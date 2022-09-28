Read full article on original website
Related
k105.com
Ruby Morene Pounds, 97
Ruby Morene Pounds, age 97, of Bowling Green, KY, passed away Monday, (September 26, 2022) at The Medical Center in Bowling Green, KY. She was born on July 14, 1925 in Dostop, KY, the daughter of the late James R. and Alie House Wilkins. She was a nurse’s assistant who...
k105.com
Kathleen Blanton, 79
Kathleen Blanton, age 79 of Leitchfield, passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2022 at her residence. She was born on April 13, 1943 in Leitchfield, the daughter of the late James and Alene Whobrey Beville. Kathleen loved the farm life. She was a mother that showed unconditional love all the time....
k105.com
City of Vine Grove installs free Narcan dispenser
The city of Vine Grove has installed a vending machine containing free Narcan. According to the city, the installation of the machine is the first ever in Kentucky. The refrigerated machine, located outside the Vine Grove Police Department, dispenses one package of Narcan containing two doses of the opioid overdose reversal treatment.
k105.com
Construction worker dies in accident at Central Hardin High School
A man has died in a construction accident at Central Hardin High School. First responders were dispatched to an active construction site at the school Thursday morning at approximately 7:30. The victim, who has not been identified, was pinned by construction equipment as he dug a geothermal well for the school’s heating units as part of a remodel project at the campus.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
k105.com
ECTC seeking nominations for induction into Hall of Distinguished Alumni
Elizabethtown Community and Technical College (ECTC) is seeking nominations for its Distinguished Alumni program, the college announced on Thursday. Now in its 17th year, Elizabethtown Community and Technical College’s Distinguished Alumni program has celebrated the accomplishments of 138 outstanding former students and graduates since the inception of the program.
k105.com
Leitchfield man facing assault, other charges after fighting LPD officer
A Leitchfield man is facing multiple charges, including assault, after fighting with a Leitchfield officer. Thursday morning at approximately 2:35, Leitchfield Police Officer DJ Newton arrived at a residence in the 300 block of Thomas Street to serve an arrest warrant on 36-year-old Edwin Tyler Duff. Upon arriving at the...
Comments / 0