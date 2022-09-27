Read full article on original website
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Season 6 Releases New Opening and Ending: Watch
My Hero Academia's sixth season is wasting little time when it comes to the Paranormal Liberation War, as the heroes have amassed and set their plan in motion to get the upper hand in taking down Shigaraki's forces, following the merger between the Meta Liberation Army and All For One's ragtag band. With the fusion resulting in an army that has over one hundred thousand members, these upcoming episodes will be the biggest fight for our favorite Shonen heroes. As is the case with each season, the anime adaptation has a new opening and ending that hit the internet.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia's Creator Celebrates The Season Six Premiere With New Art
My Hero Academia's sixth season will bring Class 1-A's young heroes against the Paranormal Liberation Army, the villainous enclave led by Shigaraki that came about thanks to the hostile takeover involving the League of Villains and the Meta Liberation Army. To help in promoting the first episode that will begin this battle for Hero Society, Kohei Horikoshi, the mangaka who created Deku, Bakugo, and many more in this Shonen universe, has shared new hilarious art focusing on a serious Midoriya ready for battle.
ComicBook
Spy x Family Cosplay Preps For The Thorn Princess' Return
Spy x Family is gearing up to return with new episodes in just a few more days as part of the jam-packed Fall 2022 anime schedule, and one cosplay is ready for what's coming next with Yor Forger! The anime taking on Tatsuya Endo's original manga series debuted earlier this Spring and took over the world with the first half of its first season. But now that it's taken a break for the Summer, the series is ready to return this Fall with the second half of its big debut as the Forger Family gets ready to take on some of their biggest challenges yet.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie
Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
ComicBook
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Cosplay Features Jotaro's Compact Conundrum
Netflix released the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean's second half earlier this month, with the latest episodes exploring Jolyne's fight directly against the villainous Pucci, the Green Dolphin Street Prison Priest who is looking to accomplish a goal set by deceased villain Dio Brando. While the conclusion has yet to be confirmed by Netflix when it comes to its release date, cosplayers are still taking the opportunity to celebrate the latest anime adventure featuring the Joestars, with one specifically focusing on Jotaro at his absolute weirdest.
americanmilitarynews.com
Japan responds to rising China-Taiwan tensions by militarizing its remote islands
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Japan plans to beef up defenses on its remote islands in the East China Sea in preparation for a Taiwan Strait crisis, a move reflecting official strategic thinking but one likely to annoy China. The Japanese...
Captain America 4 Is Bringing Back An Incredible Hulk Character For Anthony Mackie's MCU Solo Film
Captain America : New World Order will mark the return of a character from The Incredible Hulk.
Disney Gives Beloved Character a Starring Movie Role
It’s heady times in the IP Wars. There’s nothing a film studio or television network loves more than a sure thing. But, of course, sure things don’t really exist, outside of a few too-big to fail franchises, such as Marvel, Star Wars and, somehow, the Fast and the Furious films.
ComicBook
She-Hulk: Latest Episode Features a Surprising Punisher Villain With a Possible Blade Connection
Marvel Studios released the latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and it was pretty Abomination (Tim Roth) centric. The episode followed Jennifer Walters heartbroken and going to check to see if her client didn't violate the terms of his parole. Jen then gets stuck at Abomination's retreat, where he's rehabilitating some villains that include some obscure characters from the comics. One of those villains just so happens to be a surprising The Punisher villain named Saracen, and he has some pretty major ties to Blade. In the series, he's labeled as someone that thinks he's a vampire, but in the comics he's actually one of the very first blood suckers.
