Killeen, TX

Houston Chronicle

Chip and Joanna Gaines Are Renovating a Historic Castle in Waco, Texas

Design duo Chip and Joanna Gaines are taking on their biggest fixer yet: an over 100-year-old historic castle in Waco, Texas. Coming on Friday, October 14 to the Magnolia Network, Fixer Upper: Welcome Home - The Castle will feature six half-hour long episodes documenting the couple's total overhaul of a once-abandoned Central Texas estate.
WACO, TX
High School Volleyball PRO

Temple, September 30 High School 🏐 Game Notice

Temple, September 30 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The Weiss High School volleyball team will have a game with Temple High School on September 30, 2022, 15:30:00.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
fox44news.com

TSTC student restaurant reopens after two years

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Texas State Technical College’s Culinary Arts program has reopened its student-operated restaurant on the Waco campus for the fall semester. The College says this marked the first time the campus community and public could eat at the restaurant in person in over two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The program served a Southern menu – featuring cornbread, grilled pork chops, Texas red chili and bananas Foster.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Good News Friday: September 30, 2022

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Killeen mayor, Debbie Nash-king, was recently appointed as Vice-Chair of the Veteran Affairs Task Force for the U.S Conference of Mayors. The conference is an organization of cities with a population of 30,000 or more. Nash-king is now one of 48 board members in the conference. Temple...
KILLEEN, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Parks In Belton, Texas Closing Soon Due To Construction

BELTON, TEXAS - One thing we can all agree on is that road construction seems to always happen at the most inconvenient times. Even when it's planned, it always gets in the way. This is especially true in Texas, where everything is bigger, including roads of course. But everything deteriorates...
BELTON, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

UPDATE: The Hacienda at Georgetown Coming to Georgetown!

October 1, 2022 – The Hacienda at Georgetown has named it’s new executive director!. “[Annika] DiNoki joins Watermark Communities with nearly 15 years of experience in the luxury senior living housing and healthcare industries, most recently serving as regional director of operations at Transforming Age in Washington state,” the company said. “In this new role, DiNovi brings her rich expertise to the Georgetown community to ensure residents’ well-being and a higher level of hospitality. ”
GEORGETOWN, TX
coveleaderpress.com

Students gather at the flagpole for prayer before school

On Wednesday morning, students and staff and youth ministers from First Baptist Church gathered in front of Copperas Cove High School for their annual See You at the Pole event. This event was first held on Sept. 12, 1990, in Burleson, Texas by a group of teenagers. The hour-long event...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
WacoTrib.com

Work begins on downtown Waco container project, rechristened 'Herringbone'

Two people wearing hard hats were knocking the doors off the shipping container complex formerly known as The Containery in downtown Waco on Tuesday, all for a good cause. The San Diego, California, company with plans to transform the brightly colored containers into a mix of retail, dining and lodging closed a deal on its purchase last week. Some demolition must take place to create a clean slate for modifications, said Philip Auchettl, CEO of Rad Lab, the firm that now owns the jumble at Fourth Street and Jackson Avenue.
WACO, TX
coveleaderpress.com

Copperas Cove woman preps for 21-mile Grand Canyon hike

Those who travel the area of town near Ogletree Gap may have seen a woman hiking solo up to the top of the steep incline known as Ogletree Pass, over the past several months. The woman is Cindy Crebo, 62, and she leaves next week for a trip that will take her on a 21-mile endurance hike, from one rim of the Grand Canyon to the other.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
KXAN

These are the top Texas high schools for 2023, study says

After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional learning and left schools scrambling for instructors and bus drivers – all while juggling lesson plans and health protocols – one company has sorted through the data to determine the top high schools in Texas for 2023.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Midway ISD superintendent search continues

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Midway Independent School District recently voted unanimously to hire N2 Learning in their search for the next superintendent. The Midway ISD Board of Trustees accepted retirement notice Sept. 6 from Superintendent of Schools Dr. George Kazanas. N2 Learning has a unique asset that can provide...
WACO, TX

