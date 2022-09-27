ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parma, OH

Cleveland News - Fox 8

AKRON, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Babysitter indicted on 6 counts of rape

A 25-year-old Akron man accused of soliciting babysitting services online is charged with raping children he babysat. Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh on Friday said a grand jury indicted Timothy Luna on 10 felony counts, including six counts of rape, three counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of importuning.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Show info: September 30, 2022

Bremec Garden Centers has three locations. We visited the one in Cleveland Heights. Obesity in children. Learn more about the Cleveland Clinic by visiting them online. Hike your way through Parma at the Cleveland Metroparks’ West Creek Reservation. Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad. All aboard! Take a ride on the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Guitar prodigy rocks the FOX 8 studio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Max Stakolich says he wants to be the best guitarist in the world and based on his performances at the FOX 8 studio on Friday morning, we’d say he’s well on his way. The 12-year-old Rocky River boy first picked up a guitar...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Apple Ginger Margarita

Apple drinks for fall! Western Reserve Distillery is located on Madison Avenue in Lakewood.
LAKEWOOD, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

New Brews For Fall

New brews for fall! Royal Docks Brewing Co. has two locations in Canton and one in Massillon.
MASSILLON, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Local chef to compete on FOX’s Hell’s Kitchen

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Alejandro Najar is the chef at Unhitched Brewing Company in Louisville. But if things go well for him on the new season of “Hell’s Kitchen,” he’ll be moving to Atlantic City. Najar is one of 18 contestants on “Hell’s Kitchen: Battle...
LOUISVILLE, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Vermilion HS Marching Band ready to rock Woollybear Festival

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s a busy weekend for the Vermilion Sailors as they perform at the Rock Hall, Friday night football and march in Sunday’s Woollybear parade. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton showcases the talented students from Vermilion High School.
VERMILION, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

What’s That Worth?

What’s That Worth? Your items get appraised by an expert at Valentine Auctions in Madison.
MADISON, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

FORECAST: Will Ian impact Friday night football

CLEVELAND (WJW) – We will begin Friday on a chilly note. Temperatures will be in the 40s near the lakeshore, but others could be in the upper 30s. Patchy fog is possible, with sunshine. Slightly warmer today, with highs in the mid-60s. Cloud deck increases later today from the...
CLEVELAND, OH

