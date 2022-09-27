Read full article on original website
WVNews
State of Preparedness
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Ahead of the rainfall expected as the remnants of Hurricane Ia…
WVNews
Ready, set, Demo: West Virginia launches $9.2 million effort to rid 21 communities of dilapidated structures
MATOAKA, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice and West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) announced in Matoaka on Friday that 21 West Virginia communities will receive over $9.2 million in grant funding to remove abandoned and dilapidated structures across West Virginia. During the event, Gov. Justice led the ceremonial...
WVNews
West Virginia Inventors Society
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Inventors from across the Mountain State will gather Oct. 11 o…
WVNews
Brumfield TD run sparks UNLV over New Mexico 31-20
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Doug Brumfield threw for 233 yards and ran for a second-half touchdown as UNLV scored 24 unanswered points and beat New Mexico 31-20 on Friday night. Brumfield rolled to his left before diving over a defender and into the end zone from six yards out to tie the game 17-17 midway through the third quarter. Aidan Robbins added a 3-yard TD run that gave UNLV (4-1, 2-0 Mountain West Conference) the lead for good early in the fourth.
WVNews
Judge rules against Abrams group in voting rights lawsuit
ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge on Friday found that Georgia election practices challenged by a group associated with Democrat Stacey Abrams do not violate the constitutional rights of voters, ruling in favor of the state on all remaining issues in a lawsuit filed nearly four years ago. “Although...
WVNews
Saturday Salutes
Editor’s note: The Saturday Salutes feature runs each week to mark the positive efforts of West Virginians. — The new state-of-the-art, 150-bed WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital and all of the many, many, many people who made it into such an amazing reality.
WVNews
Shying from Trump, ex-Maine Gov. Paul LePage seeks job back
YARMOUTH, Maine (AP) — When then-Maine Gov. Paul LePage endorsed Donald Trump in 2016, he credited himself as a prototype for the insurgent presidential candidate. “I was Donald Trump before Donald Trump became popular, so I think I should support him since we are one of the same cloth,” said LePage, whose two terms in office were punctuated by brash behavior and frequently offensive comments.
WVNews
PSD 1 asks state to declare Arthurdale Water a 'failing utility'
ARTHURDALE — Public Service District No. 1 has filed a petition asking the West Virginia Public Service Commission declare that the Arthurdale Water Association is a failing utility under the Distressed and Failing Utilities Improvement Act. The petition was filed Sept. 9 on behalf of PSD 1 by attorneys...
