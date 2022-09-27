ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Season 6 Releases New Opening and Ending: Watch

My Hero Academia's sixth season is wasting little time when it comes to the Paranormal Liberation War, as the heroes have amassed and set their plan in motion to get the upper hand in taking down Shigaraki's forces, following the merger between the Meta Liberation Army and All For One's ragtag band. With the fusion resulting in an army that has over one hundred thousand members, these upcoming episodes will be the biggest fight for our favorite Shonen heroes. As is the case with each season, the anime adaptation has a new opening and ending that hit the internet.
COMICS
ComicBook

My Hero Academia's Creator Celebrates The Season Six Premiere With New Art

My Hero Academia's sixth season will bring Class 1-A's young heroes against the Paranormal Liberation Army, the villainous enclave led by Shigaraki that came about thanks to the hostile takeover involving the League of Villains and the Meta Liberation Army. To help in promoting the first episode that will begin this battle for Hero Society, Kohei Horikoshi, the mangaka who created Deku, Bakugo, and many more in this Shonen universe, has shared new hilarious art focusing on a serious Midoriya ready for battle.
COMICS
ComicBook

Spy x Family Cosplay Preps For The Thorn Princess' Return

Spy x Family is gearing up to return with new episodes in just a few more days as part of the jam-packed Fall 2022 anime schedule, and one cosplay is ready for what's coming next with Yor Forger! The anime taking on Tatsuya Endo's original manga series debuted earlier this Spring and took over the world with the first half of its first season. But now that it's taken a break for the Summer, the series is ready to return this Fall with the second half of its big debut as the Forger Family gets ready to take on some of their biggest challenges yet.
COMICS
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie

Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#My Hero Academia#Linus Entertainment#Linus Tvseries#Final Fight#United States#Heroes And Villains#This Will Be#U A Academy#Star And Stripe#American
ComicBook

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Cosplay Features Jotaro's Compact Conundrum

Netflix released the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean's second half earlier this month, with the latest episodes exploring Jolyne's fight directly against the villainous Pucci, the Green Dolphin Street Prison Priest who is looking to accomplish a goal set by deceased villain Dio Brando. While the conclusion has yet to be confirmed by Netflix when it comes to its release date, cosplayers are still taking the opportunity to celebrate the latest anime adventure featuring the Joestars, with one specifically focusing on Jotaro at his absolute weirdest.
COMICS
TheStreet

Disney Gives Beloved Character a Starring Movie Role

It’s heady times in the IP Wars. There’s nothing a film studio or television network loves more than a sure thing. But, of course, sure things don’t really exist, outside of a few too-big to fail franchises, such as Marvel, Star Wars and, somehow, the Fast and the Furious films.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
Country
Japan
ComicBook

She-Hulk: Latest Episode Features a Surprising Punisher Villain With a Possible Blade Connection

Marvel Studios released the latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and it was pretty Abomination (Tim Roth) centric. The episode followed Jennifer Walters heartbroken and going to check to see if her client didn't violate the terms of his parole. Jen then gets stuck at Abomination's retreat, where he's rehabilitating some villains that include some obscure characters from the comics. One of those villains just so happens to be a surprising The Punisher villain named Saracen, and he has some pretty major ties to Blade. In the series, he's labeled as someone that thinks he's a vampire, but in the comics he's actually one of the very first blood suckers.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Calls Upon the Mist Hashira Ahead of Season 3

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of anime's biggest franchises, and it is no wonder given its formidable cast. Tanjiro and Nezuko may be the stars of the show, but every slayer and Hashira we've met continues to build up the series. Of course, the anime will bring new fighters to center stage when season three drops and one of them will be the Mist Hashira himself. So of course, it was only a matter of time before one fan managed to nail Muichiro's look in a cosplay ahead of time.
COMICS
ComicBook

League of Legends' Cosplay Sees Arcane Sisters At War

Netflix has gone all-in when it comes to adapting video games into the anime world, with Castlevania and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners being two popular examples of animated series that became successful. With the streaming service currently working on projects including Far Cry, Onimusha, Devil May Cry, and more, the League of Legends adaptation, Arcane, was able to not just gain popularity but an Emmy for "Best Animated Series" to boot. Now, two cosplayers have recreated the struggle between sisters Vi and Jinx, with the siblings having quite a complicated history.
COMICS
ComicBook

The Rings of Power Fans "In Shock" From Latest Episode, "What The Actual F-"

This week saw the debut of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 6 on Amazon Prime Video and fans of the series are already proclaiming it the best episode of the show, and we'll say it now, Spoilers Follow! After a promise of battle between the Orcs and the men of the Southlands, the fight finally happened, with Ismael Cruz Córdova's elf character Arondir leading the charge (and taking some hits). Naturally this huge and bloody fight also managed to collide with the soldiers from Númenor who began their sailing trip toward Middle-earth last week. As a result? An explosive episode that has everyone cheering.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Spy x Family Introduces The Forger's Furriest Member in Anime's Return

Spy x Family has returned, and despite it being a busy anime fall season thanks to returning series My Hero Academia, Mob Psycho 100, Mobile Suit Gundam, and more, the 2022 anime hit has hit the ground floor running by introducing a new Forger to the series. While Bond Forger, the first canine joining Loid, Yor, and Anya in their espionage mission, only received a brief cameo during the first cours, the adorable anime pooch has officially made landfall in the latest new episodes.
COMICS
ComicBook

Asmodee's October Releases Include Marvel Sentinels, Star Wars The Mandalorian, and More

October isn't the most packed release month for Asmodee, but the games contained within the lineup are quite anticipated. Asmodee's October lineup includes big releases for Marvel: Crisis Protocol, The Lord of the Rings Card Game, Star Wars: Legion, CATAN, and Star Wars: X-Wing 2nd Edition, and the Big Box version of Rattus. Marvel fans will be able to add Sentinel's to their games of Crisis Protocol, while The Mandalorian fans will be able to bring Din Djarin and Grogu to Legion in a new Operative Expansion. All of these releases are slated for October, and you can find the full lineup below.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy