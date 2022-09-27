ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Newburgh man hunkers down for Hurricane Ian

By Aaron Chatman
 3 days ago

BRADENTON, Fla. (WEHT) — A former Newburgh resident now living on Anna Maria Island told us Monday night he planned on staying there as long as he could.

Ralph Whaley has lived on the island for around a year, but now it’s in the danger zone of Hurricane Ian.

Eyewitness News spoke with him again and heard first-hand what he’s been seeing and doing for the past twenty-four hours. You can hear his story in the video player above.

