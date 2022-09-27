For a while now, the direction and goals of the University of Minnesota’s School of Architecture have been in flux. With the start of a new school year, the School of Architecture has made some major changes to its faculty; this is the first major shift in the school’s administration since Jennifer Yoos was appointed as the new head of the school in June 2020. With the introduction of new faculty, such as Alex Maymind and Federico Garcia Lammers as directors of undergraduate and graduate studies respectively, as well as a large amount of new tenure-track and adjunct faculty coming into the mix, the School of Architecture will no doubt have a major shift in its curriculum.

