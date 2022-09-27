ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Meet the Candidates: Bud Hulsey for Tennessee House District 2

By Slater Teague
 3 days ago

News Channel 11 distributed questionnaires to all congressional and state candidates who will appear on ballots in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia in the November election.

Below is the response we received from Bud Hulsey, who is running for re-election to the Tennessee House District 2 seat.

Early voting in Tennessee runs from Oct. 19 to Nov. 3. Election Day is Tuesday , Nov. 8.

Biographical questions

Name: Bud Hulsey

Office running for (including district): Tennessee House, District 2

Age on election day: 73

Town/city: Kingsport

Party affiliation: Republican

Education: Graduated high school in Durango, Colorado. B.A. from Bob Jones University. Postgrad work through the University of Virginia, via FBI National Academy.

Job history: Retired from Kingsport police after 36 years. Watch commander the last 25.

Political, community, or other relevant experience: Belong to Fraternal Order of Police and FBI National Academy Associates for years. For a time, had my own airplane and spoke at high school and junior high school assemblies in 44 of the 50 states. Speaker at five national D.A.R.E. conferences. Speaker at both state and national PTA conferences, and am a national PTA life member. Developed “Pete, the talking police car” and did programs in just about every elementary school in and around Sullivan County.

Candidacy questions

Why are you running for this office?

Have been a state representative for eight years, and there are more goals I would like to accomplish before I quit.

What makes you qualified to hold this office?

Much experience gained in eight years of serving, plus law enforcement gives a unique background for political office.

Why should voters elect or re-elect you over your opponent(s)? What sets you apart from your opponent(s)? (Specify if unopposed)

I don’t like making new laws. We have too many laws already. I do like to fix things that are broken, fix things that are unconstitutional, and lay groundwork for issues facing Tennesseans in the future.

If elected or re-elected, what would be your top two or three priorities during your new term and what is your plan of action for each?

Work on implementing bills that prevent the loss of liberty. Strengthen state and individual sovereignty by adherence to constitutional principles and the protection of unalienable rights.

Fun question: What is your favorite thing about Northeast Tennessee?

I love the fact that most East Tennesseans don’t think like most Middle and West Tennesseans think! I love the fact that most East Tennesseans are practical, common sense folks who love this state, love this country, believe in independence, and want government to keep its foot off their neck.

