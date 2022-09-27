ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
psychologytoday.com

How Your Baby Learns Language in the Womb

Language learning begins in the womb. In utero, infants can detect—and remember—the rhythms of sound. The neurosensory apparatus for learning language begins operating around week 30 of gestation. There is evidence that babies begin learning in the womb? Before she is even born, your baby has already been...
People

Meghan Trainor Says Nurses Implied Her Antidepressants Contributed to Why Son Was in NICU

Meghan Trainor spoke out about feeling guilted by nurses while her son was in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) Meghan Trainor is recalling the negativity she was met with while her son was in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). The "Bad for Me" singer opened up about her experience in pregnancy and childbirth with son Riley, 16 months, whom she shares with her husband, Spy Kids star Daryl Sabara, 30, in a new interview with Romper. Trainor, 28, explained that Riley spent some time in the NICU because he struggled...
SheKnows

This Stepmother is in Hot Water With Her Whole Family After Making This Parenting Choice & Reddit is Backing Her Up

A stepmother took to Reddit to pose one big question: did she do wrong by her stepkids and partner? Recently, she explained, they all traveled together for the first time. It felt like a big step and she’s also been feeling “extra scrutiny” from the family lately. At one point during the trip, they visited the swimming pool. Her partner said he was going to go upstairs to get his swimsuit and was gone for 40 minutes. The kids, who are 9 and 13, continued playing in the pool while their stepmother watched them. It was a small pool, she wrote,...
99.5 WKDQ

Tennessee Toddler Refuses to Let Go of NICU Baby Brother After Waiting 2 Months to Hold Him

My family knows this scenario all too well. My second granddaughter was born at 28 weeks and spent 3 months in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of Deaconess Women's Hospital for three months. Because of COVID restrictions at the hospital, only her mom and dad were allowed in to see her and hold her. Her big sister had to wait until she came home to be able to see her face and hold her.
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

56-Year-Old Woman Pregnant With Her Grandchild

When you're dealing with a major issue, family members can really step in and help out, and one mom in Utah has gone above and beyond to prove it. Nancy Hauck's son, 32-year-old Jeff Hauck, and his wife, 30-year-old Cambria, are the proud parents of three-year-old twins Vera and Ayva, and 11-month-old twins Diseal and Luka. Both sets of twins were born through IVF after Jeff and Cambria struggled for six years to conceive. They wanted to expand their family even more, but following the challenging pregnancy and births of Diseal and Luka, Cambria needed an emergency hysterectomy which left her unable to have any more kids. That's when Nancy stepped in.
Newsweek

Dad Refusing to Ask Toddler Daughter to Apologize to Disabled Kid Praised

A father has been called an "ableist" by his brother and their new girlfriend for his toddler's reaction to the girlfriend's "pre-teen" daughter, who is reportedly disabled. In the post, user Willing_Mountain_803 describes how tensions ran high at a recent family barbeque. He describes how: "My family were there, specifically, my brother Anthony, M40 and his new girlfriend Sarah, F39. It'd been a while since we all got together, so while I knew about Sarah, I didn't know that Sarah had a daughter, Maisie, who is a pre-teen, I would guess. Maisie has some sort of chromosomal disorder. She is severely disabled, and operates on the same capacity of a baby. She also has quite significant facial deformities."
Aabha Gopan

Man horrified after wife becomes 'baby obsessed'

Having a child should be a couple’s unified decision and not the opinion of just one of the parents. Since a child is a great responsibility for the parents and can bring about a lot of change in their relationship and life, both parents must be willing to have a baby.
insideedition.com

Florida Toddler Goes Everywhere With Scary Looking Doll

A Florida toddler brings her scary-looking doll everywhere she goes. Three-year-old Briar Beard's creepy doll makes strangers do double-takes while outside. Her mother, Brittany Beard, says Briar insisted on buying the scary baby doll. Briar told Brittany "Mommy, it needs me." The doll's eyes light up and has a baby giggle that turns into an evil laugh.
Newsweek

Woman Planning to Secretly Abort Husband's Baby Backed: 'Tell No One'

A woman was backed by the internet after revealing that she's considering having an abortion without telling her husband, as she doesn't want to trouble him. In a post shared on Mumsnet on Thursday, the woman, under the username Puppalicious, explained that she just found out she's pregnant, but being a mom of three, including a toddler, she doesn't want another baby and has decided to terminate her pregnancy.
