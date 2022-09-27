Read full article on original website
KJCT8
On-and-off rain likely through this weekend
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Heavy storms Friday evening will track from northwest to southeast across Western Colorado. The storms have also been been lightning and thunder producers. Rainfall rates have been as high as half an inch per hour. This evening, showers and thunderstorms are likely. They’ll track from...
nbc11news.com
Next rain maker and below average temperatures arrives today
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Earlier this morning, a passing shower moved over Grand Junction, and behind it was another band of precipitation that brought some scattered thunderstorms to the area. Throughout most of the day, higher elevations will continue to receive scattered showers and thunderstorms, and the bulk of the rainfall will occur towards the evening hours for our valleys.
nbc11news.com
Next system arrives Friday bringing rain and cooler temperatures
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Over the past several days, conditions have stayed dry, and we have seen plenty of sunshine. Today will become another beautiful day, with mostly clear skies as the dry conditions continue. However, cloud cover will slowly build from the afternoon hours and throughout the remainder of the day, leading to partly cloudy skies. Our valleys will remain dry, but portions of the San Juans this afternoon to evening hours can receive a light scattered shower. Temperatures will stay in the mid-80s as our high for Grand Junction and upper 70s for Montrose.
westernslopenow.com
Oktoberfest Coming Back to Grand Junction
It’s about time to break out that lederhosen because tomorrow is Grand Junction’s annual Oktoberfest celebration. The Ale House in Grand Junction will be hosting Oktoberfest on October 1st from 2-6 p.m. and will feature a unique menu, live music, Oktoberfest swag, giveaways, and most importantly–craft beer.
What Are They Building at 30 & E Road in Grand Junction?
Have you spotted the construction currently underway at 30 and E Road in Grand Junction, Colorado? What are they building?. You'll see construction on the northeast corner of 30 and E Road, just south of the railroad tracks. Is someone developing a new subdivision? Perhaps another gas station. Construction Underway...
nbc11news.com
Grand Junction leaf removal scheduled to begin October 10
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Fall is filled with fun colors and falling leaves, but these leaves can quickly take over yards, neighborhoods, and storm drains once the temperatures begin to drop. The annual leaf removal program in Grand Junction is scheduled to begin on October 10 and will run...
October Events You Don’t Want To Miss In Grand Junction Colorado
Fall is in full swing, and October's social calendar is a busy one in Grand Junction. September was such a busy month across the Grand Valley with so many cool things happening including Winefest, the Downtown Car Show, and Fruita Fall Festival. You might think things are going to slow down in October but that just isn't the case.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
UPDATE: Eastbound I-70 reopens at Glenwood Springs after accident in Glenwood Canyon
Eastbound Interstate 70 has been reopened at Exit 116 in Glenwood Springs Friday evening a traffic accident in Glenwood Canyon prompted a near 2-1/2 hour closure, according to a Garfield County Emergency Communications alert. The highway closed just before 5:30 p.m. and was reopened at about 7:45 p.m. Support Local...
How Many Grand Junction People Does It Take To Tow A Jet Airliner?
How many people does it to tow a Boeing 757 Jet with a rope?. If you attend the second annual Airplane Tow 'N' Throw you will discover that it apparently takes 18 people to move a big jet airliner by hand. The object of the competition is to see which team can pull a 100-ton Boeing 757 twenty feet in the fastest time.
Who Makes the Best Cheeseburgers in Grand Junction, Colorado?
It's lunchtime and we're hungry for a great burger. Where should we go in Grand Junction, Fruita, or Palisade?. We're looking for the best places for burgers so if your favorite is a chain then say it loud and proud below. If your favorite place is a local eatery, even better!
Bird flu detected at egg facility with 1.1 million hens
Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of disaster emergency Thursday over the bird flu. This comes after the highly pathogenic virus was detected at a commercial egg facility in Weld County, affecting around 1.15 million laying hens.
nbc11news.com
PBS KIDS hosting a free party for the whole family
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Rocky Mountain PBS KIDS (RMPBS KIDS) is throwing a party and inviting all Western Colorado families. The goal of the party is to bring neighbors and families together to celebrate, learn, and connect at a new location in Long Family Memorial Park, Grand Junction, Colorado.
nbc11news.com
Overnight shooting near Riverside Parkway
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Shots rang out in southern Grand Junction early last night, but no arrests have been made yet. The Grand Junction Police Department got a call reporting a shooting on the 2900 block of Paula Lane at around 8:30 p.m. last night. When police arrived, they found someone with a gunshot wound, but the person who pulled the trigger was nowhere to be found.
KJCT8
Homelessness in city parks impact businesses
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Jake Snider is the general manager at Scotty’s Complete Car Care across the street from Whitman Park. “It’s just really sad to see downtown Grand Junction has this look,” said Snider. But walk inside one of the park restrooms, and here’s...
Fruita shuts out Grand Junction
Fruita monument hosted Grand Junction in a big divisional softball game. Fruita's pitcher Chole Padilla was dominant. She struck out 10 batters in this contest and kept the Grand Junction Tigers scoreless. Fruita's Peyton Sheer got the party started with a solo home run in the bottom of the 2nd. They would add 3 more on Olivia Wirth's bases-loaded double in the 3rd. Fruita would build a 4-0 lead and would cruise to a 7-0 victory.
Montrose Earns Big Win Over Central
The 6th ranked Montrose Red Hawks earned their 4th win of the season defeating Central 51-20.
KJCT8
nbc11news.com
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Chekhov’
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Chekhov!. Chekhov is a sweet boy looking for his forever home. Chekhov is shy at first but quickly warms up to you and lets his loving nature shine through. He gets along great with other dogs and loves to give kisses to those who pass by his kennel. Chekhov does great around kids and is gentle, he would make a perfect family dog.
nbc11news.com
Co Governor pushes thermal energy AT CMU
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado’s Governor thinks Colorado Mesa University could lead the country in developing geothermal energy. Earlier this year, Gov. Jared Polis (D) launched the Heat Beneath our Feet initiative. It aims to explore opportunities for increased use of geothermal technologies for electricity as well as...
