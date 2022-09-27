Read full article on original website
DeSoto Times Today
Baptist DeSoto first in the Mid-South to offer new fibroid treatment
Dr. Charles Ryan, a practicing OB-GYN at Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto for 22 years, recently performed a first-of-its kind, minimally invasive uterine fibroid procedure, for the area. The treatment, developed by Acessa, offers an alternative for women who would otherwise require a hysterectomy. The Acessa ProVu system procedure works by applying...
New Memphis school forced to close after lacking community funding| Students rave about its wholistic learning approach
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After only being open for a little over a month, Individualized Intellect Institute (I3), which focused on implementing a new approach to learning, was forced to shut its doors. School officials said the reason for the sudden close was a lack of sustainable resources. I3 was...
3 Great Burger Places in Mississippi
If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger and some tasty fries on the side, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Mississippi.
accountingtoday.com
A 'Black tax' costs U.S. cities millions they can't afford
Althea Greene walks under exposed pipes and into an auditorium, where the chairs are broken and splintering. Treadwell Middle School, built in 1943, looked pretty shabby when Greene was a student here in Memphis 50 years ago. On this August morning, Greene laments that little, if anything, has changed. "We're lucky it's still standing," she says.
3 Great Steakhouses in Mississippi
If you happen to live in Mississippi and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing restaurants in Mississippi that are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as celebrating a special occasion. All of these steakhouses are well-known for their outstanding food and service.
actionnews5.com
Group of Memphis tourists harassed by National Guard officer who thought they were migrants
FALMOUTH, Mass. (WMC) - A group of senior citizens from Memphis were allegedly harassed by a Massachusetts National Guard soldier while visiting Cape Cod. The Cape Cod Times reports Christopher Hoffman, 51, followed the tour bus for more than 10 miles along Cape Cod. When the group pulled into a hotel, he approached them.
Hurricane Ian hits home of former Memphian
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A former Memphian now living in Florida has been directly impacted by Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday as a Category-4 storm with 150-mile-per-hour winds. Though Hurricane Ian has slowed, at least two million households and businesses were without power at the height of the storm. Former Memphian Connie Adam and her […]
Opinion | A golden opportunity to begin moving from poverty to prosperity | Otis Sanford
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was one year ago Tuesday that one of America’s most venerable companies unveiled a project that promises to completely transform the economic fortunes of West Tennessee and beyond. On a platform filled with political and business leaders, Ford Motor Company fulfilled a lot of longtime dreams by announcing it will build an electric truck assembly plant on what was known as the Memphis Regional Megasite.
Mississippi River level dropping, impacting Memphis businesses
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With little rain in sight, the Mississippi River keeps dropping. That dip in river level could mean a dip in the dollars in your wallet. FOX13 found out the lack of water in the river is hitting businesses and they will have to pass it on to consumers. As the river level continues to drop, barges continuously have to lighten their load.
DeSoto Times Today
Horn Lake approves fueling station and hotels
Horn Lake has signed off on the final plat for what will soon be home to the city’s largest gas station and two new hotels on the north side of Interstate Boulevard and Nail Road. DeSoto Commons Planned Unit Development will house a new Amtel Express Exxon station located...
Memphis’ first black church congregation receives $548k grant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis’ first church congregation of color has received a grant of $548,000 for preservation. This week, the Collins Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church received a preservation grant of $500,000 for construction costs for repairs and improvements. A pre-preservation planning grant of nearly $48,000 was also awarded to the church for assessment/analysis of […]
lakelandcurrents.com
Business Bustling At The Lake District
The planets seem to be aligning for The Lake District, where five businesses have opened in the last two months. According to developer Yehuda Netanel, more openings are expected soon. Just last weekend Chosen Lines Boutique was well received by shoppers and Olive House Mediterranean Grocery opened with much fanfare...
Covington Leader
Munford woman Gracie Kirk raising money for Cuddle Cot to honor her stillborn baby
Last February, 18-year-old Munford resident Gracie Kirk found out she was expecting a child. While it may have been an exciting milestone for her life, she was filled with fear because she was young, but knew she would be okay with the support of her family and friends. At the...
actionnews5.com
Knowing family history saved one woman’s life
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Genetics play a big role in our health in general and in heart disease. Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, also known as HCM, is the most common inherited heart disease. That’s why it’s so important to highlight the role of genetics in HCM and why it’s critical to know...
actionnews5.com
‘A game changer’: First responders react to reintroduction of city’s 1978 pension plan
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Public safety leaders expressed their joy after the City of Memphis announced it is taking a major step forward in hiring first responders, and making sure they stay in the Bluff City. Mayor Jim Strickland unveiled a plan on Wednesday to bring back the city’s 1978...
panolian.com
You might out luck us, but not out work us
It’s Wednesday, Sept. 28, and my brother Mike is taking his final radiation treatment. Doctor says he should start feeling a little better in a week or two after the last treatment. Daddy always told us there was a difference between being sick and feeling bad. If you worked...
Major wholesale grocery store chain opening another new store location in Tennessee this week
If you've been looking for another place to save on food and other grocery items, you may be interested to learn that a major wholesale supermarket chain will be opening another new grocery store location in Tennessee this week. Read on to learn more.
actionnews5.com
Action News 5 personalities among favorites in Best of Memphis awards
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Flyer’s Best of Memphis 2022 awards are out, and some familiar Action News 5 personalities are among this year’s big winners, as voted on by the Memphis Flyer’s readers. Joe Birch was named the Best Broadcast Reporter and Best TV News...
Memphis one step closer to enforcing curfew in effort to tackle crime
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis is one step closer to enforcing a curfew for kids 17 and under. The possibility of a curfew has been an ongoing discussion between city council members and the Memphis Police Department, who would enforce the curfew, for weeks. City ordinance states kids 16 and...
actionnews5.com
Governor says new Tennessee highway troopers heading to Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee wants to hire 100 new highway troopers, and he’s now increasing how many are planned to be committed to Shelby County. “We’ve been asking the governor and he’s agreed to give us more troopers because the more the highway patrol is on the interstates, the more city officers can focus on streets,” said Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.
