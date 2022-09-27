Read full article on original website
Related
Eyewitness News
CT residents continue to provide aid for hurricane Ian victims
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut residents continue to provide support for those affected by hurricane Ian. A Suffield family is driving down to Florida next week, and they want their trailer to be packed with donations. They family will be driving 18 hours to Fort Myers and Cape Coral. 16-year-old...
Eyewitness News
CT families left scrambling to get flights out of FL following Ian
CT families left scrambling to get flights out of FL following Ian. As the recovery efforts continue following Ian, people from Connecticut remained stuck in Florida on Thursday. Local coffee shops enjoy National Coffee Day. Updated: 4 hours ago. To all the coffee lovers out there, happy National Coffee Day.
Register Citizen
Former CT residents survive Hurricane Ian's wrath in Florida
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Former Connecticut residents now living in Florida were surveying the damage to their homes on Thursday, after Hurricane Ian swept across the southwest corner of the state. "It was a pretty rough storm even though we were on the...
Connecticut residents vacationing in Florida scramble to return home as Ian hits
Connecticut residents on vacation in Florida were eager to make it back home Wednesday before the worst of the Hurricane Ian hit.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eyewitness News
Connecticut families in Florida brace for Hurricane Ian as it makes landfall
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hurricane Ian has officially made landfall in Florida. The state has already seen it’s impact as it was nearing Florida. Channel 3 spoke with several Connecticut natives who are now living in Florida. Several of those residents are living directly in the path of the storm, meaning Fort Myers, Orlando, and Tampa Bay.
Coast Guard in Connecticut preparing to help with hurricane damage if needed
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Rescuing people from hazardous situations is what U.S. Coast Guard crews do so it’s no surprise crews were in Florida before, during, and after Hurricane Ian came ashore. “Our team’s as the storm moves through they’re going to be moving in behind the storm to neighborhoods that were hardest hit,” […]
Eyewitness News
Hurricane Ian leaves catastrophic damage in Florida
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Florida residents are finding extensive damage as they return home in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian is expected to become one of the deadliest storms in Florida history. The storm came ashore as a category four hurricane, one of the strongest to ever strike...
Eyewitness News
Local volunteers help with Ian relief
CT families left scrambling to get flights out of FL following Ian. As the recovery efforts continue following Ian, people from Connecticut remained stuck in Florida on Thursday. Local coffee shops enjoy National Coffee Day. Updated: 4 hours ago. To all the coffee lovers out there, happy National Coffee Day.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wiltonbulletin.com
Some Connecticut hospitals at risk of flooding in hurricanes, study shows
A new study that investigates the flooding risks to hospitals within a mile of the Atlantic and Gulf Coasts during category 1-4 storms highlights concerns with at least a few facilities along Connecticut's shoreline. The study, conducted by the Harvard School of Public Health and Boston University, found that even...
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
Eyewitness News
Hurricane Ian creates travel nightmare
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Ian’s impact has had a ripple effect on travel across the country. Travelers at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks were not immune on Thursday morning. “All of the airports are currently closed and will likely remain so for the next few days. Until...
Eyewitness News
A hurricane warning has been issued for the entire South Carolina coastline.
Community-based provider Charter Oak Health Center is welcoming all who need support while being displaced by the storm. Dozens of volunteers from Connecticut headed to Florida Thursday morning to help the victims of hurricane Ian. Group offering free Thanksgiving meals. Updated: 2 hours ago. Pastor Brenda Adkins started hosting “a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connecticut natives in Florida hunker down for Hurricane Ian
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut natives knew that when they moved to Florida, they’d also be facing the threat of hurricanes. Tuesday, the outer bands of Hurricane Ian began hitting fast and hard. “We just got some heavy rain, but the really significant stuff is moving in probably in the next half hour,” Carl […]
kiiky.com
10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023
If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
NBC Connecticut
Hurricane Ian Affecting Families With Ties to Connecticut
Rob Perotti was glued to the forecast on Wednesday as he watched Hurricane Ian take aim at Florida’s west coast, where his daughter Ali is. She works as a manager at the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort and Spa in Bonita Springs, Florida, which is south of Fort Myers.
Eyewitness News
TODAY IN HISTORY: ATM thieves, Hurricane Maria, rash of Southington vandalism
Pastor Brenda Adkins started hosting “a Day of Joy,” a full sit down thanksgiving meal, back in 2014, traditionally serving hundreds. Dozens of volunteers from Connecticut headed to Florida Thursday morning to help the victims of hurricane Ian. Charter Oak Health Center opens door to storm victims. Updated:...
Breeze announces deals to 6 locations from Bradley for the fall travel season
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) – Breeze Airways has announced sales for six destinations from Bradley International Airport. Just in time for the fall travel season, the airline announced fares as low as $29 one way to six locations. The locations are: Nashville, TN: starting at $29 one way Charleston, SC: starting at $29 one way […]
NBC Connecticut
Remnants of Hurricane Ian to Arrive in Connecticut This Weekend
NBC Connecticut meteorologists continue to track Hurricane Ian. The system intensified back into hurricane status Thursday evening and is foretasted to make landfall as a category 1 hurricane in South Carolina on Friday. The system will start to break apart as it moves over land. Some of the precipitation from...
sheltonherald.com
Plane low on gas lands safely in Newtown on Lake Lillinonah, official says
NEWTOWN — A plane that can operate on land and water was running low on fuel Friday when it made an unscheduled landing on Lake Lillinonah, officials said. The plane, a small single-engine aircraft, landed safely around 11:30 a.m. Friday and refueled with assistance from people on shore before taking off again without incident, according to Assistant Fire Chief Ray Corbo, of Newtown Hook & Ladder.
Eyewitness News
Naugatuck businesses targeted by burglars
State gun advocates filed a lawsuit against various Connecticut officials in an effort to overturn the state’s ban on what they call modern sporting arms. CT residents continue to provide aid for hurricane Ian victims. Updated: 5 hours ago. Connecticut residents continue to provide support for those affected by...
Comments / 0