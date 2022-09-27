ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Eyewitness News

CT residents continue to provide aid for hurricane Ian victims

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut residents continue to provide support for those affected by hurricane Ian. A Suffield family is driving down to Florida next week, and they want their trailer to be packed with donations. They family will be driving 18 hours to Fort Myers and Cape Coral. 16-year-old...
SUFFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

CT families left scrambling to get flights out of FL following Ian

CT families left scrambling to get flights out of FL following Ian. As the recovery efforts continue following Ian, people from Connecticut remained stuck in Florida on Thursday.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Former CT residents survive Hurricane Ian's wrath in Florida

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Former Connecticut residents now living in Florida were surveying the damage to their homes on Thursday, after Hurricane Ian swept across the southwest corner of the state. "It was a pretty rough storm even though we were on the...
FLORIDA STATE
Eyewitness News

Connecticut families in Florida brace for Hurricane Ian as it makes landfall

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hurricane Ian has officially made landfall in Florida. The state has already seen it’s impact as it was nearing Florida. Channel 3 spoke with several Connecticut natives who are now living in Florida. Several of those residents are living directly in the path of the storm, meaning Fort Myers, Orlando, and Tampa Bay.
FLORIDA STATE
Eyewitness News

Hurricane Ian leaves catastrophic damage in Florida

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Florida residents are finding extensive damage as they return home in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian is expected to become one of the deadliest storms in Florida history. The storm came ashore as a category four hurricane, one of the strongest to ever strike...
FLORIDA STATE
Eyewitness News

Local volunteers help with Ian relief

Dozens of volunteers from Connecticut headed to Florida Thursday morning to help the victims of hurricane Ian.
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

Some Connecticut hospitals at risk of flooding in hurricanes, study shows

A new study that investigates the flooding risks to hospitals within a mile of the Atlantic and Gulf Coasts during category 1-4 storms highlights concerns with at least a few facilities along Connecticut's shoreline. The study, conducted by the Harvard School of Public Health and Boston University, found that even...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Hurricane Ian creates travel nightmare

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Ian’s impact has had a ripple effect on travel across the country. Travelers at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks were not immune on Thursday morning. “All of the airports are currently closed and will likely remain so for the next few days. Until...
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
Eyewitness News

A hurricane warning has been issued for the entire South Carolina coastline.

Community-based provider Charter Oak Health Center is welcoming all who need support while being displaced by the storm. Dozens of volunteers from Connecticut headed to Florida Thursday morning to help the victims of hurricane Ian.
ENVIRONMENT
WTNH

Connecticut natives in Florida hunker down for Hurricane Ian

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut natives knew that when they moved to Florida, they’d also be facing the threat of hurricanes. Tuesday, the outer bands of Hurricane Ian began hitting fast and hard. “We just got some heavy rain, but the really significant stuff is moving in probably in the next half hour,” Carl […]
kiiky.com

10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023

If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Hurricane Ian Affecting Families With Ties to Connecticut

Rob Perotti was glued to the forecast on Wednesday as he watched Hurricane Ian take aim at Florida’s west coast, where his daughter Ali is. She works as a manager at the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort and Spa in Bonita Springs, Florida, which is south of Fort Myers.
NBC Connecticut

Remnants of Hurricane Ian to Arrive in Connecticut This Weekend

NBC Connecticut meteorologists continue to track Hurricane Ian. The system intensified back into hurricane status Thursday evening and is foretasted to make landfall as a category 1 hurricane in South Carolina on Friday. The system will start to break apart as it moves over land. Some of the precipitation from...
CONNECTICUT STATE
sheltonherald.com

Plane low on gas lands safely in Newtown on Lake Lillinonah, official says

NEWTOWN — A plane that can operate on land and water was running low on fuel Friday when it made an unscheduled landing on Lake Lillinonah, officials said. The plane, a small single-engine aircraft, landed safely around 11:30 a.m. Friday and refueled with assistance from people on shore before taking off again without incident, according to Assistant Fire Chief Ray Corbo, of Newtown Hook & Ladder.
NEWTOWN, CT
Eyewitness News

Naugatuck businesses targeted by burglars

CT residents continue to provide aid for hurricane Ian victims.
NAUGATUCK, CT

