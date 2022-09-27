ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

WVNews

State of Preparedness

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Ahead of the rainfall expected as the remnants of Hurricane Ia…
WVNews

Brumfield TD run sparks UNLV over New Mexico 31-20

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Doug Brumfield threw for 233 yards and ran for a second-half touchdown as UNLV scored 24 unanswered points and beat New Mexico 31-20 on Friday night. Brumfield rolled to his left before diving over a defender and into the end zone from six yards out to tie the game 17-17 midway through the third quarter. Aidan Robbins added a 3-yard TD run that gave UNLV (4-1, 2-0 Mountain West Conference) the lead for good early in the fourth.
California Crime & Safety
WVNews

Judge rules against Abrams group in voting rights lawsuit

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge on Friday found that Georgia election practices challenged by a group associated with Democrat Stacey Abrams do not violate the constitutional rights of voters, ruling in favor of the state on all remaining issues in a lawsuit filed nearly four years ago. “Although...
WVNews

Saturday Salutes

Editor’s note: The Saturday Salutes feature runs each week to mark the positive efforts of West Virginians. — The new state-of-the-art, 150-bed WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital and all of the many, many, many people who made it into such an amazing reality.
WVNews

Shying from Trump, ex-Maine Gov. Paul LePage seeks job back

YARMOUTH, Maine (AP) — When then-Maine Gov. Paul LePage endorsed Donald Trump in 2016, he credited himself as a prototype for the insurgent presidential candidate. “I was Donald Trump before Donald Trump became popular, so I think I should support him since we are one of the same cloth,” said LePage, whose two terms in office were punctuated by brash behavior and frequently offensive comments.
WVNews

PSD 1 asks state to declare Arthurdale Water a 'failing utility'

ARTHURDALE — Public Service District No. 1 has filed a petition asking the West Virginia Public Service Commission declare that the Arthurdale Water Association is a failing utility under the Distressed and Failing Utilities Improvement Act. The petition was filed Sept. 9 on behalf of PSD 1 by attorneys...
