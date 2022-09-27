ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-cities, WA

KEPR

Local businesses team up to give back

Tri-Cities, WASH. — If you’re looking for a way to give back to the community, here’s your chance. For the month of October, McCurley dealerships, mustang signs, and Yoke's Fresh Market are joining forces to create the ‘Home Town Food Drive.’. The community is invited to...
TRI-CITIES, WA
KEPR

New restaurant celebrates their Grand Opening this weekend

Kennewick Wash. — A new restaurant is celebrating their grand opening this weekend. Located just off of Columbia Center Boulevard, El-Compadre and Crepe-Haus is a place where you can treat both your sweet and spicy side. The owners are hoping to create a unique experience everyone can enjoy. Of...
KENNEWICK, WA
KEPR

WSP Trooper "improving daily" after being shot in Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Washington State Patrol Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. remains hospitalized at Harborview Medical Center but has been improving daily, according to the Special Investigations Unit Detectives. According to court documents obtained by Action News, on Sept. 22, 37-year-old Brandon Dennis O'Neel was served an eviction notice,...
WALLA WALLA, WA
KEPR

Alabama utility crews to help Florida after Hurricane Ian, 'repaying the favor' for Sally

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — Help is coming for Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian as Alabama utility crews are preparing to head to storm-affected areas with supplies. Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan said the city's line crews know what it's like to face recovery after a major storm, and that they received help from Florida-based utilities after Hurricane Sally in 2020.
FLORIDA STATE

