Read full article on original website
Related
Lakers Land 4 Major Rockets & Spurs Players In Trade Scenario
Change can be a frightening prospect. Once a person is comfortable, it can be hard to move. At the same time, change is inevitable. It’s especially important in the NBA. Furthermore, it’s desirable. We grow from change. At the same time, that doesn’t mean a person should make changes willy-nilly.
Brooklyn Nets Waive A Player On Thursday
On Thursday, Brian Lewis of The New York Post reports that the Brooklyn Nets have waived Marcus Zegarowski.
Gregg Popovich acknowledges Spurs' difficulty in replacing Dejounte Murray
Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich doesn’t know who the team’s starting point guard will be yet after trading All-Star Dejounte Murray to Atlanta this offseason, but he knows that making up for Murray’s production will be very difficult, writes Jeff McDonald of The San Antonio Express-News. “We...
Rockets Trade Multiple Players to OKC Thunder
The Houston Rockets traded multiple players to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for several players.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How Sixers Affect OKC Thunder, Houston Rockets Trade
The Houston Rockets and the Oklahoma City Thunder woke up the trade market on Thursday.
Indiana Pacers Land Andrew Wiggins In Major Trade Scenario
The race to the top of the NBA’s mountain top is always a highly competitive one. Every year, excellent teams try – and fail – to reach it first. That makes sense. After all, the NBA is home to the best athletes in the world. If you want to win the NBA championship, it’s not enough to be good: you have to be practically perfect.
San Antonio, September 30 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in San Antonio. The Harlandale High School volleyball team will have a game with Mccollum High School on September 30, 2022, 15:00:00. The Stacey High School volleyball team will have a game with Milton B Lee Academy on September 30, 2022, 16:00:00.
Comments / 0