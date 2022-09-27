Read full article on original website
Related
SAPD: A dozen cars stolen from apartment complex within a year
SAN ANTONIO — Car thieves appear to be targeting a San Antonio apartment complex, where 12 vehicles have been stolen just within the last year. One tenant's security camera caught the criminals in the act. As one victim told KENS 5, the thieves work fast. She watched via surveillance...
Valero clerk shoots, kills attempted robber on San Antonio's Northside
The clerk shot the man twice, killing him.
KSAT 12
SAPD seeks help identifying man wanted in shooting deaths of 2 teens
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is asking for help identifying a man wanted in connection with the shooting deaths of two teenage boys on the East Side. Police said the unidentified man, seen in the photos above, was captured by surveillance cameras on Sept. 18 at a gas station on East Houston Street.
San Antonio Police searching for truck that drove into garage at an East Side home
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are searching for a truck that crushed a garage at an East Side home. Video exclusively obtained by KENS 5 shows the truck running a stop sign and speeding into a house on the East Side. The family who lives there says they...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSAT 12
Woman stabs man with knife during altercation at Northwest Side apartment, police say
SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead after he was stabbed by his girlfriend at a Northwest Side apartment complex, according to San Antonio police. On Friday, officers were called at 4:36 p.m. to an apartment in the 1100 Block of Babcock Road after receiving word of an assault in progress, said SAPD.
KSAT 12
Man stabbed multiple times after suspect breaks into East Side apartment
SAN ANTONIO – A man is hospitalized after he was stabbed multiple times at an East Side apartment complex, said San Antonio Police. At 12:35 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 4200 block of King Krest Dr. regarding a cutting, according to SAPD. Upon arrival, officers found a man...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio police search for wanted woman
SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a wanted woman. According to police 46-year-old Anita Herrera has an active wanted for theft $100 < $750. Police say Herrera is also wanted for questioning in other crimes occurring in San Antonio. Anyone...
KSAT 12
Victim killed in DWI crash on North Side identified
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man killed in a DWI crash on the North Side. The victim was identified as Carlos Joe Moreno, 24. According to San Antonio police, at 2 a.m. Sunday, a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on Highway 281, swerving between vehicles before losing control.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSAT 12
Hidden camera found inside fake smoke detector in UTSA student’s apartment, police say
SAN ANTONIO – An investigation is underway after a student living at University Oaks found a camera inside of a fake smoke detector in their apartment, according to UTSA police. UTSA officials sent out a letter to students living on campus Thursday, saying police are investigating and staff members...
Man hit and killed while pulled over on the side of the road on I-37
SAN ANTONIO — Police say one person was killed in an accident on the southeast side early Friday morning. The crash was reported on I-37 between Military Drive and Loop 410 around 3:30 a.m. Witnesses told police that a man was on the side of the road with car...
Two San Antonio schools affected by threats Friday; No students were harmed
SAN ANTONIO — Brooks Academy of Science on Friday morning was placed on lockdown as a precaution following a threat, San Antonio Police said. The threat was made via a text from a student, police said. When officers arrived at the school, which is located in the 3800 block of Lyster Road in southeast San Antonio, they determined that the campus was safe and there was no active threat.
KSAT 12
Abandoned bar on Southwest Side destroyed by early-morning fire, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – An old abandoned bar on the city’s Southwest Side was destroyed by flames early Friday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. The fire was called in around 12:40 a.m. in the 1900 block of Frio City Road, not far from Jupiter Street. Firefighters...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KENS 5
One person hit and killed by vehicle at Highway 281 and Loop 410
SAN ANTONIO — One person was struck and killed by a vehicle at Highway 281 and Loop 410 in an accident that shut down part of the highway for hours, police said. The accident was reported on southbound Highway 281 between Loop 410 and Jones-Maltsberger at around 6 a.m. Thursday.
KSAT 12
Witnesses lead police to woman, 26, accused in fatal hit-and-run crash on Southeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – A 26-year-old woman has been arrested following a fatal hit-and-run crash on the city’s Southeast Side early Friday morning, according to San Antonio police. Officers were called around 3:40 a.m. to the 7400 block of I-37 South northbound after receiving word of a person injured.
KENS 5
City seeks emergency demolition order after south-side fire
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio's code enforcement division is going after an emergency demolition order to tear down the remains of some buildings that burned Tuesday morning along the 2800 block of Mission Road, just south of Southcross. The fire, which was called in just before 2 a.m., raced...
KTSA
Pedestrian killed on San Antonio Highway, traffic rerouted for several hours
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police were called to the Southbound lanes of Highway 281 early Thursday morning where a pedestrian was killed. KSAT-12 reports it happened at around 6 A.M. near Sunset Road on the North side in an area between Jones Maltsberger and Loop 410.
KSAT 12
‘A very dangerous roadway’: City encourages residents to share thoughts on proposed changes for Culebra Road
SAN ANTONIO – Commuters have been hoping to see a change along Culebra Road. The 13-mile corridor has become a hot spot for problems over the years. Luis Virgen’s law office is located on Culebra Rd. not far from Zarzamora Street on the city’s West Side. He...
KSAT 12
Suspect accused of intentionally striking man with vehicle amid alleged love triangle
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested for allegedly intentionally striking another man with his vehicle last month, according to court documents. Records with the Bexar County Jail show that Robert Hiller, 32, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following the incident on Aug. 10.
KSAT 12
Live Oak man arrested in stabbing that left victim’s intestines ‘exposed,’ records show
SAN ANTONIO – A Live Oak man has been arrested following an altercation and stabbing that left the victim’s intestines “exposed,” according to court records. Phillip Andrew Montez, 21, has been charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and tampering with evidence, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
KSAT 12
VIDEO: Teen tosses banana at clerk, clerk shoots teen in head
Surveillance camera footage that shows a convenience store clerk shooting a teen through the back of his head after a brief verbal altercation is at the center of a Bexar County lawsuit seeking over $1,000,000 in damages. The video, recorded in January 2019 inside a 7-Eleven store located on Rigsby...
Comments / 5