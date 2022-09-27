Read full article on original website
Willie Simmons Remains in an Alabama Prison for Life for Stealing $9 Forty Years Ago
Willie Simmons(Photo: ALDOC) It might sound outrageous to think that anyone would be given a life sentence without parole for stealing $9, but that is exactly what happened to Alabama resident, Willie Junior Simmons.
Man accused of raping Alabama teen at knifepoint recaptured
An Alabama man accused of breaking into a house and raping a teenage girl at knifepoint was arrested Wednesday after six nearly six months on the run. Morgan County Sheriff’s Office deputies announced the arrest of Trenton Turner Reed, 27, of Hartselle, Alabama, was captured off Barkley Bridge Road near Hartselle, Alabama. Deputies were assisted by U.S. Marshals and Decatur police.
Alabama teen did not overdose on fentanyl in incident that sparked school lockdown, police say
Chickasaw authorities are ruling out fentanyl as the cause of a suspected overdose inside the city’s high school Tuesday. Chickasaw Police Chief Keith Miller said Friday that medical personnel have since ruled out fentanyl exposure, but are unsure what happened to a 16-year-old sophomore that led to the high school going into a “soft” lockdown for 2-1/2 hours.
Pregnant women held in Alabama jail for months to ‘protect foetuses’ after drug arrests
Several pregnant women in Alabama have been held in jail for months after being accused of using drugs during their pregnancies. Ashley Banks, 23, was arrested on 25 May with a small amount of cannabis and an unregistered firearm. She admitted to having smoked marijuana two days earlier, the same day that she found out that she was pregnant. In Etowah County, this meant that she was unable to post bail and leave until it was time for her trial. She wouldn’t be able to leave the jail unless she went to drug rehab, meaning she was left in...
Alabama prison warden opts to retire after DUI arrest
An Alabama prison warden is retiring after being arrested for driving under the influence. Jeffery Baldwin, a warden at Elmore Correctional Facility, was arrested in Cullman on Aug. 30 for suspicion of driving under the influence, news outlets reported Thursday. A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections, told news...
Alabama woman charged in hit-and-run death of man checking mail
An Alabama woman has been charged with killing a man who was checking his mail by striking him with her car, law enforcement officials said Thursday. Tammy Albanese, 53, of Bessemer, Alabama, has been charged with reckless manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Thursday.
Alabama inmate Casey White asks judge to toss felony murder charge for jail guard's alleged suicide
Attorneys for the Alabama inmate, who escaped for 11 days with the help of a female corrections officer who later shot herself in the head, are urging a judge to drop the murder charge against him because the woman’s death was caught on camera and was "clearly a suicide," court papers show.
CBS42.com
Hewitt-Trussville principal on administrative leave following threats that went unreported for nearly a year
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The principal at Hewitt-Trussville High School is now on administrative leave following uproar in the community over a “death note” that was not investigated for nearly a year. Tim Salem, who has been principal at Hewitt-Trussville since 2012, was put on administrative leave...
BET
Family Of Alabama Inmate Concerned For His Life Amid Neglect Claims
Images of an emaciated Kastellio Vaughan are circulating the internet raising concerns for the 32-year-old man who had surgery for an old injury while serving a 20-year sentence in an Alabama prison. "He's looking terrible. Just one word, terrible. He's feeling weak in spirit. He's really just, he's really feeling...
Alabama man, four others stole millions with fake university they created
An Alabama man was one of four people who admitted in court Thursday to creating a fake university in order to steal millions of dollars from the U.S. Department of Education. Leo Thomas, 56, of Phenix City, Alabama, along with Sandra Anderson, 63, of Palmetto, Georgia; Yolanda Thomas, 51, of Columbus, Georgia; Kristina Parker, 35, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud the Department of Education’s financial aid programs of millions of dollars in federal funds.
Alabama woman charged with threatening teacher with baseball bat over confiscated earbuds
An Alabama woman was arrested on charges of threatening a teacher with a baseball bat at Keith High School last week. According to Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum and Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson, Latarsha Jones of Orrville walked down the hall with an aluminum baseball bat, approached a male teacher leaving his classroom and an argument began on September 21.
Alabama prisons reduce meals, nix visits amid inmate strike
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Thousands of inmates in Alabama’s overcrowded prison system are receiving only two meals a day during a prisoner work stoppage that was in its fourth day Thursday, and the agency said weekend visitation also was being canceled. While inmates and activists have accused the Department of Corrections of using pressure tactics in an attempt to end the demonstration, officials said the reduced rations and the lack of visits were the result of a prisoner labor shortage. Inmates provide much of the labor force inside prisons, the department said, so the lockups eliminated one of the three meals that normally are served to compensate for the lack of workers. “This is not a retaliatory measure but logistically necessary to ensure that other critical services are being provided,” the department said in a statement.
wdhn.com
GO FOR A WALK: Slocomb receives over $88,000 for new outdoor trail
SLOCOMB, Ala (WDHN)—Slocomb is one of the eight cities around the state that were a part of the $1.64 million grant awarded by the governor’s office which will be used to build, restore, and improve outdoor trails. The $88,032 grant will provide Slocomb with a 1.75-mile looped walking...
