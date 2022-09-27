Read full article on original website
Related
nationalfisherman.com
After swamping southwest Florida, Ian heads for Jacksonville
Spinning out wind gusts to 190 mph, hurricane Ian made landfall at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday near Cayo Costa State Park on the southwest Florida coast, pushing storm surges that swamped neighborhoods in Fort Myers and continued into the evening. Record surges rolled into the streets of Key West and Naples...
nationalfisherman.com
Florida rescuers fan out as Ian heads toward South Carolina
Emergency workers probed storm-ravaged southwest Florida neighborhoods and Coast Guard air crews plucked survivors from rooftops as the vast damage from hurricane Ian became apparent. “We’re hearing early reports of what may be substantial loss of life,” President Biden said at a 1 p.m. briefing by the Federal Emergency Management...
nationalfisherman.com
Seafood Summit returns
Small scale seafood producers heading for Alaska to share ideas and expertise. The fourth Local Seafood Summit organized by the Local Catch Network (LNC), a loose organization of people interested in various aspects of sustainable seafood – catching, processing, marketing, regulating and all the rest – will take place in Girdwood, Alaska on Oct. 2-3.
Comments / 0