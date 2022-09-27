Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Caribbean Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Romantic Restaurants in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Garfield Heights City School Administrators, Will They Violate Section 149.43 of the ORC and the Ohio Sunshine Laws?Brown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Maple Heights Mayor Annette M Blackwell and School Superintendent Dr. Charlie Keenan Hold the State of the City AddressBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Parma Heights police briefing on babysitter rape charges
A 25-year-old Akron man accused of soliciting babysitting services online is charged with raping children he babysat. Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh on Friday, Sept. 30, said a grand jury indicted Timothy Luna on 10 felony counts, including six counts of rape, three counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of importuning.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Babysitter indicted on 6 counts of rape
A 25-year-old Akron man accused of soliciting babysitting services online is charged with raping children he babysat. Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh on Friday said a grand jury indicted Timothy Luna on 10 felony counts, including six counts of rape, three counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of importuning.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Show info: September 30, 2022
Bremec Garden Centers has three locations. We visited the one in Cleveland Heights. Obesity in children. Learn more about the Cleveland Clinic by visiting them online. Hike your way through Parma at the Cleveland Metroparks’ West Creek Reservation. Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad. All aboard! Take a ride on the...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Twice The Sweets In Madison
Nostalgic sweets and modern treats! The Red Berry Candy Store is located on Hubbard Road in Madison.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Guitar prodigy rocks the FOX 8 studio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Max Stakolich says he wants to be the best guitarist in the world and based on his performances at the FOX 8 studio on Friday morning, we’d say he’s well on his way. The 12-year-old Rocky River boy first picked up a guitar...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Apple Ginger Margarita
Apple drinks for fall! Western Reserve Distillery is located on Madison Avenue in Lakewood.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
New Brews For Fall
New brews for fall! Royal Docks Brewing Co. has two locations in Canton and one in Massillon.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Local chef to compete on FOX’s Hell’s Kitchen
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Alejandro Najar is the chef at Unhitched Brewing Company in Louisville. But if things go well for him on the new season of “Hell’s Kitchen,” he’ll be moving to Atlantic City. Najar is one of 18 contestants on “Hell’s Kitchen: Battle...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Vermilion HS Marching Band ready to rock Woollybear Festival
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s a busy weekend for the Vermilion Sailors as they perform at the Rock Hall, Friday night football and march in Sunday’s Woollybear parade. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton showcases the talented students from Vermilion High School.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
What’s That Worth?
What’s That Worth? Your items get appraised by an expert at Valentine Auctions in Madison.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Supporting Small Businesses
Supporting small businesses! City Goods CLE is located on West 28th Street in Cleveland.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Scores are in for Week 7 of Friday Night Touchdown
South came in at 4-2 and Mayfield at 3-3. South entered the non-conference matchup on a three-game winning streak, while Mayfield had lost two consecutive games.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cleveland News - Fox 8
FORECAST: Will Ian impact Friday night football
CLEVELAND (WJW) – We will begin Friday on a chilly note. Temperatures will be in the 40s near the lakeshore, but others could be in the upper 30s. Patchy fog is possible, with sunshine. Slightly warmer today, with highs in the mid-60s. Cloud deck increases later today from the...
Comments / 0