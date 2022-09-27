ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olive Branch, MS

DeSoto Times Today

Baptist DeSoto first in the Mid-South to offer new fibroid treatment

Dr. Charles Ryan, a practicing OB-GYN at Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto for 22 years, recently performed a first-of-its kind, minimally invasive uterine fibroid procedure, for the area. The treatment, developed by Acessa, offers an alternative for women who would otherwise require a hysterectomy. The Acessa ProVu system procedure works by applying...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
accountingtoday.com

A 'Black tax' costs U.S. cities millions they can't afford

Althea Greene walks under exposed pipes and into an auditorium, where the chairs are broken and splintering. Treadwell Middle School, built in 1943, looked pretty shabby when Greene was a student here in Memphis 50 years ago. On this August morning, Greene laments that little, if anything, has changed. "We're lucky it's still standing," she says.
MEMPHIS, TN
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Mississippi

If you happen to live in Mississippi and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing restaurants in Mississippi that are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as celebrating a special occasion. All of these steakhouses are well-known for their outstanding food and service.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WREG

Hurricane Ian hits home of former Memphian

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A former Memphian now living in Florida has been directly impacted by Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday as a Category-4 storm with 150-mile-per-hour winds. Though Hurricane Ian has slowed, at least two million households and businesses were without power at the height of the storm. Former Memphian Connie Adam and her […]
SEBRING, FL
WATN Local Memphis

Opinion | A golden opportunity to begin moving from poverty to prosperity | Otis Sanford

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was one year ago Tuesday that one of America’s most venerable companies unveiled a project that promises to completely transform the economic fortunes of West Tennessee and beyond. On a platform filled with political and business leaders, Ford Motor Company fulfilled a lot of longtime dreams by announcing it will build an electric truck assembly plant on what was known as the Memphis Regional Megasite.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Mississippi River level dropping, impacting Memphis businesses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With little rain in sight, the Mississippi River keeps dropping. That dip in river level could mean a dip in the dollars in your wallet. FOX13 found out the lack of water in the river is hitting businesses and they will have to pass it on to consumers. As the river level continues to drop, barges continuously have to lighten their load.
MEMPHIS, TN
DeSoto Times Today

Horn Lake approves fueling station and hotels

Horn Lake has signed off on the final plat for what will soon be home to the city’s largest gas station and two new hotels on the north side of Interstate Boulevard and Nail Road. DeSoto Commons Planned Unit Development will house a new Amtel Express Exxon station located...
HORN LAKE, MS
WREG

Memphis’ first black church congregation receives $548k grant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis’ first church congregation of color has received a grant of $548,000 for preservation. This week, the Collins Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church received a preservation grant of $500,000 for construction costs for repairs and improvements. A pre-preservation planning grant of nearly $48,000 was also awarded to the church for assessment/analysis of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
lakelandcurrents.com

Business Bustling At The Lake District

The planets seem to be aligning for The Lake District, where five businesses have opened in the last two months. According to developer Yehuda Netanel, more openings are expected soon. Just last weekend Chosen Lines Boutique was well received by shoppers and Olive House Mediterranean Grocery opened with much fanfare...
LAKELAND, TN
actionnews5.com

Knowing family history saved one woman’s life

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Genetics play a big role in our health in general and in heart disease. Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, also known as HCM, is the most common inherited heart disease. That’s why it’s so important to highlight the role of genetics in HCM and why it’s critical to know...
MEMPHIS, TN
panolian.com

You might out luck us, but not out work us

It’s Wednesday, Sept. 28, and my brother Mike is taking his final radiation treatment. Doctor says he should start feeling a little better in a week or two after the last treatment. Daddy always told us there was a difference between being sick and feeling bad. If you worked...
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

Governor says new Tennessee highway troopers heading to Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee wants to hire 100 new highway troopers, and he’s now increasing how many are planned to be committed to Shelby County. “We’ve been asking the governor and he’s agreed to give us more troopers because the more the highway patrol is on the interstates, the more city officers can focus on streets,” said Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.
TENNESSEE STATE

