Port Neches, TX

Port Arthur News

2 area men accused of torturing and killing a cat indicted for federal violations

BEAUMONT — Two Beaumont men, one arrested in Port Arthur, have been indicted for federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas. U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston said Decorius Mire, 23, and Donaldvan Williams, 28, were named in an indictment Sept.7 returned by a federal grand jury, charging them with animal crushing and aiding and abetting.
BEAUMONT, TX
City
Port Neches, TX
County
Jefferson County, TX
Jefferson County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Port Neches, TX
Crime & Safety
Port Arthur News

Criminal investigation ongoing into Vidor child’s disappearance

VIDOR — The case of a Vidor child who went missing and was later found safe at a home in Bridge City last week remains under investigation. Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll confirmed Thursday that the investigation is continuing. Vidor Police Department Dispatch Center received a call from the...
VIDOR, TX
#Politics Courts#Violent Crime#Politics State#Da
KFDM-TV

Bridge City police identifies man from Orange killed in crash

BRIDGE CITY — From Bridge City Police Department: On Friday, September 30, 2022, at approximately 5:13 p.m., officers of the Bridge City Police Department where dispatched to the intersection of FM 1442 and Bessie Heights Road in Bridge City, Texas in reference to an accident involving an automobile and an minibike.
BRIDGE CITY, TX
KFDM-TV

Decaying building in Groves attracting thieves and trespassers

GROVES — We've reported many times, on the eyesore that is the former Renaissance Hospital in Groves. As city leaders and nearby residents anxiously await its sale and demolition, they're dealing with other problems associated with the decaying building. KFDM/Fox 4's Angel San Juan reports the decaying building is...
GROVES, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KLTV

Nacogdoches police arrest ends with guilty plea for card skimming

BEAUMONT, Texas (KTRE) - A Nacogdoches Police Department arrest in 2017 resulted in a guilty plea in federal court Wednesday. Orlando Enrique Quesada-Oliva, 25, of Groves, pleaded guilty on Feb. 10 to conspiracy to commit access device fraud and aiding and abetting aggravated identity theft and was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
MySanAntonio

Lundy named general manager for Willy Burger, Crown Pizza

The Neches Restaurant Group is pleased to announce that Chrystal Lundy has been named the new General Manager for both Willy Burger and Crown Pizza in Beaumont. Lundy will oversee staff and daily operational procedures on-site in both Beaumont restaurants. The dual-restaurant general manager position is new for the group, and comes at a pivotal time of new growth in the locally owned business's history.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

BREAKING: Sheriff wins precedent-setting case against Texas AG Ken Paxton

AUSTIN — The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, the state's highest criminal court, on Wednesday denied Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's motion for a rehearing of Zena Stephens’ case, and denied all other requests from AG Ken Paxton to reinstate the indictments against her. The all-Republican Court said...
TEXAS STATE
12NewsNow

15-year-old boy, 17-year-old girl facing felony charges after deputies find guns, drugs in car

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — A 15-year-old boy and 17-year-old girl are facing multiple felony charges after deputies found guns and drugs inside of a car during a traffic stop. It happened on Thursday, September 29, 2022. Deputies with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit were working in the Montebello Subdivision, when one of them saw a gray Nissan Sentra break a Texas traffic law.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
Port Arthur News

Drug possession, felony theft lowlight recent indictments

Cocaine, methamphetamines, mushrooms and PCP possession topped the most indictments handed down by a Jefferson County grand jury last week. Monique Rene Beaumont, 33, transient, was indicted for fraudulent use of identifying information for an incident that occurred July 31. Kevin Wayne Bibbs Jr., 26, of Beaumont was indicted for...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX

