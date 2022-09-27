Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KVAL
Hurricane Ian 'biggest flood event' ever in southwest Florida, DeSantis says
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WEAR) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Hurricane Ian was "the biggest flood event" the state's southwest region has ever seen, adding that rescue efforts have been made -- and continue -- throughout the area. There's life rescue, making sure people are OK, following up on any...
KVAL
Oregon sends team to support Hurricane Ian response
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal (OSFM) is sending help to Florida to assist with the response to Hurricane Ian. As of Wednesday, September 28th, 13 team members from the OSFM's three incident management teams are leaving Oregon to work in Florida for up to 14 days.
KVAL
Governor Brown visits Cedar Creek Fire camp
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Governor Brown made her way to Oakridge Thursday to speak with fire officials at the Cedar Creek Fire incident command post. Governor Brown was briefed on the current status of the Cedar Creek Fire. But some people are wondering why she made the trip now -...
KVAL
Honor Flight Preview: LCSO escorts middle schooler to school for a memorable day
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — An opportunity to honor our vets turned into a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for one local kid. River is an 11-year-old Creswell middle schooler with Down Syndrome. At an auction benefiting the South Willamette Valley Honor Flight, River's mom, Becca Hope, purchased an experience with the Linn...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KVAL
'Fill the Boot' at Autzen Stadium Saturday to support MDA
EUGENE, Ore. — Lane Professional Firefighters Local 851 will be in the tailgating areas outside of Autzen Stadium Saturday, October 1 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. for a Fill the Boot fundraiser for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Firefighters will also have a fire engine stationed at the Eugene...
KVAL
Oregon spent millions on kids never enrolled in preschool
SALEM, Ore. — Millions of dollars meant to help low-income families send their children to preschool did not meet Oregon’s enrollment requirements, according to state records obtained by KATU News. The Early Learning Division, part of the Oregon Education Department, spent about $26 million on preschool slots over...
KVAL
Oregon issues warning about student debt relief scams
PORTLAND, Ore. — With student loan forgiveness top of mind for many people, there is a warning about scammers trying to take advantage of them. The Oregon Division of Financial Regulation says people are starting to claim they can help you get forgiveness faster or telling you to refinance your loan.
KVAL
Springfield students create dance video to celebrate Peace Week
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — For many, Friday is the day to get out and dance. Friday, students from the Academy of Arts and Academics in Springfield recorded their own dance video at Island Park. They did it for the school's Peace Week celebration. A choregraphed dance was given to the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KVAL
Former president of Willamette Country Music Concerts found guilty of money laundering
EUGENE, Ore. — Springfield resident and former president of Willamette Country Music Concerts, Anne Hankins, pleaded guilty Wednesday after she falsified bank statements and financial summaries to influence sale of her stake in the company, the US Attorney's Office reported. With today’s guilty plea, Ms. Hankins has proven herself...
KVAL
Eugene local jeweler celebrates 100 years of business
EUGENE, Ore. — This weekend, Skeie's Jewelers will be celebrating their 100th anniversary with a store-wide celebration. The celebration will be having champagne, cupcakes, a giveaway as well as the biggest sale in the store's history. All jewelry in the cases will be up to 40% off for the...
KVAL
Suspicious death investigation: Man throws himself against door of home and dies on porch
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A man's death is being investigated as suspicious after he died on the front porch of a home in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The Lane County Sheriff's Office says they received a call at 4:30 a.m. from a residence in the 30300blk of Lassen Lane north of Eugene. The caller told 911 that an adult male was throwing himself against the caller's door.
KVAL
Negotiations continue on Weyerhaeuser worker contract
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — After nearly three weeks of striking, negotiations between Weyerhaeuser and its employees began again Friday morning. The company had rejected the counter-proposal the workers and union had submitted two weeks ago, last week, standing firm on the company's previous proposal. After a short meeting last...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KVAL
Fire containment increases for Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Fire crews continued to secure the fire perimeter near Oakridge, Westfir and High Prairie communities, Thursday, in anticipation of weather that could challenge containment lines. Ground crews remained busy, Thursday, reducing fuel loads and removing brush. Crews were also active cleaning up, relocating equipment, and road...
KVAL
Cooler weather helps tame Cedar Creek Fire, now at 25% containment
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A community meeting will be held September 29 in Greenwaters Park, Oakridge at 6:00 p.m., it will also be available to view on the Cedar Creek Fire Facebook page. Fire officials report that fire activity slowed Wednesday thanks to the cooler temperatures and light precipitation in...
KVAL
Eugene Police ask if you can help identify this suspect
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say that on March 30, 2022, a Eugene mother and her teen daughter went to dinner at a restaurant and parked their car in the restaurant's lot. The mother and daughter said when they returned to their vehicle they found the passenger window shattered and the teen's school bag gone. They say inside the bag had been her keys, school computer, and a wallet with the teen's debit and social security cards.
KVAL
Oregon Ducks expect a physical game against Stanford
EUGENE, Ore. — For years now Stanford has been the thorn in Oregon's side, seemingly ending the Ducks playoff hopes year after year. The two programs have had some nail-biting matchups, especially in Eugene. Including an overtime thriller back in 2018. But you do not have to look that...
KVAL
No. 13 Oregon hosts Stanford late Saturday clash at Autzen
No. 13 Oregon hosts Stanford in a late game Saturday night. Oregon came from behind last weekend to beat Washington State 44-41. It was the Ducks’ third-straight win following a season-opening loss to Georgia. The Ducks scored 29 points in the fourth quarter against the Cougs. It will be...
KVAL
Strangest Things Haunted Farm opens in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Just in time for October, there's a haunted farm that opened on Friday for spooky tours. "We want to make you pee your pants, we want to make you run, we want to make you scream, we want to make you have the time of your life," says Kalin Howard, owner of Strangest Things Haunted Farm.
KVAL
Governor Kate Brown announces $3.3-million in grants for school safety
On Thursday, September 29, Governor Kate Brown announced that she's dedicated $3.3-million for school safety and violence prevention through out Oregon. Oregon schools should be safe, welcoming, and inclusive places for every student who walks through their doors,” said Governor Brown. “Every student in Oregon deserves to be safe from gun violence. Every parent should be able to send their child to school knowing they will come home safe. Every teacher and school employee should be able to go to work without fear for their safety or that of the students under their care.
KVAL
University of Oregon breaks records with largest freshmen class
EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon is breaking records with the largest freshman class in the school's history. 5,338 new first-year students have been added to the student body, which is 700 more students than last year. That is not the only record being broken. On top of...
Comments / 0