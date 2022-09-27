The Neches Restaurant Group is pleased to announce that Chrystal Lundy has been named the new General Manager for both Willy Burger and Crown Pizza in Beaumont. Lundy will oversee staff and daily operational procedures on-site in both Beaumont restaurants. The dual-restaurant general manager position is new for the group, and comes at a pivotal time of new growth in the locally owned business's history.

BEAUMONT, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO