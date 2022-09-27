Read full article on original website
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another new location in GeorgiaKristen Walters
4 Family-Friendly Historical Haunted Places in the United States.HotMamaTravelAmericus, GA
JDS Glass-Lining Manufacturer Announces Joint Venture with German-Based GMM PfaudlerSumter County Georgia Development AuthoritySumter County, GA
saportareport.com
Historic Roswell farmhouse to be preserved by sale
One of Fulton County’s oldest houses will be rehabilitated and permanently preserved in a sale brokered by the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation. The Hembree Farmhouse in Roswell, dating to around 1835, was recently purchased by Brandy and Jared Kirschner for the low price of $125,000 in exchange for strict preservation agreements. The Kirschners were not immediately available for comment on the sale, which was announced on Sept. 29.
idesignarch.com
Historic Brookhaven Mansion with Classic Southern Charm
This elegant gated home in Atlanta, Georgia with amazing curb appeal oozes charm the moment you enter the long welcoming driveway. The stunning symmetrical façade with classical columns greets you at the entrance. The 1939 historic home has been renovated by Ladisic Fine Homes and landscape architect Richard Anderson....
Multi-specialty VA clinic opens in Marietta, expanding services for veterans
The Veterans Affairs multi-specialty clinic opened in Marietta on Monday, expanding specialty health care services for metro Atlanta veterans.
cobbcounty.org
Author Talk on The Andover Witch Hunt and Genealogical Sources on October 4 at The Georgia Room
The Georgia Room is presenting In the Shadow of Salem: Families and Their Allies on Tuesday, October 4 at 6 pm at Charles D. Switzer Library, 266 Roswell Street in downtown Marietta. The author talk program will feature Richard Hite, author of In the Shadow of Salem: The Andover Witch...
Eater
Yes, Empire State South Is on the Market, but It’s Not Closing
Rumors of the imminent closure of Empire State South are greatly exaggerated, and Five and Ten in Athens is not for sale, according to chef Hugh Acheson. While yes, Empire State South is on the market, as first reported by the Atlanta Business Chronicle in July, Acheson says there’s currently no active deal on the table and the midtown Atlanta restaurant remains open and under his direction, along with chef Sam Herndon. Acheson and Herndon are co-leading the kitchen at Empire State South, following the departure of chef Daniel Porubiansky, who left the restaurant in September to return to Bacchanalia.
cobbcounty.org
ALERT - Cobb Elections & Registration has moved!
As the election season heats up, it is important to remember that the main Cobb Elections office has moved from its long-time home on Whitlock Avenue to a new location at 995 Roswell Street in Marietta. All business concerning elections and registration will take place at the new headquarters, and...
Expect more travel delays this week on GA 400 in north Forsyth County
(Forsyth County, GA) Delays are expected all week on SR 400 as construction crews work along the highway in the northern section of Forsyth County. The northbound right traffic lane was closed on Monday, September 26 from SR 369 to Martin Road to begin working on the shoulder along 400 and land restriping. The lane will remain closed for construction between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
This Is Georgia's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
This Is Georgia's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
artsatl.org
Serenbe community celebrates Curtis Patterson’s striking new sculpture
The mood was both celebratory and somber when 200 people gathered at Serenbe’s Deer Hollow Park recently to watch the unveiling of Curtis Patterson’s Serenity for Shango. Nestled in a cathedral of trees off a wooded footpath, the stainless-steel monument measures 9 feet tall by 5 feet wide and is complemented by five Ashanti stools that encircle the primary figure — a Yoruba deity who symbolizes thunder and lightning.
secretatlanta.co
10 Must Visit Restaurants During National Seafood Month
With national seafood month a few days away, October 1st! Wooootttt! It’s only right that we compile a list of the best seafood spots to visit during the month of October. Check out all these classic spots we have compiled for you and leave some comments of your own!
3 Atlanta Public Schools administrators on leave amid internal review
Three senior Atlanta schools administrators have been placed on leave pending an internal review into a principal hiring process.
Popular restaurant chain opening first location in Georgia
If you're in the mood for some big juicy burgers with tons of flavor, then you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain is planning to open a new location in Georgia. Read on to learn more.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Notice to Debtors and Creditors All creditors of the estate
Notice to Debtors and Creditors All creditors of the estate of Denise Renee Cook late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment. This 14th day of September, 2022 Name: Shawn Barrett, c/o Broel Law Group, LLC Title: Administrator Address: 331 North Marietta Parkway, Marietta, Georgia 30060 908-81733 9/28 10/5 12 19 2022.
money.com
Atlanta Is the Best Place to Live in the U.S.
Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. Money’s Best Places to Live list has been around for 35 years and counting. And if you’ve come across it in any one of those years, you know that Atlanta is very different from the kinds of places that usually make the cut. Especially at the very top.
Gridlock Guy: Atlanta traffic tips for evacuees fleeing Ian
The stresses of urgency, fear, and the unknown pulse through the waves of evacuees from the Georgia coast and from Florida, as Hurricane Ian bears down on the mainland. As is often the case in more cheerful times adjacent to holiday weekends, an egress from Florida jams I-75 in South Metro Atlanta and then that clog travels north and congeals on I-285 and the Downtown Connector (I-75/85).
MacKenzie Scott donates $8 million to Atlanta scholarship organization
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donated $8 million to Achieve Atlanta, which provides need-based college scholarships to local students.
cobbcountycourier.com
Wind advisory issued for Cobb and other Georgia counties as Ian heads northward: Possible wind gusts up to 35 MPH
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook and wind advisory for Cobb County and other Georgia counties on Thursday September 29 due to expected wind gusts of up to 35 mph as tropical storm Ian bears down on Georgia later in the day. Ian was downgraded from a...
This Is What A $725/Month Townhome For Rent In Atlanta Looks Like & TikTok Has Big Feelings
A video went viral this week for taking you through a virtual walkthrough tour of a townhome for rent in Southwest Atlanta, GA at an unbeatable price. Appletree Townhomes on 2328 Campbellton Rd. lists their one bedroom, one bathroom "Ambrosia" rental for just $725/monthly. In the clip, TikTok content creator...
There's a fabulous golf course in the middle of Atlanta where you can dine overlooking lush greenery
Boone's at Bobby Jones Golf CourseMalika Bowling (roamilicious.com) Overlooking Bobby Jones Golf Course along Tanyard Creek in Atlanta is Boone’s restaurant. You don't need to be a member to dine at the restaurant either. There's a beautiful patio for the fall evenings that begin with beautiful skies and continue with perfect temperatures.
