Hamilton County, TN

WTVC

DeKalb County Sheriff's Office looking for missing person

DEKALB COUNTY, AL - Deputies with the DeKalb County Sherriff's office are asking the community to help them locate a missing person. Tyler Austin Britt, a 24 year old from Crossville, was last near the DeKalb Regional Hospital on September 21, 2022 around 3:30 in the afternoon. Tyler's last known...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
WDEF

22 year old convicted of child molestation

RINGGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) – A 22 year old has been convicted of child molestation in north Georgia. 22 year old Tyler McClenny was accused of molesting the 5 year old daughter of his girlfriend. The mother was at work at the time. During the trial, prosecutors said the little...
FORT OGLETHORPE, GA
WDEF

Police investigate a barbershop shooting on Brainerd Road

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a shooting Friday morning on Brainerd Road. Police got the call about shots fired in the 5300 block before the bend just before noon. A witness tells us it happened at a barbershop there. They found evidence of a shooting, but a...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Rhea County student killed in crash

EVENSVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – A Rhea County high school student died in a crash Thursday. It happened just south of Evensville on Back Valley Road at Payne Lane around 4 PM. Troopers say the Toyota Camry left the road and hit a tree. The driver was 18 year old...
RHEA COUNTY, TN
WTVCFOX

THP investigating crash in Rhea County Thursday

RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol says their investigating a crash that happened in Rhea County Thursday. It was closed at the time of the crash. Both THP and the Rhea County Sheriff's Office are investigating. We are working to learn more details. This is a developing...
RHEA COUNTY, TN
mymix1041.com

Deadly Georgetown Wreck on Thursday

Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. One person was killed in Cleveland on Thursday afternoon after a vehicle collided with a dump truck on Georgetown Road. At approximately 4:23 p.m., Cleveland Police officers were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash in the 3800 block of Georgetown Road. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene; the driver of the dump truck did not sustain any injuries. The investigation is ongoing and names will be released once the family of the deceased has been notified.
CLEVELAND, TN
WDEF

Teenagers killed in wreck with 18 wheeler

DUNLAP, Tennessee (WDEF) – Two teenagers were killed in a crash Thursday night in the Sequatchie Valley. It happened around 9:30 PM on State Route 28 near John Burch Road in Dunlap. Troopers say a Jeep Patriot on John Burch Road failed to stop at the intersection and pulled...
DUNLAP, TN
WDEF

Suspect turns herself in for death of pedestrian last weekend

UPDATE: Attorney McCracken Poston offers more information on the case. He says Sarah Barrett, from Rock Springs, Georgia, is his client. He says she thought she had hit a deer sometime before dawn. Poston says she called police on the same day and handed her vehicle over to investigators for...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Choosing Siskin for your rehabilitation

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Matthew Rider and Teresa Dinger discuss the type of treatment that patients can expect and the importance of choosing Siskin for their choice in rehabilitation. Stay connected with Siskin Hospital for Physical Rehabilitation. (423) 634-1200. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
fox8live.com

Dead newborn found lying face down at canoe launch, deputies say

RINGGOLD, Ga. (Gray News) – An underdeveloped infant with the umbilical cord and placenta still attached was found dead in a Georgia creek, officials said. The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the Graysville Canoe Launch Tuesday afternoon for a report about the infant lying lifeless, face-down at the edge of the creek.
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA

