal privacy with Jamf. Plus you’ll get same-day support for the latest Apple OS upgrades, Today, over 62,000 organizations trust Jamf to manage and secure over 27 million devices.
SOFTWARE
9to5Mac

Why Endpoint Security on Macs used at work goes beyond traditional Antivirus

Macs are on pace to become the top endpoint in the enterprise in the coming years. If you entered the workforce in the last 5-6 years, there’s a good chance you were given a Mac on your first day and you likely don’t remember a world where the only Macs that an organization generally had was in the graphic design department.
SOFTWARE
9to5Mac

PSA: Don’t try to use iOS 16’s iCloud Shared Photo Library yet

Apple is close to launching a major new feature in the Photos app that makes it much easier to share photos and videos with loved ones. iCloud Shared Photo Library lets you automatically or manually share your whole library or parts of it. But while the feature is available in the iOS 16.1 public and developer beta, you can’t share with anyone running the public iOS 16.0.2 release or earlier.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Apple Pay promotes exclusive style offers as fall starts

With fall starting, Apple Pay is promoting a few exclusive deals to its customers to help prepare for this colder season. When you use Apple’s payment solution, you can get special online offers on dresses, tops, jeans, accessories, and more. Apple is promoting four stores; customers need to use...
SHOPPING
9to5Mac

Hands-on with the Courant premium leather or linen MagSafe-compatible iPhone charger

Courant recently launched its idea of what a MagSafe-compatible charger should look like with the MAG:1 Classics and Essentials. Featuring premium Italian leather or designer Belgium linen, the company is elevating magnetic chargers for iPhone. Here are our thoughts after going hands-on with the MAG:1 leather MagSafe-compatible charger. MAG:1 Classics...
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

How to turn on Apple Watch Low Power Mode and what you give up to use it

A valuable new feature that’s arrived for Apple Watch Series 4 and later with watchOS 9 is Low Power Mode. When needed, that means up to 2x longer battery life for the wearables. Here’s how to turn on Apple Watch Lower Power mode plus extra details on how it works and everything you give up when using it.
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

Chase offering up to 50% bonus when redeeming points for Apple products

Chase is once again launching one of its more lucrative credit card promotions for those shopping at Apple. Starting today through November 30, Chase is offering boosted redemption values when cardholders use Ultimate Rewards points to shop at Apple. The exact values vary depending on which Chase card you have.
TRAVEL
9to5Mac

How iPhone 14’s satellite-based emergency SOS compares to T-Mobile/SpaceX Starlink solution

At their Far Out event, Apple announced that satellite connectivity will be available on the iPhone 14 lineup. But a few weeks earlier, SpaceX and T-Mobile made an announcement that they will be bringing satellite-based connectivity to basically any 5G phone. So, how do these two services compare, is one better than the other, and should it affect your decision on which phone to go with?
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Thursday’s best deals: M2 MacBook Air hits $150 off all-time lows, iPad Pro Smart Folio, more

All of today’s best deals kick off for Thursday, with Apple’s M2 MacBook Air hitting $150 off at new all-time lows from $1,049. That’s on top of a chance to outfit your 12.9-inch iPad Pro with an official Apple Smart Folio for $29 off, as well as Philips Hue HomeKit refurbished lighting sale from $19. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
COMPUTERS

