Port Arthur News
Pills stuffed in deodorant stick leads to additional jail charge, indictment for inmate
A 43-year-old county jail inmate was indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury for allegedly having a baggie of pills stuffed inside a deodorant stick. Ondray Brandon Ladia, a transient, was indicted on a charge of prohibited substances in a correctional facility for an incident that occurred April 23. An...
Port Arthur News
Vidor man allegedly covered self with mud, water and tree brush to evade police
Large amounts of stripped copper and nearby gardening snips and a possible suspect hiding in the tree line off Spur 93 led law enforcement to bring out a K-9 in a recent search. When the man finally emerged with the help of police, he had concealed his entire body with...
KFDM-TV
DA files paperwork seeking to certify West Brook teen as adult for crime of robbery
JEFFERSON COUNTY — KFDM/Fox 4 News has learned the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office has filed paperwork seeking to certify a 16-year-old West Brook junior as an adult to be tried for the crime of robbery, following a violent attack against another student in a bathroom on September 7.
Port Arthur News
2 area men accused of torturing and killing a cat indicted for federal violations
BEAUMONT — Two Beaumont men, one arrested in Port Arthur, have been indicted for federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas. U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston said Decorius Mire, 23, and Donaldvan Williams, 28, were named in an indictment Sept.7 returned by a federal grand jury, charging them with animal crushing and aiding and abetting.
Port Arthur News
Criminal investigation ongoing into Vidor child’s disappearance
VIDOR — The case of a Vidor child who went missing and was later found safe at a home in Bridge City last week remains under investigation. Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll confirmed Thursday that the investigation is continuing. Vidor Police Department Dispatch Center received a call from the...
12newsnow.com
Buna man's short-lived escape from Jasper County deputies earns him more charges
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Buna man's short-lived flight for freedom on Wednesday after being arrested by Jasper County deputies earned him more charges to go along with the felony charge he was initially arrested for. Deputies arrested Jacob Connally, 34, of Buna, on Wednesday along County Road 722 in...
Second Beaumont man arrested on federal charges for killing cat after torturing it, setting it on fire
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man police have been seeking for more than week on federal charges for torturing a cat to death has been arrested. Decorius Mire was arrested on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, in Port Arthur, according to a news release rom the Beaumont Police Department. Officers...
Orange Leader
Special Sheriff’s Office unit takes aim at busting narcotics in Orange County
Orange County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to crack down on illegal drugs. Sheriff Jimmy Lane Mooney said he made this his goal when he became sheriff. He has a special unit dedicated to ridding the community of illegal drugs. Recent drug busts made by the unit are gaining attention.
KFDM-TV
Bridge City police identifies man from Orange killed in crash
BRIDGE CITY — From Bridge City Police Department: On Friday, September 30, 2022, at approximately 5:13 p.m., officers of the Bridge City Police Department where dispatched to the intersection of FM 1442 and Bessie Heights Road in Bridge City, Texas in reference to an accident involving an automobile and an minibike.
KFDM-TV
Decaying building in Groves attracting thieves and trespassers
GROVES — We've reported many times, on the eyesore that is the former Renaissance Hospital in Groves. As city leaders and nearby residents anxiously await its sale and demolition, they're dealing with other problems associated with the decaying building. KFDM/Fox 4's Angel San Juan reports the decaying building is...
Baytown woman enraged neighbor wasn't arrested after attacking her on public sidewalk
BAYTOWN, Texas — A Baytown woman said she no longer feels safe in her own home after she was attacked by her neighbor. She's upset he wasn't arrested and is frustrated that police didn't even call medics to check out her injuries. Virgen Morales said she was going to...
KWTX
Texas bartender charged after allegedly serving drunk driver accused in wreck that killed four people
GALVESTON, Texas (KWTX) - Agents with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission on Sept. 26, 2022 arrested a bartender in Galveston accused of “improperly” serving a patron involved in a deadly crash that left four people dead in August. Gil Garcia, 58, was charged with selling alcohol to an...
kjas.com
Jefferson Co Sheriff asks public to help find Sabine Co killer Matthew Hoy Edgar
Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens on Monday issued an appeal to the public to help law enforcement find Sabine County convicted killer Matthew Hoy Edgar. Stephens made the appeal during a KFDM 6 News “On the Run” report, in which they spotlight people that law enforcement is searching for in relation to crimes.
KLTV
Nacogdoches police arrest ends with guilty plea for card skimming
BEAUMONT, Texas (KTRE) - A Nacogdoches Police Department arrest in 2017 resulted in a guilty plea in federal court Wednesday. Orlando Enrique Quesada-Oliva, 25, of Groves, pleaded guilty on Feb. 10 to conspiracy to commit access device fraud and aiding and abetting aggravated identity theft and was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison.
MySanAntonio
Lundy named general manager for Willy Burger, Crown Pizza
The Neches Restaurant Group is pleased to announce that Chrystal Lundy has been named the new General Manager for both Willy Burger and Crown Pizza in Beaumont. Lundy will oversee staff and daily operational procedures on-site in both Beaumont restaurants. The dual-restaurant general manager position is new for the group, and comes at a pivotal time of new growth in the locally owned business's history.
KFDM-TV
BREAKING: Sheriff wins precedent-setting case against Texas AG Ken Paxton
AUSTIN — The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, the state's highest criminal court, on Wednesday denied Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's motion for a rehearing of Zena Stephens’ case, and denied all other requests from AG Ken Paxton to reinstate the indictments against her. The all-Republican Court said...
15-year-old boy, 17-year-old girl facing felony charges after deputies find guns, drugs in car
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — A 15-year-old boy and 17-year-old girl are facing multiple felony charges after deputies found guns and drugs inside of a car during a traffic stop. It happened on Thursday, September 29, 2022. Deputies with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit were working in the Montebello Subdivision, when one of them saw a gray Nissan Sentra break a Texas traffic law.
Port Arthur News
Beaumont man killed in Port Arthur crash was working with Texas Department of Transportation
A man that was killed Tuesday in a crash on Texas 73 in Port Arthur has been identified as 52-year-old Ricardo Davila of Beaumont. Davila and a passenger were in a side-by-side Utility Terrain Vehicle when it collided with a commercial box truck at approximately 9:57 a.m. in the 1800 block of West Texas 73.
Police open criminal investigation into Vidor 12-year-old boy's overnight disappearance
VIDOR, Texas — Police in Vidor have started an investigation into the case of a 12-year-old boy who was found after he went missing overnight late last week. The boy, who has autism, was last seen at his home around 5 p.m. on Thursday, September 22, 2022 and Vidor Police issued a news release Friday morning asking for the public's help in finding him.
Port Arthur News
Drug possession, felony theft lowlight recent indictments
Cocaine, methamphetamines, mushrooms and PCP possession topped the most indictments handed down by a Jefferson County grand jury last week. Monique Rene Beaumont, 33, transient, was indicted for fraudulent use of identifying information for an incident that occurred July 31. Kevin Wayne Bibbs Jr., 26, of Beaumont was indicted for...