The Untold Story of the Japanese Americans Who Fought in World War II
During World War II, thousands of Japanese Americans fought for the U.S. against Japan, now their story is finally being told
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Calls Upon the Mist Hashira Ahead of Season 3
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of anime's biggest franchises, and it is no wonder given its formidable cast. Tanjiro and Nezuko may be the stars of the show, but every slayer and Hashira we've met continues to build up the series. Of course, the anime will bring new fighters to center stage when season three drops and one of them will be the Mist Hashira himself. So of course, it was only a matter of time before one fan managed to nail Muichiro's look in a cosplay ahead of time.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Andor’ just made ‘Indiana Jones’ part of ‘Star Wars’ canon with the greatest Easter egg ever
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Andor episode 4. The rest of Star Wars might as well throw in the towel now, as the latest episode of Andor has just supplied us with the greatest Easter egg any entry in the saga is ever likely to achieve. In episode 4,...
Amazon's 'Rings of Power' isn't making as big of a splash as HBO's 'House of the Dragon' — and it shows the potential risks of dueling big-budget fantasy shows
"The Rings of Power" shows signs of struggling to connect in a significant way, especially when considering its hefty price tag.
Harris accidentally commends alliance with ‘Republic of North Korea’ during DMZ visit
Vice President Kamala Harris accidentally commended the country’s strong alliance with the “Republic of North Korea” during a speech at the Demilitarized Zone located on the Korean Peninsula, likely meaning to refer to the “Republic of Korea,” which is South Korea’s name.
ComicBook
League of Legends' Cosplay Sees Arcane Sisters At War
Netflix has gone all-in when it comes to adapting video games into the anime world, with Castlevania and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners being two popular examples of animated series that became successful. With the streaming service currently working on projects including Far Cry, Onimusha, Devil May Cry, and more, the League of Legends adaptation, Arcane, was able to not just gain popularity but an Emmy for "Best Animated Series" to boot. Now, two cosplayers have recreated the struggle between sisters Vi and Jinx, with the siblings having quite a complicated history.
ComicBook
The Rings of Power Fans "In Shock" From Latest Episode, "What The Actual F-"
This week saw the debut of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 6 on Amazon Prime Video and fans of the series are already proclaiming it the best episode of the show, and we'll say it now, Spoilers Follow! After a promise of battle between the Orcs and the men of the Southlands, the fight finally happened, with Ismael Cruz Córdova's elf character Arondir leading the charge (and taking some hits). Naturally this huge and bloody fight also managed to collide with the soldiers from Númenor who began their sailing trip toward Middle-earth last week. As a result? An explosive episode that has everyone cheering.
ComicBook
Spy x Family Introduces The Forger's Furriest Member in Anime's Return
Spy x Family has returned, and despite it being a busy anime fall season thanks to returning series My Hero Academia, Mob Psycho 100, Mobile Suit Gundam, and more, the 2022 anime hit has hit the ground floor running by introducing a new Forger to the series. While Bond Forger, the first canine joining Loid, Yor, and Anya in their espionage mission, only received a brief cameo during the first cours, the adorable anime pooch has officially made landfall in the latest new episodes.
Biden skipping Shinzo Abe funeral works ‘in favor for China,' Japanese commentator says
President Biden’s decision not to attend former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's funeral on Tuesday sends a weak message to China as tensions rise in the region, Japanese political commentator Yoko Ishii told Fox News. Abe, 67, was assassinated on July 8 while delivering a campaign speech in Nara,...
ComicBook
Asmodee's October Releases Include Marvel Sentinels, Star Wars The Mandalorian, and More
October isn't the most packed release month for Asmodee, but the games contained within the lineup are quite anticipated. Asmodee's October lineup includes big releases for Marvel: Crisis Protocol, The Lord of the Rings Card Game, Star Wars: Legion, CATAN, and Star Wars: X-Wing 2nd Edition, and the Big Box version of Rattus. Marvel fans will be able to add Sentinel's to their games of Crisis Protocol, while The Mandalorian fans will be able to bring Din Djarin and Grogu to Legion in a new Operative Expansion. All of these releases are slated for October, and you can find the full lineup below.
Don Cheadle's Armor Wars Will No Longer Be A Marvel Disney+ Show, But There's Great News
Marvel's developing Armor Wars show starring Don Cheadle is undergoing a major change.
