Waukesha County, WI

The Independent

Q&A: Next steps for Iowa teen sentenced for killing rapist

Donations are pouring in to help a 17-year-old sex trafficking victim who was ordered by a court to pay $150,000 to the family of a man she stabbed to death after he raped her.A GoFundMe campaign set up for Pieper Lewis has already raised more than $200,000 just one day after the restitution order was handed down by an Iowa judge.Lewis also received a deferred 20-year prison sentence on Tuesday that will be expunged if she successfully completes five years of closely supervised probation. Prosecutors described the sentence as merciful for a teen who had been horribly abused --...
DES MOINES, IA
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Darrell Brooks wants to defend self, judge delays decision

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow delayed a decision on whether Darrell Brooks will represent himself in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack trial, which is currently set to start on Monday, Oct. 3. Dorow gave Brooks until Wednesday to sign paperwork waiving his right to an attorney, telling Brooks, "We are done here today," accusing him of "playing games" in court. The judge said Brooks still needs to prove to the court that he can defend himself.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
WLBT

Judge orders Jackson hotel to be shut down in 72 hours

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson Municipal Court judge has given a downtown Jackson hotel 72 hours to shut down. Friday, Judge Jeff Reynolds ordered Jiau Ping Zhui to close the Regency Hotel for various violations of Jackson city code. “Hotel occupants and guests expect and deserve that, when they...
The Independent

Fifth Third Bank denies it wouldn’t cash 71-year-old’s casino check because she was Black

A Michigan bank accused of refusing to cash a 71-year-old woman’s check because she was Black has denied all allegations and asked for her lawsuit to be dismissed, according to court documents.Lizzie Pugh, a retired Detriot public school employee, won a jackpot on a slot machine during a church visit to Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in April. When she later went to Fifth Third Bank in Livonia, Michigan, to deposit her winnings, three white employees said the check was fake and refused to hand it back to her, according to Ms Pugh.She filed a federal lawsuit last week alleging racism from the...
LIVONIA, MI
The US Sun

Illinois ‘Purge’ law creating ‘criminals paradise’ mom of shooting victim says as murderers could be freed without bail

THE political lightning rod nicknamed the "Purge Law" on social media "creates a criminal's paradise" and "jeopardizes everyone," a shooting victim's mom said. The Illinois legislation, which is officially titled the SAFE-T Act (Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today), is a sweeping, state-wide justice reform law that will end cash bail, among other changes.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS LA

Nurse accused in fiery crash that killed 6 in Windsor Hills denied bail, move to psychiatric facility

Bail was denied to a nurse charged in a horrific crash that killed five people and an unborn baby in Windsor Hills last month.Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, was in court Monday as her attorney, Halim Dhanidina, asked the court to allow her to be released to a mental health treatment facility and be electronically monitored. Dhanidina said Linton wouldn't be able to get up and leave.Prosecutors had objected to the request, saying the defense's suggestion that she suffered an "apparent lapse of consciousness" during a mental health crisis in the moments leading up to the crash "defies logic."Superior Court Judge...
VIEW PARK-WINDSOR HILLS, CA
The Independent

Public raises half a million dollars for girl, 17, who was ordered to pay $150,000 to family of suspected rapist

More than $500,000 has been raised to help a 17-year-old trafficking victim pay $150,000 to the family of one of her abusers, whom she stabbed to death in 2020. Two years ago, then-15-year-old Pieper Lewis ran away from an abusive household and ended up living in the streets of a dangerous apartment complex in Des Moines with a man who sold her for drugs, the Associated Press reported. She was swept into a trafficking ring and only escaped it — for another nightmare — after she was taken into custody for stabbing one of her suspected rapists, 37-year-old Zachary...
DES MOINES, IA
TheDailyBeast

Construction Boss’ Daughter Posed as Black Woman to Get Millions in Army Contracts, Feds Say

A Milwaukee-area construction contractor providing services to the U.S. Army and other government entities is being investigated for having his “blond, blue-eyed daughter” pose as a Black woman to try and get contracts set aside for “socially and economically disadvantaged individuals,” alleges a search warrant application unsealed Tuesday and reviewed by The Daily Beast. Platt Construction was not eligible for the jobs, and bids from owner Richard Platt’s daughter Nicole, who the feds say has a background in dance and theater, not construction, were rejected several times for various technical reasons. But the Platts eventually got some $7 million in Army contracts after they allegedly set up a shell company in a local barbershop, claiming a special carveout for businesses in “historically underutilized” areas. In March, federal prosecutors asked for the case filings to be kept sealed for a six-month period, which would “allow the government to complete its investigation, at which time the government anticipates that appropriate criminal charges can be brought against the targets of this investigation.” No charges were listed on the federal docket as of Tuesday afternoon, and the pair do not have legal representation listed in court records.Read more at The Daily Beast.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Complex

Judge Orders R. Kelly’s $28,000 in Prison Inmate Account to Be Seized

Following a request from prosecutors, Judge Ann M. Donnelly has ordered the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) to seize $28,000 in funds from R. Kelly’s prison inmate account. As reported by Bloomberg last month, prosecutors filed a motion to seize the money until a restitution judgment could be reached. Donnelly has ruled that the funds could be seized by the government as Kelly has filed to pay any of the financial penalties he was issued after being found guilty of rackteering and sex trafficking charges, per legal documents reviewed by Complex.
U.S. POLITICS
People

Wisconsin News Anchor Neena Pacholke's Cause of Death Confirmed by Police

Neena Pacholke was found dead in her home by police officers who were conducting a welfare check on Aug. 27 Wisconsin news anchor Neena Pacholke's cause of death has been confirmed by police. Neena, a television news anchor for ABC television affiliate WAOW in Wausau, died on Saturday, Aug. 27 at the age of 27. "The Wausau Police and Marathon County Medical Examiner's Office have confirmed that 27-year-old Neena Pacholke died as a result of suicide," the Wausau Police Department said in a release via Facebook. Noting that September is Suicide Prevention Month, the police department...
WAUSAU, WI
Daily Mail

Ex-NYPD cop is jailed for 10 years after beating an officer with metal flagpole as he tried to storm Capitol in January 6 riots: Thug, 56, is handed the longest sentence yet for MAGA protesters

A retired New York Police Department officer was sentenced on Thursday to a record-setting 10 years in prison for attacking the U.S. Capitol and using a metal flagpole to assault one of the police officers trying to hold off a mob of Donald Trump supporters. Thomas Webster's prison sentence is...
LAW ENFORCEMENT

