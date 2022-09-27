Read full article on original website
Related
The Truth About Marilyn Monroe And The Kennedys, The Reason Why Hugh Hefner Is Buried Next To The Actor, And 19 Other Fascinating Facts And Stories About The Life Of Marilyn Monroe
Marilyn allegedly told her friends that she had a thing for older men. In the 1940s, Marilyn and actor Shelley Winters were roommates. The duo made a list of men they wanted to sleep with. According to Winters, there was no one under 50 years old on Marilyn's list. "I never got to ask her before she died how much of her list she had achieved, but on her list was Albert Einstein, and after her death, I noticed that there was a silver-framed photograph of him on her white piano."
Ken Burns: ‘We’re in perhaps the most difficult crisis in the history of America’
In a new docuseries, the film-maker looks back to the Holocaust and US apathy to make links toward where we are right now
Lizzo plays 200-year-old crystal flute at Washington concert
Lizzo made history by becoming the first person to ever play a centuries-old flute once owned by former US president James Madison.The musician, 34, is also a classically-trained flautist, and frequently plays at performances.Footage shows Lizzo playing a few notes on the crystal flute, which was lent to her by the Library of Congress after she was invited by them to look over their flute archive.“B**** I just twerked and played James Madison’s flute from the 1800s,” Lizzo said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Gary Neville would be ‘disappointed’ if government scraps football regulator plansFoo Fighters: Fans enthuse over band as they arrive for Taylor Hawkins tribute gigRyan Reynolds announces Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3
Pioneering Black Woman Bessie Smith, Empress of the Blues
Bessie Smith.Library of Congress public domain photo of Bessie Smith by Carl Van Vechten. Jazz music and dance styles became highly popular across America during the 1920s and 1930s, a period which is now known as the Jazz Age. America is the birthplace of jazz, and the Jazz Age was a fantastic period that gave rise to many famous singers and musicians performing in that genre.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The story behind the Merrylin Museum.
Today's location holds one of the strangest and unusual finds. The story goes that in 2006, this building was set to be demolished. While inspecting the buildings foundation, they came across a hidden door behind a brick wall that lead into a hidden room. What was found in that room shocked scientists. Once you hear and see the history behind this place, you will never be able to unsee it.
Ramsey Lewis obituary
The American jazz pianist Ramsey Lewis, who has died aged 87, enjoyed considerable crossover success. For almost 60 years Lewis was one of the world’s most popular jazz musicians: a knack for interpreting pop songs as jazz instrumentals won him youthful audiences and helped make Lewis’s records part of the soundtrack to British club culture. His ability to adapt and develop his sound as modern music changed ensured he retained his appeal to different generations of jazz and funk fans.
Ai Weiwei Wins $105,000 Praemium Imperiale, Philadelphia Museum of Art Workers Plan One-Day Strike, and More: Morning Links for September 16, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines ARTIST UPDATES. It’s Friday! Why not enjoy a bevy of newly published artist profiles with a coffee or cocktail? The always incisive text artist Jenny Holzer is in Vogue, on the occasion of her current Hauser & Wirth show in New York. Jamie Diaz, a Mexican American trans woman who has been making radiant watercolors while incarcerated, is in NBC News , in conjunction with her exhibition at Daniel Cooney Fine Art in New York. The rules-flouting cartoonist R. Crumb is in T: The New York Times Magazine, and the polymath Linda Goode Bryant is in Harper’s Bazaar in advance of the Museum of Modern Art‘s survey...
The FADER
Song You Need: Dawn Richard and Spencer Zahn soar on “Saffron”
Dawn Richard and Spencer Zahn have now released two thirds of their debut joint LP, Pigments. The New Orleans-born singer, songwriter, and producer teamed up with the northeastern multi-instrumentalist to announce the project and share its first four-song movement late last month. And today, they’ve unveiled Movement 2, again as a four-track EP. The new release accompanies details of Richard’s upcoming week-long residency with the Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts — the first of its kind curated by the institution.
RELATED PEOPLE
Florida Museums Brace for Hurricane, Artist Brian Catling Dies at 74, and More: Morning Links for September 28, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines BRIAN CATLING, the multidisciplinary artist and writer of inexhaustible invention, has died at 74, ArtReview reports. Catling’s long career included installations, performances (in which he was sometimes costumed as a cyclops), egg tempera paintings, poetry, and teaching, which he termed “an essential element of my imaginative spectrum.” Catling won fame late in life for writing The Vorrh , a wildly fantastical and dark trilogy of novels whose first volume was published in 2012. “The imagination is a muscle, one that increases with exercise,” he told the Guardian in 2018. “You have to tell it, ‘That’s not good enough, you’ve got...
booktrib.com
Jackie Kennedy Onassis’ Year in Post-War Paris
Jacqueline in Paris (Mariner) sparkles like the sky in Paris on a crystal clear night and is equally as entrancing as Ann Mah’s previous book The Lost Vintage. This current novel is an expansion of her New York Times article: A Year in Paris that Transformed Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis published in June, 2019. Vast numbers of biographies, newspaper and magazine articles have been published about the former First Lady and her storied life.
Harlequin
As a violinist, painter, founding DJ at Boiler Room, and former staffer at her label Stones Throw, Sofie Royer brings an inquisitive, curatorial touch to the music she now creates as a solo artist. Her debut, 2020’s Cult Survivor, was an idiosyncratic, ambitious album that specialized in lush 1980s-style soft rock. On her second album, Harlequin, the Iranian-Austrian musician retains its dreamy sounds but turns toward high-concept cabaret pop with heightened self-assurance and grandiose instrumentation. The music exudes a cool melancholy that complements its textured production.
operawire.com
Pedro Halffter’s ‘Klara’ Set for American Premiere
Pedro Halffter’s new opera “Klara” will make its American premiere on October 12, 2022 in Paine Hall at Harvard University. The opera’s original version, which premiered this August in Villafranca del Bierzo, Spain, featured the protagonist as an AI robot able to learn about and examine the world around her. Through the chaos of war, Klara arrives at the question “What is a human being?”
IN THIS ARTICLE
historynet.com
James Madison’s Crystal Flute Hadn’t Been Played in Centuries — Then Pop Star Lizzo Came Along
What does James Madison — the 4th president of the United States and a writer of the Constitution and the Bill of Rights — have in common with Lizzo, the pop star whose 2022 song “About Damn Time” hit no. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts?
‘The past echoes in the present’: A review of Ken Burns’ ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’
The three two-hour episodes of “The U.S. and the Holocaust,” a documentary by Ken Burns, Lynn Novick, and Sarah Botstein, debuted on PBS beginning Sept. 18. Toward the end of “The U.S. and the Holocaust,” Ken Burns’ new documentary, the audience hears the last entry in the wartime diary of Anne Frank: “It’s a wonder I haven’t abandoned all my ideals, they seem so absurd and impractical. Yet I cling to them because I still believe, in spite of everything, that people are truly good at heart.”
$100 M. Collection of Former Whitney Museum President David Solinger To be Auctioned at Sotheby’s in November
Works from the collection of David Solinger, a lawyer and former president of the Whitney Museum who died in 1996 at the age of 90, will be offered by the collector’s family at Sotheby’s this fall. A group of 90 paintings and sculptures by the likes of Picasso, Willem de Kooning, Joan Miró, Jean Dubuffetm and others will be sold across sales in New York and Paris. A tranche of the top lots will be offered during a dedicated evening sale on November 14 at Sotheby’s New York. The single-collector sale is expected to generate $100 million. Among the top works...
Comments / 0