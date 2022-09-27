Read full article on original website
Tracking the Lost Conifer, Western White Pine
"What pines? Where are these pines?" asked my birding friend after I mentioned I'd been getting to know western white pine, the forgotten conifer of our Key Peninsula forest.
Do You Enjoy Birdwatching? Project FeederWatch Begins November 1st
Welcome Back. Now that Fall has officially begun and the gardening season is winding down rapidly, it will soon be time to focus my attention on birdwatching. We had a touch of frost here Saturday morning (24th) but not enough to do much damage. Last evening, I heard and saw the first geese flying over. Although I don’t have all of my bird feeders up yet, I have been putting a little seed on the platform feeder I leave up year-round. I have been getting some Blue Jays, Northern Cardinals, Mourning doves, House sparrows and finches, and a few others. Soon more birds will visit as the weather turns colder and Winter approaches. Hopefully, I will also have some migrating birds visit.
BIPOC Youth Are Gardening to Feed Their Communities
Lockdowns early in the pandemic were a popular time to pick up old hobbies and try new ones. Although 35- to 44-year-olds garden the most in the United States, a 2022 report shows a 44% surge in Gen Z participation. But for many, it’s more than a hobby: Agricultural work is a means of survival, as many depend on growing their own food to feed their family and communities. For others, they recognize their relationship with the environment is mutual, and their culture instills respect for the land they occupy.
10/1 Denmark Congregational Church's 19th Annual Fall Harvest Festival
Saturday, October 1, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., rain or shine, join Denmark Congregational Church for their 19th Annual Fall Harvest Festival in the basement of the municipal building. There will be a harvest table with apples from Five Fields Farm, new potatoes from Green Thumb Farms, and...
