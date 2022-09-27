ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Mary McDonnell Joins Justin Hartley In CBS' The Never Game Pilot

In what would be her first series regular role since Major Crimes, Mary McDonnell is set to star opposite Justin Hartley in CBS’ The Never Game drama pilot. The adaptation of Jeffrey Deaver’s 2019 novel follows Colter Shaw (played by This Is Us alum Hartley), a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a “reward seeker,” using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries — all while contending with his own fractured family. Speaking of which… McDonnell will play Mary Dove Shaw, Colter’s strong and uncompromising mother, our sister site Deadline reports. Having raised...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Niecy Nash
Person
Nathan Fillion
HollywoodLife

Michelle Obama Rocks Baggy Jeans & Sneakers In 1st Photo Since White House Portrait Unveiled

Michelle Obama proved once again she is a style and fashion icon! The 58-year-old former First Lady was spotted rocking a chic ensemble in New York City on Saturday (September 10). Enjoying the last few days of summer weather, Michelle sported a simple white tee with high-waisted, baggy denim pants and a set of fierce black-and-white snakeskin sneakers, as seen in photos here. She topped off the enviable look with a pair of gold designer sunglasses and matching earrings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RadarOnline

Anderson Cooper’s Secret Deposition: CNN Anchor Admits He Doesn’t Fact-Check News But Blasts Claims He Sits ‘Around For The Camera To Turn On’

Anderson Cooper isn't just a pretty face. CNN's silver fox, 55, blasted claims that he's nothing more than eye candy while admitting he doesn't fact-check what he reports on during his show. Cooper made the shocking admission during a secret deposition, Radar has learned. One of the most recognizable faces on television is tangled up in a lawsuit against CNN that questions the network's newsgathering process. Dr. Michael Black filed the suit in 2016, claiming CNN and its star medical correspondent Elizabeth Cohen's reporting on infant deaths at St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach was dishonest.Black worked at the...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Call Me Kat’ To Reunite Mayim Bialik With ‘Big Bang Theory’ Co-Star Kevin Sussman

EXCLUSIVE: There’s going to be a Big Bang Theory reunion on Fox’s Call me Kat. Mayim Bialik will reunite with Kevin Sussman in episode 304 airing October 20. Sussman will guest star as Zac, the owner of a local board game bar where Max and Carter find themselves checking out the competition. Season 3 of Call Me Kat, which premieres on September 29, picks up as Kat (Bialik) decides to take some time off to reset following a few years of hardcore dedication to purchasing and running her cat café. She returns following a lengthy trip across the world feeling refreshed and...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Feds#Fbi#Scream Queens#Rookie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TV Fanatic

The Rookie: Feds Season 1 Episode 1 Review: Day One

This was a decent premiere. Their best decision with this series was casting Niecy Nash-Betts in the lead role. She knocks it out of the park, considering how demanding in terms of versatility the role is. The Rookie: Feds Season 1 Episode 1 introduces us to new and old characters....
TV SERIES
EW.com

Chicago P.D. boss says Burgess and Ruzek answers are coming very soon

They're together, and then they're not. They're co-parenting a kid and occasionally, when the moment calls for it, kissing. Then he's... giving her a house?!. Chicago P.D.'s Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Adam Ruzek (Patrick Flueger) are the drama's biggest will-they-won't-they couple. Their on-again, off-again relationship has been at the center of the series from the jump, and even now, with the show in its 10th season, fans still aren't quite sure how their story will end.
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

CBS Fall Lineup 2022: The Complete Schedule

After the long summer hiatus between seasons, CBS's fall TV lineup has officially launched, bringing back its beloved crime procedurals and tried-and-true comedies. And Thursday, Sept. 29, marks the return of three popular shows — CSI: Vegas, Ghosts, and Young Sheldon, and the premiere of a brand new drama, So Help Me Todd.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy