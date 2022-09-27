Read full article on original website
Q&A: Next steps for Iowa teen sentenced for killing rapist
Donations are pouring in to help a 17-year-old sex trafficking victim who was ordered by a court to pay $150,000 to the family of a man she stabbed to death after he raped her.A GoFundMe campaign set up for Pieper Lewis has already raised more than $200,000 just one day after the restitution order was handed down by an Iowa judge.Lewis also received a deferred 20-year prison sentence on Tuesday that will be expunged if she successfully completes five years of closely supervised probation. Prosecutors described the sentence as merciful for a teen who had been horribly abused --...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks wants to defend self, judge delays decision
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow delayed a decision on whether Darrell Brooks will represent himself in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack trial, which is currently set to start on Monday, Oct. 3. Dorow gave Brooks until Wednesday to sign paperwork waiving his right to an attorney, telling Brooks, "We are done here today," accusing him of "playing games" in court. The judge said Brooks still needs to prove to the court that he can defend himself.
Judge orders Jackson hotel to be shut down in 72 hours
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson Municipal Court judge has given a downtown Jackson hotel 72 hours to shut down. Friday, Judge Jeff Reynolds ordered Jiau Ping Zhui to close the Regency Hotel for various violations of Jackson city code. “Hotel occupants and guests expect and deserve that, when they...
Fifth Third Bank denies it wouldn’t cash 71-year-old’s casino check because she was Black
A Michigan bank accused of refusing to cash a 71-year-old woman’s check because she was Black has denied all allegations and asked for her lawsuit to be dismissed, according to court documents.Lizzie Pugh, a retired Detriot public school employee, won a jackpot on a slot machine during a church visit to Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in April. When she later went to Fifth Third Bank in Livonia, Michigan, to deposit her winnings, three white employees said the check was fake and refused to hand it back to her, according to Ms Pugh.She filed a federal lawsuit last week alleging racism from the...
Illinois ‘Purge’ law creating ‘criminals paradise’ mom of shooting victim says as murderers could be freed without bail
THE political lightning rod nicknamed the "Purge Law" on social media "creates a criminal's paradise" and "jeopardizes everyone," a shooting victim's mom said. The Illinois legislation, which is officially titled the SAFE-T Act (Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today), is a sweeping, state-wide justice reform law that will end cash bail, among other changes.
Missouri woman acquitted of killing daughter to be free soon
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri woman who was acquitted in July of killing her teenage daughter but convicted of abandoning the girl’s corpse was sentenced Thursday but will be released from prison soon. Rebecca Ruud was acquitted in the death of 16-year-old Savannah Leckie, who moved to...
A Florida woman touted as a 'Mother Teresa' ran a $196 million Ponzi scheme, feds say
Federal prosecutors say Johanna Garcia's company wasn't a funding miracle for small businesses but a lucrative Ponzi scheme whose co-conspirators spent millions of dollars on luxury items.
A QAnon supporter who told police to 'go arrest the vice president' at the Capitol riot and then scaled the walls of the Capitol building and chased an officer up a staircase has been convicted for Jan. 6
Days after the riot, Douglas Jensen turned himself in to the Des Moines Police Department because "he thought he was in trouble," investigators said.
Nurse accused in fiery crash that killed 6 in Windsor Hills denied bail, move to psychiatric facility
Bail was denied to a nurse charged in a horrific crash that killed five people and an unborn baby in Windsor Hills last month.Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, was in court Monday as her attorney, Halim Dhanidina, asked the court to allow her to be released to a mental health treatment facility and be electronically monitored. Dhanidina said Linton wouldn't be able to get up and leave.Prosecutors had objected to the request, saying the defense's suggestion that she suffered an "apparent lapse of consciousness" during a mental health crisis in the moments leading up to the crash "defies logic."Superior Court Judge...
Construction Boss’ Daughter Posed as Black Woman to Get Millions in Army Contracts, Feds Say
A Milwaukee-area construction contractor providing services to the U.S. Army and other government entities is being investigated for having his “blond, blue-eyed daughter” pose as a Black woman to try and get contracts set aside for “socially and economically disadvantaged individuals,” alleges a search warrant application unsealed Tuesday and reviewed by The Daily Beast. Platt Construction was not eligible for the jobs, and bids from owner Richard Platt’s daughter Nicole, who the feds say has a background in dance and theater, not construction, were rejected several times for various technical reasons. But the Platts eventually got some $7 million in Army contracts after they allegedly set up a shell company in a local barbershop, claiming a special carveout for businesses in “historically underutilized” areas. In March, federal prosecutors asked for the case filings to be kept sealed for a six-month period, which would “allow the government to complete its investigation, at which time the government anticipates that appropriate criminal charges can be brought against the targets of this investigation.” No charges were listed on the federal docket as of Tuesday afternoon, and the pair do not have legal representation listed in court records.Read more at The Daily Beast.
Complex
Judge Orders R. Kelly’s $28,000 in Prison Inmate Account to Be Seized
Following a request from prosecutors, Judge Ann M. Donnelly has ordered the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) to seize $28,000 in funds from R. Kelly’s prison inmate account. As reported by Bloomberg last month, prosecutors filed a motion to seize the money until a restitution judgment could be reached. Donnelly has ruled that the funds could be seized by the government as Kelly has filed to pay any of the financial penalties he was issued after being found guilty of rackteering and sex trafficking charges, per legal documents reviewed by Complex.
Wisconsin News Anchor Neena Pacholke's Cause of Death Confirmed by Police
Neena Pacholke was found dead in her home by police officers who were conducting a welfare check on Aug. 27 Wisconsin news anchor Neena Pacholke's cause of death has been confirmed by police. Neena, a television news anchor for ABC television affiliate WAOW in Wausau, died on Saturday, Aug. 27 at the age of 27. "The Wausau Police and Marathon County Medical Examiner's Office have confirmed that 27-year-old Neena Pacholke died as a result of suicide," the Wausau Police Department said in a release via Facebook. Noting that September is Suicide Prevention Month, the police department...
Ex-NYPD cop is jailed for 10 years after beating an officer with metal flagpole as he tried to storm Capitol in January 6 riots: Thug, 56, is handed the longest sentence yet for MAGA protesters
A retired New York Police Department officer was sentenced on Thursday to a record-setting 10 years in prison for attacking the U.S. Capitol and using a metal flagpole to assault one of the police officers trying to hold off a mob of Donald Trump supporters. Thomas Webster's prison sentence is...
A man wasn't given a bed in L.A. County jails for 2 nights. A judge just declared a mistrial
A Superior Court judge declared a mistrial Wednesday in a case against a man facing life in prison because the Sheriff's Department held him in cells without beds or blankets for two nights.
Woman allegedly assaulted by suspect in Eliza Fletcher case speaks out: 'I'm angry'
A woman claims she was sexually assaulted by the same suspect in the Eliza Fletcher case last year -- and police ignored her case.
