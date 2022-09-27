Read full article on original website
NASA releases dramatic new photos of asteroid strike
NASA on Thursday released pictures of this week’s asteroid strike taken by the Hubble and Webb space telescopes.
The SpaceX Starship could launch to orbit by late October, Elon Musk says
The long awaited first orbital test flight of the SpaceXStarship spacecraft and Super Heavy booster could come as soon as late October, according to Company CEO Elon Musk, though he noted November was more likely. In a post to the social media website Twitter on Wednesday, Musk responded to a...
‘Basically a bullseye’: Nasa crashes spacecraft into asteroid to test Earth’s defenses – as it happened
Space agency conducts Dart mission to learn whether asteroid’s trajectory can be diverted away from Earth
NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 astronauts ready for historic mission
SpaceX's next astronaut launch for NASA will bring a Russian and the first Native American woman in space to the International Space Station no earlier than Oct. 3.
SpaceX rocket launches the largest commercial satellite into orbit. It could also blind our view of the universe
The brightest star in the sky may not be a star for much longer. It could be a colossal internet satellite featuring a giant antenna array covering an area of 689 square feet (64 square meters) for regular cellphones to access the internet from space. No, we're not making this...
WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report
Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
41 Surreal Pictures And Videos Showing The Unreal Devastation Left Behind By Hurricane Ian
"I’ve been speaking with people this morning who told me they’re just trying to find a way to get out."
What time is NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission launch?
NASA's Artemis 1 SLS rocket launch to the moon is scheduled to launch on Sept. 3, but could slip to Sept. 5 due to weather or glitches.
natureworldnews.com
NASA's DART Mission Spacecraft Successfully Redirects Asteroid
An asteroid was successfully redirected by a spacecraft for the first time in history. The feat was made possible when the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), through its Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission, directly hit the asteroid Dimorphos. The asteroid collision took place on Monday, September 26, after...
This is what NASA's spacecraft saw just seconds before slamming into an asteroid
NASA successfully crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid on Monday night. These are the final images it captured as it hurtled toward the rocky surface.
SpaceNews.com
Majority of tracked Russian ASAT debris has deorbited
WAILEA, Hawaii — Nearly two-thirds of the debris tracked from last year’s Russian anti-satellite (ASAT) test has since deorbited, but it could take more than a decade for the rest to reenter. In a talk at the Advanced Maui Optical and Space Surveillance Technologies (AMOS) Conference here Sept....
You can watch 3 Russian cosmonauts return to Earth from International Space Station today
Expedition 67 cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveev and Sergey Korsakov will come back to Earth on Thursday (Sept. 29), and you can watch the undocking and landing live.
NASA Shares Stunning Video Of Hurricane Ian Seen From Space
Views of Hurricane Ian were relayed from the International Space Station as it flew over the storm.
msn.com
Scientists find evidence of liquid WATER on Mars in major breakthrough
Scientists have discovered new evidence that suggests there could be liquid water on Mars - a breakthrough in our longtime efforts to determine if the Red Planet once hosted life. The University of Cambridge-led study provides the first independent evidence that uses data other than radar that there's liquid water...
Business Insider
NASA and SpaceX to investigate whether Crew Dragon spaceship could drag Hubble Space Telescope further from Earth
They're investigating whether Crew Dragon could drag the Hubble Space Telescope to a higher orbit.The reboost maneuver would extend the telescope's lifetime, potentially for decades. NASA and SpaceX are working together to see if the company's Crew Dragon spaceship could grab the Hubble Space Telescope and drag it into a...
SpaceNews.com
NASA and SpaceX to study possible private Hubble servicing mission
KIHEI, Hawaii — NASA and SpaceX announced Sept. 29 they will study a concept to send a Crew Dragon spacecraft to reboost, and possibly service, the Hubble Space Telescope to extend its life. In a briefing called on several hours’ notice, NASA and SpaceX officials, along with billionaire private...
NASA postpones Artemis I mission for at least 2 1/2 weeks after hydrogen leak
NASA scratched the Artemis I mission indefinitely Saturday after a fuel leak derailed the launch of the spacecraft for the second time in a week.
msn.com
The US Navy keeps finding traces of jet fuel in the water on the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz, even after it thought the water was safe
The US Navy recently found traces of jet fuel in the water on board the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier. Water testing on Sept. 19 originally didn't reveal any contamination, a Navy official told Insider. But more testing two days later yielded "detectable traces" of hydrocarbons, the official said. After determining...
NASA keeps rocket safe from Ian, pushes Artemis I launch to November
After several attempted launches, including one planned Tuesday, the Artemis I rocket that will kick off a new phase of lunar exploration has been delayed again, partially due to Hurricane Ian.
itechpost.com
ISS Astronaut Snaps Photos of Hurricane Ian as It Hits Florida
Hurricane Ian has been downgraded to a tropical storm on Thursday, but photos taken from the International Space Station (ISS) shows the sheer size of it as it hit Florida. An Expedition 68 astronaut shared the photos on Twitter, which include a look inside the eye of Hurricane Ian. Hurricane...
