Overturned tractor-trailer, spills log load, brings I-95 South to a standstill in Hanover County
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor-trailer toppled on Interstate 95 South in Hanover along with its entire load of lumber, bringing traffic to a standstill Tuesday night.
The truck hauling 70,000 pounds of lumber has overturned on I-95 Southbound at exit 98 south of route 30 at Doswell, blocking the entire roadway Tuesday, Sept. 27. Traffic backups reached approximately two miles long, according to VDOT.
Virginia State Police said crews were on the scene assessing the situation to work out how to upright and remove the tractor and trailer and its contents from the highway.
Drivers were encouraged to use alternate routes.
