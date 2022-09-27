ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Hurricane Ian could push food prices even higher

New York CNN Business — Hurricane Ian is the latest natural disaster to impact food prices. The storm hitting Florida is already forcing orange juice futures to rise, and it may soon squeeze the country’s fertilizer supply — which could have a far-reaching impact. Prices for frozen...
FLORIDA STATE
swineweb.com

US hog herd shrinks; December hogs ease – CME

Benchmark December lean hog futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) eased on Thursday ahead of the US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) quarterly hog and pigs report, released after the market closed. CME October hogs firmed 0.750 cent at 89.450 cents per lb, but most-active December hogs fell 0.100...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Prices#U S Agriculture#Department Of Agriculture#Infrastructure#Business Industry#Agriculture Industry#Linus Business#Wrgb#Americans#Cbs#New Yorkers
agupdate.com

Crop markets watching early harvest reports

Markets were turbulent last week as interest rates continued their sprint higher and the Federal Reserve looks to curb inflation. But with harvest season upon the U.S., crop markets will be focused on yield reports for the foreseeable future. While production expectations are staying strong, Jack Scoville of Price Futures...
AGRICULTURE
nationalinterest.org

Gas Prices Fall Below $3 in Some U.S. States

Gas prices have not only declined once again but gas below $3 has returned in some parts of the country. Gas prices have not only declined once again but gas below $3 has returned in some parts of the country. As of Monday, per GasBuddy, the average gas price in...
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Agriculture Online

Wheat rises on concern over Russian crops; corn, soybeans firm

SINGAPORE/PARIS, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures climbed on Tuesday, supported by concern over Russian supplies as some farmers are called to the army, while corn and soybeans rose from the previous session's near two-week low due to a slower-than-expected U.S. harvest. Wheat prices gained 1.5% and were set to snap a two-session losing streak.
AGRICULTURE
Fortune

The U.S. housing market stares down an even bigger economic shock—mortgage rates near 7%

Unbeknownst to buyers lining the sidewalks outside of frenzied open houses this spring, the Pandemic Housing Boom was already in its final inning. In March, Fortune published a pair of articles titled “The housing market enters uncharted waters“ and “An economic shock just hit the housing market“ arguing just that: The red-hot housing market would quickly shift in the face of spiked mortgage rates, which had jumped from 3.2% in January to over 4% by late March.
REAL ESTATE
marinelink.com

Low River Levels, Soaring Barge Freight Curb U.S. Grain Exports

Numerous barges have run aground on the lower Mississippi River, and grain barge shipping rates are soaring to historic highs this week, as drought has dropped inland waterways to levels not seen in decades. And with little rain in the forecast, the low water levels are hampering already sluggish grain...
INDUSTRY
pymnts

Rural Consumers Feel Grocery Inflation More Than Their Urban Counterparts

Food prices may be skyrocketing all across the country, but consumers in rural areas are feeling this inflation the most acutely by a significant margin. Research from PYMNTS’ new study, “New Reality Check: The Paycheck-To-Paycheck Report: The Inflation Edition,” created in collaboration with LendingClub, which draws from an August census-balanced survey of nearly 3,500 U.S. consumers, finds that 74% of shoppers noticed price increases for food from grocery stores in the previous 30 days. In contrast, only 68% of consumers in urban areas said the same.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
GMA

Turkey prices soar ahead of Thanksgiving, what consumers can expect

The centerpiece for Thanksgiving tables across the country will cost more than ever this holiday season. The American Farm Bureau Federation announced Wednesday that "families can expect to pay record high prices at the grocery store for turkey" due to bird flu and inflation. The organization analyzed turkey costs in...
AGRICULTURE
nationalhogfarmer.com

U.S. hog inventory down again in September report

The United States inventory of all hogs and pigs on Sept. 1, was 73.8 million head, down 1% from last year, but up 2% from June, according to the Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report published Thursday by the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. Breeding inventory, at 6.15 million head, was...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Corn and soybeans end day flat | Thursday, September 29, 2022

Corn closed the day down a penny and soybeans closed up a penny, putting a relatively flat end on a choppy day in which both crops had been up and down at different points. CBOT wheat closed down 8¢. KC wheat closed down 10¢. Minneapolis is down 6¢.
AGRICULTURE
agupdate.com

‘Volatility’ best describes recent spring wheat market

Some days the spring wheat market appears to be on an uptrend, but then those days are followed by some down days leaving producers to wonder what direction the market is heading. In other words, things are volatile. “With the wheat market we’ve seen a little volatility recently with some...
AGRICULTURE
CNBC

Fed's preferred gauge shows inflation accelerated even more than expected in August

Inflation in August was stronger than expected despite the Federal Reserve's efforts to bring down prices, according to data Friday that the central bank follows closely. The personal consumption expenditures price index excluding food and energy rose 0.6% for the month after being flat in July. That was faster than the 0.5% Dow Jones estimate and another indication that inflation is broadening.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy