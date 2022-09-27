ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

On-and-off rain likely through this weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Heavy storms Friday evening will track from northwest to southeast across Western Colorado. The storms have also been been lightning and thunder producers. Rainfall rates have been as high as half an inch per hour. This evening, showers and thunderstorms are likely. They’ll track from...
Next rain maker and below average temperatures arrives today

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Earlier this morning, a passing shower moved over Grand Junction, and behind it was another band of precipitation that brought some scattered thunderstorms to the area. Throughout most of the day, higher elevations will continue to receive scattered showers and thunderstorms, and the bulk of the rainfall will occur towards the evening hours for our valleys.
Next system arrives Friday bringing rain and cooler temperatures

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Over the past several days, conditions have stayed dry, and we have seen plenty of sunshine. Today will become another beautiful day, with mostly clear skies as the dry conditions continue. However, cloud cover will slowly build from the afternoon hours and throughout the remainder of the day, leading to partly cloudy skies. Our valleys will remain dry, but portions of the San Juans this afternoon to evening hours can receive a light scattered shower. Temperatures will stay in the mid-80s as our high for Grand Junction and upper 70s for Montrose.
Oktoberfest Coming Back to Grand Junction

It’s about time to break out that lederhosen because tomorrow is Grand Junction’s annual Oktoberfest celebration. The Ale House in Grand Junction will be hosting Oktoberfest on October 1st from 2-6 p.m. and will feature a unique menu, live music, Oktoberfest swag, giveaways, and most importantly–craft beer.
What Are They Building at 30 & E Road in Grand Junction?

Have you spotted the construction currently underway at 30 and E Road in Grand Junction, Colorado? What are they building?. You'll see construction on the northeast corner of 30 and E Road, just south of the railroad tracks. Is someone developing a new subdivision? Perhaps another gas station. Construction Underway...
Grand Junction leaf removal scheduled to begin October 10

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Fall is filled with fun colors and falling leaves, but these leaves can quickly take over yards, neighborhoods, and storm drains once the temperatures begin to drop. The annual leaf removal program in Grand Junction is scheduled to begin on October 10 and will run...
PBS KIDS hosting a free party for the whole family

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Rocky Mountain PBS KIDS (RMPBS KIDS) is throwing a party and inviting all Western Colorado families. The goal of the party is to bring neighbors and families together to celebrate, learn, and connect at a new location in Long Family Memorial Park, Grand Junction, Colorado.
Overnight shooting near Riverside Parkway

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Shots rang out in southern Grand Junction early last night, but no arrests have been made yet. The Grand Junction Police Department got a call reporting a shooting on the 2900 block of Paula Lane at around 8:30 p.m. last night. When police arrived, they found someone with a gunshot wound, but the person who pulled the trigger was nowhere to be found.
Homelessness in city parks impact businesses

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Jake Snider is the general manager at Scotty’s Complete Car Care across the street from Whitman Park. “It’s just really sad to see downtown Grand Junction has this look,” said Snider. But walk inside one of the park restrooms, and here’s...
Fruita shuts out Grand Junction

Fruita monument hosted Grand Junction in a big divisional softball game. Fruita's pitcher Chole Padilla was dominant. She struck out 10 batters in this contest and kept the Grand Junction Tigers scoreless. Fruita's Peyton Sheer got the party started with a solo home run in the bottom of the 2nd. They would add 3 more on Olivia Wirth's bases-loaded double in the 3rd. Fruita would build a 4-0 lead and would cruise to a 7-0 victory.
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Chekhov’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Chekhov!. Chekhov is a sweet boy looking for his forever home. Chekhov is shy at first but quickly warms up to you and lets his loving nature shine through. He gets along great with other dogs and loves to give kisses to those who pass by his kennel. Chekhov does great around kids and is gentle, he would make a perfect family dog.
Co Governor pushes thermal energy AT CMU

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado’s Governor thinks Colorado Mesa University could lead the country in developing geothermal energy. Earlier this year, Gov. Jared Polis (D) launched the Heat Beneath our Feet initiative. It aims to explore opportunities for increased use of geothermal technologies for electricity as well as...
