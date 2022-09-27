Read full article on original website
10NEWS
5 tips for avoiding scams while donating to Hurricane Ian relief
TAMPA, Fla. — Millions of Floridians have been impacted by Hurricane Ian, suffering from flooding and power outages and struggling to access some basic needs. And in the aftermath of the storm, charities across the country are stepping in to provide some much-needed relief. But, before you give your...
fox13news.com
After Hurricane Ian changes track, some in Bay Area feel mix of relief, guilt
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa Bay area residents stocked up on essentials and prepared their homes for the worst. Then, we watched as Hurricane Ian shifted southeast, and while that pared the Tampa Bay area, Southwest Florida was ravaged. It left many in our area with a mix of feelings like...
Hurricane Ian: When do schools reopen in the Tampa Bay area?
Some school districts in the Tampa Bay area will remain closed as work began to restore the campuses to working conditions.
10NEWS
IMPACT: Here's how you can volunteer to help out those affected by Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. — Speaking at a news conference Wednesday to give updates on Hurricane Ian's impact on Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state is looking for volunteers to assist people recovering from the hurricane. People can sign up through Volunteer Florida to lend a helping hand, and there...
10NEWS
Tampa Bay school district closures: See county-by-county
TAMPA, Fla — Several Tampa Bay-area school districts have announced closures and other schedule changes due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian. See the closures and schedule changes announced so far:. Citrus County. The Citrus County School District remained closed through Friday, Sept. 30. Four of the district's schools...
fox13news.com
Survivor's guilt after Hurricane Ian
Tampa Bay area residents stocked up on essentials and prepared their homes for the worst. Then, we watched as Hurricane Ian shifted southeast, and while that pared the Tampa Bay area, Southwest Florida was ravaged.
Where to get a free meal and other assistance in Tampa Bay
Kitchens and food banks are serving meals throughout the Tampa Bay area.
995qyk.com
Safety Tips To Recover From A Hurricane
As Hurricane Ian passes through Tampa Bay, it’s important to remember safe ways to recover from a hurricane. After the worst is over, it still may be advised to stay in shelter as you are unaware of road conditions. If you have evacuated your home, it is best to stay in your shelter as you may not be able to access or have power at your house.
MSNBC
Florida hospitals struggle after Hurricane Ian
Tropical Storm Ian aftermath: Conditions in your community
As the sun rises over southwest Florida Thursday morning, communities are left to grapple with the magnitude of Hurricane Ian's monstrous impact. Homes concealed beneath feet of flood surge, roofs ripped apart, trees strewn about, and many left wondering when things will return to normal.
Hurricane Ian: What you need to know
Hurricane Ian is moving through the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida, and is expected to approach the state and move onshore Wednesday.
wfla.com
Are supernatural forces protecting Tampa Bay from hurricanes? Probably not
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay was bracing for a direct hit from Hurricane Ian, as experts predicted, before the storm shifted and barreled through Lee County, leaving a path of destruction. Although there were tragically two deaths in the Sarasota area, and reports of damage and power outages...
Tampa Avoids Ian's Direct Hit, So the Legend of the Native Blessing Continues
A Myth That a Blessing Was Placed on Tampa Bay, Keeps Hillsborough and Pinellas Safe From Direct Hurricane Impact. Screen Capture: Tocabaga Indian Mounds that Kept Their Homes Safe from Heavy Rains and Storm Surge(Discover Florida Tours/YouTube.com)
10NEWS
Florida officials confirm 1 death, 20 unconfirmed in Hurricane Ian's wake
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — At least one person has died as a direct result of the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, according to Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie. The state is working to confirm if the storm was responsible for the deaths of 20 other people,...
Living Through a Friend Who is Living Through Hurricane Ian
A very good friend of mine who lives in the Tampa Bay area of Florida has been sharing with me what she has been going through regarding hurricane, Ian. When reports first started coming in about hurricane Ian, it looked like Cuba was going to get hit really hard, which it did, then the storm would lighten up as it would hit Florida a few days later. The storm was predicted to hit around 85 mph and then quickly move down to 35 mph.
10NEWS
As Ian continued inland, historic flooding reported in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — After battering Florida's southwest coast, Hurricane Ian continued on its path of destruction, bringing flooding and winds to central Florida. The city of Orlando experienced historic flooding with more than 14 inches of water in some places. Orlando Police were continuing to urge residents to stay...
10NEWS
DeSantis: Fuel generators, tarps, high water ladders on the way to those impacted by Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — More relief is on the way for people who were affected by Hurricane Ian in Florida, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis. Fuel generators, tarps for families and high-water ladders are being distributed across the state to get to those in need. "There are more ambulances, more...
10NEWS
Hundreds of search and rescue operations underway in southwest Florida, DeSantis says
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Relief and rescue operations are ongoing as southwest Florida begins to assess the damage left behind by Hurricane Ian. In a news conference on Thursday evening, Gov. Ron DeSantis said more than 700 people have been rescued in Charlotte and Lee counties. Operations got underway as soon as it was safe for first responders to do so Thursday morning.
10NEWS
Polk, Orange, Osceola and Seminole now able to receive FEMA assistance
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Four more counties have been approved to receive Individual Disaster Assistance to supplement the state and local recovery efforts, President Joe Biden said during a news conference Friday afternoon. Polk, Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties were added to the list in addition to Charlotte, Collier,...
Hurricane Ian: When will your Publix store reopen?
Publix said Thursday that it had decided to reopen some stores in Pinellas, Hillsborough, Pasco, Lake, Hernando, Manatee and Osceola counties.
