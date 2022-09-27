ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb, GA

Historic Roswell farmhouse to be preserved by sale

One of Fulton County’s oldest houses will be rehabilitated and permanently preserved in a sale brokered by the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation. The Hembree Farmhouse in Roswell, dating to around 1835, was recently purchased by Brandy and Jared Kirschner for the low price of $125,000 in exchange for strict preservation agreements. The Kirschners were not immediately available for comment on the sale, which was announced on Sept. 29.
Historic Brookhaven Mansion with Classic Southern Charm

This elegant gated home in Atlanta, Georgia with amazing curb appeal oozes charm the moment you enter the long welcoming driveway. The stunning symmetrical façade with classical columns greets you at the entrance. The 1939 historic home has been renovated by Ladisic Fine Homes and landscape architect Richard Anderson....
Mableton, GA
Yes, Empire State South Is on the Market, but It's Not Closing

Rumors of the imminent closure of Empire State South are greatly exaggerated, and Five and Ten in Athens is not for sale, according to chef Hugh Acheson. While yes, Empire State South is on the market, as first reported by the Atlanta Business Chronicle in July, Acheson says there’s currently no active deal on the table and the midtown Atlanta restaurant remains open and under his direction, along with chef Sam Herndon. Acheson and Herndon are co-leading the kitchen at Empire State South, following the departure of chef Daniel Porubiansky, who left the restaurant in September to return to Bacchanalia.
ALERT - Cobb Elections & Registration has moved!

As the election season heats up, it is important to remember that the main Cobb Elections office has moved from its long-time home on Whitlock Avenue to a new location at 995 Roswell Street in Marietta. All business concerning elections and registration will take place at the new headquarters, and...
Expect more travel delays this week on GA 400 in north Forsyth County

(Forsyth County, GA) Delays are expected all week on SR 400 as construction crews work along the highway in the northern section of Forsyth County. The northbound right traffic lane was closed on Monday, September 26 from SR 369 to Martin Road to begin working on the shoulder along 400 and land restriping. The lane will remain closed for construction between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Serenbe community celebrates Curtis Patterson's striking new sculpture

The mood was both celebratory and somber when 200 people gathered at Serenbe’s Deer Hollow Park recently to watch the unveiling of Curtis Patterson’s Serenity for Shango. Nestled in a cathedral of trees off a wooded footpath, the stainless-steel monument measures 9 feet tall by 5 feet wide and is complemented by five Ashanti stools that encircle the primary figure — a Yoruba deity who symbolizes thunder and lightning.
10 Must Visit Restaurants During National Seafood Month

With national seafood month a few days away, October 1st! Wooootttt! It’s only right that we compile a list of the best seafood spots to visit during the month of October. Check out all these classic spots we have compiled for you and leave some comments of your own!
Notice to Debtors and Creditors All creditors of the estate

Notice to Debtors and Creditors All creditors of the estate of Denise Renee Cook late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment. This 14th day of September, 2022 Name: Shawn Barrett, c/o Broel Law Group, LLC Title: Administrator Address: 331 North Marietta Parkway, Marietta, Georgia 30060 908-81733 9/28 10/5 12 19 2022.
Atlanta Is the Best Place to Live in the U.S.

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. Money’s Best Places to Live list has been around for 35 years and counting. And if you’ve come across it in any one of those years, you know that Atlanta is very different from the kinds of places that usually make the cut. Especially at the very top.
Gridlock Guy: Atlanta traffic tips for evacuees fleeing Ian

The stresses of urgency, fear, and the unknown pulse through the waves of evacuees from the Georgia coast and from Florida, as Hurricane Ian bears down on the mainland. As is often the case in more cheerful times adjacent to holiday weekends, an egress from Florida jams I-75 in South Metro Atlanta and then that clog travels north and congeals on I-285 and the Downtown Connector (I-75/85).
