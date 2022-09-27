Read full article on original website
Related
KEPR
Local businesses team up to give back
Tri-Cities, WASH. — If you’re looking for a way to give back to the community, here’s your chance. For the month of October, McCurley dealerships, mustang signs, and Yoke's Fresh Market are joining forces to create the ‘Home Town Food Drive.’. The community is invited to...
KEPR
New restaurant celebrates their Grand Opening this weekend
Kennewick Wash. — A new restaurant is celebrating their grand opening this weekend. Located just off of Columbia Center Boulevard, El-Compadre and Crepe-Haus is a place where you can treat both your sweet and spicy side. The owners are hoping to create a unique experience everyone can enjoy. Of...
KEPR
WSP Trooper "improving daily" after being shot in Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Washington State Patrol Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. remains hospitalized at Harborview Medical Center but has been improving daily, according to the Special Investigations Unit Detectives. According to court documents obtained by Action News, on Sept. 22, 37-year-old Brandon Dennis O'Neel was served an eviction notice,...
KEPR
Three Oregon Hospitals sue state over wait times for patients committed against their will
SALEM, Ore. — Three Oregon hospitals have filed a lawsuit against the Oregon Health Authority, which manages the state hospital, claiming that it is violating the rights of patients who are committed against their will because of severe mental health issues. Legacy Health, Providence Health & Services, and PeaceHealth...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KEPR
Alabama utility crews to help Florida after Hurricane Ian, 'repaying the favor' for Sally
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — Help is coming for Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian as Alabama utility crews are preparing to head to storm-affected areas with supplies. Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan said the city's line crews know what it's like to face recovery after a major storm, and that they received help from Florida-based utilities after Hurricane Sally in 2020.
Comments / 0