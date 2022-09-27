Read full article on original website
City Councilman is Forced to Resign Over a $75 Million DisagreementTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Young Hospice Patient Has Connection with Sea TurtlesMedia TVSouth Padre Island, TX
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
San Antonio, Texas Residents To Receive Energy Bill RebatesCadrene HeslopSan Antonio, TX
Texas Launches Investigation Into Why Migrants Were Bused to Martha's Vineyardjustpene50San Antonio, TX
foxsanantonio.com
Police seek suspect who shot at moving vehicle, leaving one woman hospitalized
SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating the details of a shooting that left one woman hospitalized. Police were dispatched to the 5400 block of Santa Cruz Street at around 4:45 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Police say that a man and a woman were driving away in their...
KSAT 12
Man stabbed multiple times after suspect breaks into East Side apartment
SAN ANTONIO – A man is hospitalized after he was stabbed multiple times at an East Side apartment complex, said San Antonio Police. At 12:35 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 4200 block of King Krest Dr. regarding a cutting, according to SAPD. Upon arrival, officers found a man...
KSAT 12
Woman stabs man with knife during altercation at Northwest Side apartment, police say
SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead after he was stabbed by his girlfriend at a Northwest Side apartment complex, according to San Antonio police. On Friday, officers were called at 4:36 p.m. to an apartment in the 1100 Block of Babcock Road after receiving word of an assault in progress, said SAPD.
KSAT 12
SAPD seeks help identifying man wanted in shooting deaths of 2 teens
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is asking for help identifying a man wanted in connection with the shooting deaths of two teenage boys on the East Side. Police said the unidentified man, seen in the photos above, was captured by surveillance cameras on Sept. 18 at a gas station on East Houston Street.
KSAT 12
Witnesses lead police to woman, 26, accused in fatal hit-and-run crash on Southeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – A 26-year-old woman has been arrested following a fatal hit-and-run crash on the city’s Southeast Side early Friday morning, according to San Antonio police. Officers were called around 3:40 a.m. to the 7400 block of I-37 South northbound after receiving word of a person injured.
KTSA
SAPD asking for help identifying man suspected in east side double homicide
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is releasing images of a man suspected of being involved in a double-homicide. The images were taken from a gas station not far from where two teenagers were found shot to death in a car. Officers were called to...
KSAT 12
Live Oak man arrested in stabbing that left victim’s intestines ‘exposed,’ records show
SAN ANTONIO – A Live Oak man has been arrested following an altercation and stabbing that left the victim’s intestines “exposed,” according to court records. Phillip Andrew Montez, 21, has been charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and tampering with evidence, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
KSAT 12
After nearly 2 months as a free man, capital murder suspect a ‘fugitive’ after re-indictment
SAN ANTONIO – After nearly two months as a free man, Richard Montez is once again facing a capital murder charge in the February 2018 shooting deaths of a teen and an elderly man on the West Side. A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said its Fugitive Apprehension Unit...
KSAT 12
Crime Stoppers seeks tips into fatal hit-and-run death
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in solving a hit-and-run death. At around 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 14, Rafael Villarreal was walking across the westbound lanes of NW Loop 410 near the Ingram Road exit when he was struck and killed by a vehicle that fled the scene without stopping to render aid.
KSAT 12
San Antonio man sentenced to 18 years for killing his stepfather
A San Antonio man is sentenced to 18 years in prison for fatally shooting his stepfather last year. The verdict was reached Friday afternoon after 20-year-old Jarren Garcia was found guilty of murder. Garcia is charged for the fatal shooting of Mark Ramos in March 2021. Ramos and his wife...
KTSA
Woman arrested in fatal hit and run on IH-37 in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman is under arrest after running down a motorist whose vehicle had broken down on a San Antonio highway. FOX 29 reports that at around 3:30 A.M. Friday, the man was attempting to fix the problem with his vehicle in the Northbound lane of IH-37 near Southeast Military when he was hit by another car.
KSAT 12
Victim killed in DWI crash on North Side identified
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man killed in a DWI crash on the North Side. The victim was identified as Carlos Joe Moreno, 24. According to San Antonio police, at 2 a.m. Sunday, a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on Highway 281, swerving between vehicles before losing control.
KSAT 12
Suspect accused of intentionally striking man with vehicle amid alleged love triangle
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested for allegedly intentionally striking another man with his vehicle last month, according to court documents. Records with the Bexar County Jail show that Robert Hiller, 32, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following the incident on Aug. 10.
KSAT 12
Man shot, killed by store clerk during robbery attempt at North Side convenience store, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a man is dead after he was shot while trying to rob a North Side convenience store late Thursday night. The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. at a Valero gas station in the 9600 block of San Pedro Avenue, not far from Isom Road and Loop 410.
KTSA
Man shot and clerk by cashier while trying to rob San Antonio convenience store
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — He arrived at a North side Valero gas station with the intention of robbing the place but he met up with a clerk who had a gun of his own. It happened at around 9:45 P.M. Thursday in the 9500 block of San Pedro.
KSAT 12
High-speed chase ends in 2 human smuggling arrests in Kerr County
KERRVILLE, Texas – A high-speed chase in Kerr County on Thursday resulted in the arrests of two men on human smuggling charges, officials said. According to the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, members of their Criminal Interdiction team saw two vehicles on Interstate 10 on Thursday that they suspected were smuggling migrants.
KTSA
Boyfriend tries ending love triangle with hit and run, arrested
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man accused of running over another man is in jail more than a month after incident. Police say the two men were dating the same woman, and 32-year-old Robert Hiller ran over his romantic rival at the girlfriend’s house August 10. Witnesses...
KSAT 12
Driver abandoned crash after car hit mailbox, caught fire on SE Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a driver following a vehicle crash on the city’s Southeast Side early Thursday morning. The crash happened just before 5 a.m. in the 4700 block of Pecan Grove Drive, not far from East Southcross. According to police, a caller...
Police searching for missing 13-year-old boy from San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police are asking for help in finding a missing 13-year-old boy last seen Wednesday on the west side. Aiden Guevara was last seen riding his bike Wednesday morning in the 200 block of Bradford Avenue. Police say he is 4 feet, 8 inches tall,...
Crime Stoppers release video of suspect wanted in connection to a shooting at a northwest side parking lot
SAN ANTONIO — Crime Stoppers San Antonio released new video Wednesday morning of a man suspected to be involved in a shooting that happened in a northwest side parking lot. San Antonio Police said the incident happened on June 25 around 2:20 a.m. at the EZ Wash off the 4100 block of Gardendale.
