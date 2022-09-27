ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

thecentersquare.com

Policy group says Intel’s Ohio tax breaks could be better spent

(The Center Square) – An Ohio nonprofit policy research group criticized state approval of up to $650 million in tax breaks for Intel’s $20 billion project in central Ohio, saying the money could be used for schools or seniors rather than large corporations. Policy Matters Ohio, a Cleveland-based...
thecentersquare.com

Rhode Island distributes $3.5M to combat homelessness

(The Center Square) – To address the homeless problem in Rhode Island a new round of funding will be used to create more beds. The state has doled out $3.5 million to six organizations, Gov. Dan McKee said, that will add 231 new beds to homeless shelters around the state. The state dollars are the first round of award distributions from a pot of $5 million that was solicited for proposals that were sent to vendors in September to expand capacity at homeless shelters.
thecentersquare.com

Ohio Task Force 1 nearly doubles efforts in wake of Hurricane Ian

(The Center Square) – Ohio nearly doubled its effort to assist Floridians in the wake of Hurricane Ian after the Federal Emergency Management Agency issued additional activation orders. Ohio Task Force 1 initially activated before Ian made landfall Wednesday in southwest Florida with 42 members but expanded to 82...
thecentersquare.com

New Hampshire to get more fuel aid under stopgap bill

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire could get more fuel assistance aid under a stopgap funding bill in Congress intended to avert a shutdown. The state could get $4 million in emergency grants for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance program from the spending bill which was expected to land on President Joe Biden's desk today before an impending government shutdown.
thecentersquare.com

Connecticut crime lab get federal first-of-its kind grant

(The Center Square) – A new grant designed to develop investigations into crime guns evidence is headed to Connecticut. The U.S. Department of Justice has doled out a $700,000 grant, the first of its kind, to the Connecticut Forensic Science Laboratory, Gov. Ned Lamont said, which will be used to create and develop the Connecticut Crime Gun Intelligence Center. The department falls under the direction of the Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection.
thecentersquare.com

Companies donate more than $10 million in one day to help Floridians

(The Center Square) – Companies nationwide donated more than $10 million in one day to help Floridians in the aftermath of destruction caused by Hurricane Ian. Ian, which is believed to be the costliest storm in U.S. history, has devastated communities throughout much of southwest and central Florida. “We...
thecentersquare.com

Op-Ed: Underreported data suggests victory for GOP in PA suburbs

In late September, ABC News/Washington Post released a national survey to little fanfare, as its findings underscore what we already know: The economy and inflation are the top priorities of likely voters this midterm election. No other issue comes close. In fact, “education and schools” tops “abortion” by 15 points....
thecentersquare.com

Illinois quick hits: Spoof call warning; millions for EV chargers; two cities among 'best places'

Illinois State Police took to its social media accounts to warn people of scammers impersonating state police representatives. Officials said the scammers are using a technique called “spoofing” to disguise their phone number, and make the caller ID look like a government agency like the Illinois State Police. ISP reminded people that they will never call to solicit money from the public.
thecentersquare.com

Louisiana voters will decide on 11 ballot initiatives this November

(The Center Square) — The Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana this week unveiled a guide to help voters understand 11 proposed constitutional amendments they will be asked to decide in November and December. The PAR Guide to the 2022 Constitutional Amendments breaks down eight ballot questions for the...
thecentersquare.com

Class action lawsuit filed against Illinois nursing home provider

(The Center Square) – A class action lawsuit has been filed against an Illinois nursing home provider. The lawsuit was filed by AARP and others and alleges Alden Group, Ltd. is putting residents at risk by deliberately understaffing their facilities in an effort to cut back on costs and boost profits.
thecentersquare.com

Dramatic uptick in Illinois traffic deaths driven by distractions

(The Center Square) – Motor-vehicle traffic deaths reached a 20-year high during the first quarter of 2022. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 9,560 people died in car accidents, which is a 7% increase compared to the same time the year prior. In Illinois, an estimated 276 traffic deaths took place during the first quarter of this year, which marks a 22.7% increase from the same time in 2022.
thecentersquare.com

Corruption, larceny charges: She wrote checks to herself from New York village's account

(The Center Square) – A former clerk and treasurer of an upstate New York village has been accused of stealing more than $73,000 from the community’s public accounts. Nancy Berger was arrested on charges she stole from the Village of Norwood. The 55-year-old was appointed as the village’s clerk and treasurer in 2017. State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli announced the charges late Thursday afternoon.
