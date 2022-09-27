ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

SAPD seeks help identifying man wanted in shooting deaths of 2 teens

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is asking for help identifying a man wanted in connection with the shooting deaths of two teenage boys on the East Side. Police said the unidentified man, seen in the photos above, was captured by surveillance cameras on Sept. 18 at a gas station on East Houston Street.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Crime Stoppers seeks tips into fatal hit-and-run death

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in solving a hit-and-run death. At around 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 14, Rafael Villarreal was walking across the westbound lanes of NW Loop 410 near the Ingram Road exit when he was struck and killed by a vehicle that fled the scene without stopping to render aid.
KSAT 12

San Antonio man sentenced to 18 years for killing his stepfather

A San Antonio man is sentenced to 18 years in prison for fatally shooting his stepfather last year. The verdict was reached Friday afternoon after 20-year-old Jarren Garcia was found guilty of murder. Garcia is charged for the fatal shooting of Mark Ramos in March 2021. Ramos and his wife...
KTSA

Woman arrested in fatal hit and run on IH-37 in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman is under arrest after running down a motorist whose vehicle had broken down on a San Antonio highway. FOX 29 reports that at around 3:30 A.M. Friday, the man was attempting to fix the problem with his vehicle in the Northbound lane of IH-37 near Southeast Military when he was hit by another car.
KSAT 12

Victim killed in DWI crash on North Side identified

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man killed in a DWI crash on the North Side. The victim was identified as Carlos Joe Moreno, 24. According to San Antonio police, at 2 a.m. Sunday, a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on Highway 281, swerving between vehicles before losing control.
KSAT 12

High-speed chase ends in 2 human smuggling arrests in Kerr County

KERRVILLE, Texas – A high-speed chase in Kerr County on Thursday resulted in the arrests of two men on human smuggling charges, officials said. According to the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, members of their Criminal Interdiction team saw two vehicles on Interstate 10 on Thursday that they suspected were smuggling migrants.
KERR COUNTY, TX

