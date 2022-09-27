ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10NEWS

5 tips for avoiding scams while donating to Hurricane Ian relief

TAMPA, Fla. — Millions of Floridians have been impacted by Hurricane Ian, suffering from flooding and power outages and struggling to access some basic needs. And in the aftermath of the storm, charities across the country are stepping in to provide some much-needed relief. But, before you give your...
10NEWS

Tampa Bay school district closures: See county-by-county

TAMPA, Fla — Several Tampa Bay-area school districts have announced closures and other schedule changes due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian. See the closures and schedule changes announced so far:. Citrus County. The Citrus County School District remained closed through Friday, Sept. 30. Four of the district's schools...
fox13news.com

Survivor's guilt after Hurricane Ian

Tampa Bay area residents stocked up on essentials and prepared their homes for the worst. Then, we watched as Hurricane Ian shifted southeast, and while that pared the Tampa Bay area, Southwest Florida was ravaged.
995qyk.com

Safety Tips To Recover From A Hurricane

As Hurricane Ian passes through Tampa Bay, it’s important to remember safe ways to recover from a hurricane. After the worst is over, it still may be advised to stay in shelter as you are unaware of road conditions. If you have evacuated your home, it is best to stay in your shelter as you may not be able to access or have power at your house.
MSNBC

Florida hospitals struggle after Hurricane Ian

MSNBC

Florida hospitals struggle after Hurricane Ian
100.5 The River

Living Through a Friend Who is Living Through Hurricane Ian

A very good friend of mine who lives in the Tampa Bay area of Florida has been sharing with me what she has been going through regarding hurricane, Ian. When reports first started coming in about hurricane Ian, it looked like Cuba was going to get hit really hard, which it did, then the storm would lighten up as it would hit Florida a few days later. The storm was predicted to hit around 85 mph and then quickly move down to 35 mph.
10NEWS

As Ian continued inland, historic flooding reported in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — After battering Florida's southwest coast, Hurricane Ian continued on its path of destruction, bringing flooding and winds to central Florida. The city of Orlando experienced historic flooding with more than 14 inches of water in some places. Orlando Police were continuing to urge residents to stay...
10NEWS

Hundreds of search and rescue operations underway in southwest Florida, DeSantis says

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Relief and rescue operations are ongoing as southwest Florida begins to assess the damage left behind by Hurricane Ian. In a news conference on Thursday evening, Gov. Ron DeSantis said more than 700 people have been rescued in Charlotte and Lee counties. Operations got underway as soon as it was safe for first responders to do so Thursday morning.
10NEWS

Polk, Orange, Osceola and Seminole now able to receive FEMA assistance

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Four more counties have been approved to receive Individual Disaster Assistance to supplement the state and local recovery efforts, President Joe Biden said during a news conference Friday afternoon. Polk, Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties were added to the list in addition to Charlotte, Collier,...
