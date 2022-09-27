Read full article on original website
If the New Guy on 'FBI: Most Wanted' Looks Familiar, It's Because He Is
Julian McMahon’s exit from FBI: Most Wanted marked the end of an era. Following his departure, Dylan McDermott’s Remy Scott took over as top dog. The series returned to the small screen for Season 4 on Tuesday, Sept. 20, and introduced another new agent to the bureau. In...
Nathan Fillion Reveals The One Concern He Initially Had After Niecy Nash’s The Rookie Spinoff Was Greenlit
Nathan Fillion revealed the one concern he initially had regarding the Rookie spinoff.
TVLine Items: Feds Casts Niecy's Wife, Loki Season 2 Promotion and More
The Rookie: Feds is bringing a real-life love connection to the show: Jessica Betts, wife of series star Niecy Nash-Betts, will guest-star on the ABC drama as a love interest for Nash-Betts’ character Simone Clark, it was announced on Tuesday. Additionally, Tom Arnold (Roseanne) will appear as the charismatic...
Mary McDonnell Joins Justin Hartley In CBS' The Never Game Pilot
In what would be her first series regular role since Major Crimes, Mary McDonnell is set to star opposite Justin Hartley in CBS’ The Never Game drama pilot. The adaptation of Jeffrey Deaver’s 2019 novel follows Colter Shaw (played by This Is Us alum Hartley), a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a “reward seeker,” using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries — all while contending with his own fractured family. Speaking of which… McDonnell will play Mary Dove Shaw, Colter’s strong and uncompromising mother, our sister site Deadline reports. Having raised...
Michelle Obama Rocks Baggy Jeans & Sneakers In 1st Photo Since White House Portrait Unveiled
Michelle Obama proved once again she is a style and fashion icon! The 58-year-old former First Lady was spotted rocking a chic ensemble in New York City on Saturday (September 10). Enjoying the last few days of summer weather, Michelle sported a simple white tee with high-waisted, baggy denim pants and a set of fierce black-and-white snakeskin sneakers, as seen in photos here. She topped off the enviable look with a pair of gold designer sunglasses and matching earrings.
Anderson Cooper’s Secret Deposition: CNN Anchor Admits He Doesn’t Fact-Check News But Blasts Claims He Sits ‘Around For The Camera To Turn On’
Anderson Cooper isn't just a pretty face. CNN's silver fox, 55, blasted claims that he's nothing more than eye candy while admitting he doesn't fact-check what he reports on during his show. Cooper made the shocking admission during a secret deposition, Radar has learned. One of the most recognizable faces on television is tangled up in a lawsuit against CNN that questions the network's newsgathering process. Dr. Michael Black filed the suit in 2016, claiming CNN and its star medical correspondent Elizabeth Cohen's reporting on infant deaths at St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach was dishonest.Black worked at the...
The Talk’s Jerry O’Connell forced to apologize after making same mistake co-host had just warned against live on air
THE Talk's Jerry O'Connell had to issue an apology live on air after making the very mistake Natalie Morales warned him against prior. The blunder happened in the daytime TV show's post-Emmys broadcast on Tuesday. During the show, the panelist ditched the studio, chatting with guests and interacting with fans...
‘Call Me Kat’ To Reunite Mayim Bialik With ‘Big Bang Theory’ Co-Star Kevin Sussman
EXCLUSIVE: There’s going to be a Big Bang Theory reunion on Fox’s Call me Kat. Mayim Bialik will reunite with Kevin Sussman in episode 304 airing October 20. Sussman will guest star as Zac, the owner of a local board game bar where Max and Carter find themselves checking out the competition. Season 3 of Call Me Kat, which premieres on September 29, picks up as Kat (Bialik) decides to take some time off to reset following a few years of hardcore dedication to purchasing and running her cat café. She returns following a lengthy trip across the world feeling refreshed and...
‘NCIS: New Orleans’ star Lucas Black explains why he left hit series: ‘Enough was enough’
Lucas Black was one of the original cast members of the “NCIS” spinoff "NCIS: New Orleans." He played agent Christopher LaSalle from 2014 until he was killed in Season 6.
As Mark Harmon’s Gibbs Continues To Be Referenced On NCIS, The Showrunner Teases Similar Plans For Another OG Character
NCIS showrunner Steven D. Binder is teasing plans for an OG character to be referenced and it's been a long time coming.
'FBI: Most Wanted' Trotted out Special Agent Ortiz's Exit With More of a Whimper Than a Bang
We can hardly believe it was only a little over a year ago when actor Miguel Gomez joined Season 2 of FBI: Most Wanted as Special Agent Ivan Ortiz. And while popping in and out of shows is certainly not unusual, that kind of activity is usually relegated to guest star or recurring roles.
The Rookie: Feds (Season 1 Episode 2) “Labor Day”, trailer, release date
Officer John Nolan is moving closer to his new role as a training officer. Meanwhile, Lucy’s successful undercover assignment earns her an invitation for specialized training in Sacramento and she must decide if this is the path she wants to take. Startattle.com – The Rookie: Feds | ABC.
'Law And Order' And Other Cop Network TV Shows Have Run Their Course
New shows like “The Rookie: Feds” have put racial inequities in policing more directly into the story. But they still fall short.
‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Alum Lucas Black Blasts Hollywood for Being ‘Destructive’ to Families
Actor Lucas Black had a starring role in one of the most popular franchises on TV. He starred as agent Christopher LaSalle in six seasons of NCIS: New Orleans. But in 2019 he threw in the towel and left the character behind him. Black might be best known as an...
The Rookie: Feds Season 1 Episode 1 Review: Day One
This was a decent premiere. Their best decision with this series was casting Niecy Nash-Betts in the lead role. She knocks it out of the park, considering how demanding in terms of versatility the role is. The Rookie: Feds Season 1 Episode 1 introduces us to new and old characters....
Chicago P.D. boss says Burgess and Ruzek answers are coming very soon
They're together, and then they're not. They're co-parenting a kid and occasionally, when the moment calls for it, kissing. Then he's... giving her a house?!. Chicago P.D.'s Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Adam Ruzek (Patrick Flueger) are the drama's biggest will-they-won't-they couple. Their on-again, off-again relationship has been at the center of the series from the jump, and even now, with the show in its 10th season, fans still aren't quite sure how their story will end.
Lil Nas X Delayed A Concert Because He Was "Dropping Demons" In The Bathroom
"I was literally back there dropping demons into that toilet."
Ghosts, So Help Me Todd, and CSI: Vegas Lead a Day of Premieres
Television delivers another day of major premieres as Ghosts returns to CBS, Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin lead freshman drama So Help Me Todd, and a familiar face joins CSI: Vegas for Season 2. Also today: Welcome to Flatch and Call Me Kat begin new seasons on Fox, Netflix...
CBS Fall Lineup 2022: The Complete Schedule
After the long summer hiatus between seasons, CBS's fall TV lineup has officially launched, bringing back its beloved crime procedurals and tried-and-true comedies. And Thursday, Sept. 29, marks the return of three popular shows — CSI: Vegas, Ghosts, and Young Sheldon, and the premiere of a brand new drama, So Help Me Todd.
Anderson Cooper’s son Wyatt has an adorable morning tradition with his baby brother
Anderson Cooper's son Wyatt is such a good brother!. During a Sept. 28 appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the CNN anchor shared the darling way his son Wyatt, 2, wakes up his little brother Sebastian, 7 months. "I wake up Wyatt first and then he wants to...
