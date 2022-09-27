Read full article on original website
Brennan Othmann cut as Rangers trim roster by 8
Brennan Othmann has been cut by the Rangers as they trimmed the roster by 8 this afternoon. Othmann was expected to be cut and reassigned to the OHL this season, even if he may have been a better option at 3LW than some others. Turner Elson, Karl Henriksson, Patrick Khodorenko,...
NBC Sports
Projecting Bruins' lines, pairings for Opening Night
The Boston Bruins will have to overcome injuries to some key players to begin the 2022-23 NHL season, but based on what we've seen in training camp and the first two preseason games, the team's depth might be better than expected. There's lots of good internal competition going on right...
Rangers 2nd round of cuts includes Robertson, Trivigno
In a bit of a surprise, Matthew Robertson and Bobby Trivigno were among the Rangers 2nd round of cuts. Robertson was a dark horse for the 3LD spot, but it looks like he was never in the running. Same with Trivigno and the fourth line. Both will benefit from a full season with a –hopefully– better Hartford Wolf Pack squad.
Yardbarker
Braves Add Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For Playoff Run
The Atlanta Braves are turning to a former Boston Red Sox reliever to aid their mission of overthrowing the New York Mets for a National League East division crown. The Braves selected the contract of right-handed reliever Silvino Bracho on Wednesday. The 30-year-old pitched one scoreless frame earlier in the season for Atlanta, but began his season in the Red Sox organization.
Yardbarker
Former Chicago Bulls 1st Round Pick Signs With New Team
View the original article to see embedded media. Marquis Teague was a McDonald's All-American and ranked as the eighth best player in the class of 2011, according to ESPN. During his one season at Kentucky, he played in 40 games and averaged 10.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest.
Yardbarker
ESPN announcer glad Yankees' rain delay will prevent Aaron Judge cut-ins during CFB game
ESPN announcer Sean McDonough probably spoke for a lot of college football fans with his reaction to a programming note Saturday during the network’s broadcast of the game between Kentucky and Ole Miss. ESPN had planned to cut into its college football coverage on Saturday to show New York...
Yardbarker
Celtics Waive Former First-Round Pick, Clearing Roster Spot for Blake Griffin
With all 20 offseason roster spots previously filled, the Celtics are waiving Denzel Valentine so they can finalize the Blake Griffin signing. The former Michigan State star was one of six players in Boston on a training camp deal. Jared Weiss and Shams Charania of The Athletic first reported Valentine is getting waived.
NHL
Bruins Announce Training Camp Roster Transactions
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, September 28, the following roster transactions:. Joey Abate, Samuel Asselin, Francois Brassard, Justin Brazeau, Brandon Bussi, Josiah Didier, J.D. Greenway, Curtis Hall, Georgii Merkulov, Luke Toporowski, Eduards Tralmaks, Alex-Olivier Voyer, and Jacob Wilson will report to Providence Bruins Training Camp.
Yardbarker
ESPN's Sean McDonough sarcastically quips 'oh, what a shame' when told of Yankees rain delay
College football fans have had enough of ESPN and ABC cutting into their games to show live look-ins of Aaron Judge at-bats in his quest for 62 home runs. It seems very likely that ESPN's Sean McDonough is over his own broadcasts being cut into as well. When McDonough was...
Yardbarker
Trevor Story’s first season with the Red Sox is likely over
The Red Sox had been optimistic that second baseman Trevor Story would be able to come off the injured list in time for the team’s final series of the season next week. That no longer seems realistic. Story, who has been sidelined with a left heel contusion since September...
