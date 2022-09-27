ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, AL

WPMI

Mobile Fire-Rescue reports on fire at Keystone Apartments

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department, on September 29, 2022, at approximately 7:06 PM, Mobile Fire-Rescue Department personnel responded to the Keystone Apartments at 750 Flave Pierce Rd for reports of a fire in an apartment on the complex. Upon arrival on scene, firefighters discovered...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Mobile Baykeeper argues Alabama Power should recycle coal ash, not cap it in place

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Baykeeper filed a federal lawsuit against Alabama Power on Monday over the coal ash storage at Plant Barry in Mobile County. The environmental watchdog group argues the coal ash is polluting the groundwater and should not be kept next to Mobile River. The group also says Alabama Power should recycle more of the material, like other utility companies are doing.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WPMI

Mobile Police: Body recovered from canal

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police Dept. confirms that a body was recovered Thursday morning from a canal this morning near Lakeside Drive and I-65. Thursday afternoon Police offered the following update:. Officers responded to Government Street near the I-65 overpass concerning a deceased male in the water. We...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Daphne SRO's combat marijuana usage in kids

DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — Recreational marijuana us is now legal in 19 states. Medical marijuana is legal in 39 states, including Alabama. Some kids see it being legalized and don’t consider the real dangers of the drug. Experts say developing brain cannot handle marijuana. Student Resource Officers in Daphne have produced a plan to try to reduce marijuana usage in students. SRO's tell us kid's don't think marijuana is a bad thing.
DAPHNE, AL
WPMI

Videos and pictures inside North Mobile Nursing homes shows ants crawling on residents

PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — Video and pictures from inside the North Mobile Nursing and Rehabilitation Center shows deplorable conditions. The employee NBC 15 spoke with on Friday said enough is enough. They have complained to management several times, but tells NBC 15 that nothing has been done. Currently, they're suspended and they're not sure why. They believe it might be because they spoke up about these conditions.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Mobile Police Dept. announces new crime tip hotline

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department has a new crime tip hotline that makes anonymous reporting of crimes, gun violence and other suspicious incidents fast and easy. Through WeTip, citizens can play a greater role in partnering with law enforcement to help make their communities safer. There...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Police: Mobile man aggressively attacked police after shooting dog

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at approximately 12:01 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Providence Street in reference to a male subject shooting a dog. Upon arrival, officers attempted to detain the subject when he physically resisted and aggressively...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Chickasaw student did not overdose on fentanyl

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WPMI) — On Tuesday, a Chickasaw High School student passed out in a classroom after police say a student witnessed the 16-year-old take a pill. Police investigated the incident as a possible fentanyl overdose. The school went into lockdown as drug detection dogs swept the school out...
CHICKASAW, AL
WPMI

"Widespread sicknesses" circulating through Orange Beach City Schools

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — Nearly 25% of students in the Orange Beach School System called in sick Wednesday. Now the middle and high schools are taking extra precautions to make sure students and staff are safe the rest of the week. Parents are alarmed over the number of students and faculty who are getting sick. We're told students started feeling sick after the homecoming dance last week.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WPMI

Alabama prisoners refusing to work days into protest

MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) — Alabama inmates were in their second day of a work strike Tuesday, refusing to labor in prison kitchens, laundries and factories to protest conditions in the state’s overcrowded, understaffed lock-ups. Prisoners including those who provide food, laundry and janitorial services refused to show up...
ALABAMA STATE
WPMI

Daphne PD, SRO's say vaping is one of the biggest problems students face

DAPHNE, Ala.(WPMI) — Daphne parents got a firsthand look at the problems student resource officers and police are facing in and around schools. At a community meeting on Thursday, topics varied from safety in the classroom to health risks of the students. They’re combatting issues that are sweeping the nation and two of those major issues are vape usage and the rise of fentanyl throughout schools.
DAPHNE, AL
WPMI

Former Citronelle Police Chief indicted in Federal Court

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Tyler Norris, the former Chief of Police of the City of Citronelle, has been indicted by a federal Grand Jury one civil rights violation count and one count of witness tampering. Tyler is accused of kneeing a person only identified as I.M. several times in...
CITRONELLE, AL
WPMI

Mobile Police: Two teens arrested after carjacking

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at approximately 12:52 p.m., officers responded to 1728 Rosedale Road, Doyle Park, in reference to a carjacking. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim had met two unknown males at the location. The unknown subjects produced...
MOBILE, AL

