Mobile Fire-Rescue reports on fire at Keystone Apartments
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department, on September 29, 2022, at approximately 7:06 PM, Mobile Fire-Rescue Department personnel responded to the Keystone Apartments at 750 Flave Pierce Rd for reports of a fire in an apartment on the complex. Upon arrival on scene, firefighters discovered...
Mobile Baykeeper argues Alabama Power should recycle coal ash, not cap it in place
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Baykeeper filed a federal lawsuit against Alabama Power on Monday over the coal ash storage at Plant Barry in Mobile County. The environmental watchdog group argues the coal ash is polluting the groundwater and should not be kept next to Mobile River. The group also says Alabama Power should recycle more of the material, like other utility companies are doing.
'We know the time will come' when we need help - Local Alabama Power crews head to Georgia
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — “We know the time will come” when we need help. The images we've seen so far from Ian have been shocking and catastrophic. And though Ian is not the storm it used to be, those now in its sites are worried. And that...
More assets from US Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile head to Florida
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — As search and rescue efforts continue in Florida, the Mobile Coast Guard Aviation Training Center deployed more of it's assets on Thursday. There are now six helicopters and two fixed-wing aircrafts from the ATC in Florida. The USCG has already made dozens of rescues overnight, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis.
ALDOT opens bids for construction of proposed Gulf Shores Intracoastal Bridge
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — After four years of planning and a year's worth of bid delays to give Orange Beach the opportunity to negotiate with the owners of the existing toll bridge, The Alabama Department of Transportation opened bids today for the for construction of the proposed Intracoastal Bridge in Gulf Shores.
Mobile Police: Body recovered from canal
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police Dept. confirms that a body was recovered Thursday morning from a canal this morning near Lakeside Drive and I-65. Thursday afternoon Police offered the following update:. Officers responded to Government Street near the I-65 overpass concerning a deceased male in the water. We...
Daphne SRO's combat marijuana usage in kids
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — Recreational marijuana us is now legal in 19 states. Medical marijuana is legal in 39 states, including Alabama. Some kids see it being legalized and don’t consider the real dangers of the drug. Experts say developing brain cannot handle marijuana. Student Resource Officers in Daphne have produced a plan to try to reduce marijuana usage in students. SRO's tell us kid's don't think marijuana is a bad thing.
Local Red Cross, Salvation Army assist those devastated by Hurricane Ian
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Our local Red Cross and Salvation Army are sending volunteers and staff to help house and feed Hurricane Ian victims. Cecil Morris is about to go on his 13th deployment to a disaster zone for the Salvation Army to feed people in crisis. "A lot...
Aaronville residents raise concerns over Foley Housing Authority demolition site
FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — Residents in the Aaronville community are raising concerns over a demolition site on Foley Housing Authority property, which they claim is spewing dust into their neighborhood. Piles of rubble are all that remain of what once was Section 8 housing by the Foley Housing Authority...
Videos and pictures inside North Mobile Nursing homes shows ants crawling on residents
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — Video and pictures from inside the North Mobile Nursing and Rehabilitation Center shows deplorable conditions. The employee NBC 15 spoke with on Friday said enough is enough. They have complained to management several times, but tells NBC 15 that nothing has been done. Currently, they're suspended and they're not sure why. They believe it might be because they spoke up about these conditions.
Mobile Police Dept. announces new crime tip hotline
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department has a new crime tip hotline that makes anonymous reporting of crimes, gun violence and other suspicious incidents fast and easy. Through WeTip, citizens can play a greater role in partnering with law enforcement to help make their communities safer. There...
Police: Mobile man aggressively attacked police after shooting dog
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at approximately 12:01 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Providence Street in reference to a male subject shooting a dog. Upon arrival, officers attempted to detain the subject when he physically resisted and aggressively...
Ian becomes a hurricane again, heading to South Carolina after slamming Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Ian has become a hurricane again as of 5 p.m. EDT Thursday after spending most of the day downgraded to tropical storm status. The storm returned to warm water and gained that strength back. The National Weather Service said Ian is now taking...
Chickasaw student did not overdose on fentanyl
CHICKASAW, Ala. (WPMI) — On Tuesday, a Chickasaw High School student passed out in a classroom after police say a student witnessed the 16-year-old take a pill. Police investigated the incident as a possible fentanyl overdose. The school went into lockdown as drug detection dogs swept the school out...
"Widespread sicknesses" circulating through Orange Beach City Schools
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — Nearly 25% of students in the Orange Beach School System called in sick Wednesday. Now the middle and high schools are taking extra precautions to make sure students and staff are safe the rest of the week. Parents are alarmed over the number of students and faculty who are getting sick. We're told students started feeling sick after the homecoming dance last week.
Alabama prisoners refusing to work days into protest
MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) — Alabama inmates were in their second day of a work strike Tuesday, refusing to labor in prison kitchens, laundries and factories to protest conditions in the state’s overcrowded, understaffed lock-ups. Prisoners including those who provide food, laundry and janitorial services refused to show up...
Daphne PD, SRO's say vaping is one of the biggest problems students face
DAPHNE, Ala.(WPMI) — Daphne parents got a firsthand look at the problems student resource officers and police are facing in and around schools. At a community meeting on Thursday, topics varied from safety in the classroom to health risks of the students. They’re combatting issues that are sweeping the nation and two of those major issues are vape usage and the rise of fentanyl throughout schools.
Former Citronelle Police Chief indicted in Federal Court
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Tyler Norris, the former Chief of Police of the City of Citronelle, has been indicted by a federal Grand Jury one civil rights violation count and one count of witness tampering. Tyler is accused of kneeing a person only identified as I.M. several times in...
Mobile Police: Two teens arrested after carjacking
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at approximately 12:52 p.m., officers responded to 1728 Rosedale Road, Doyle Park, in reference to a carjacking. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim had met two unknown males at the location. The unknown subjects produced...
