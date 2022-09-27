ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

theburgnews.com

Mini But Mighty: Community members find a tiny way to combat food insecurity in their neighborhoods

They’re popping up outside businesses, churches and on street corners. Newspaper street boxes, metal lockers and even large mailboxes have been converted into cupboards. Tucked inside are granola bars, cereal boxes and cans of fruit. You might have missed these tiny food pantries or passed one on the street without noticing. But for those who need them, they find them.
PennLive.com

Harrisburg business expands into space previously occupied by Bagel Lovers in Strawberry Square

A daycare center in Harrisburg has expanded its space and increased its capacity. Best Friends Daycare’s most recent expansion in Strawberry Square in Harrisburg has expanded its space from 7,000 square feet of space when it opened in Strawberry Square back in 2015 to 10,000 square feet of space, and its capacity from 80 children when it opened to 128.
October Editor's Note

October Editor’s Note

Recently, while covering a story, I met a few women who told me that they love TheBurg. Naturally, I was delighted to hear this. I asked them what they liked most, and, they said, the stories, the design and, of course, our beautiful covers. “How about our daily news articles?”...
abc27.com

Block in Lancaster City to undergo transformation

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, Sept. 29, the Lancaster City Alliance announced facade improvement grant projects that are happening on the 200 block of W. King Street in Lancaster. A total of five of these improvements are underway. “A cluster of project improvements in one block is an...
abc27.com

Changes coming for Lancaster landlords, renter protection

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — New protection for renters. Lancaster city council updated its rental inspection system designed to keep renters safer and encourage landlords to keep up with maintenance. “Our goal is to make sure our landlords are actively in the properties and engaging to ensure these properties are...
theburgnews.com

Taking Turns: After retirement, Robert Gaines carved out a new purpose in life

Ninety-two-year-old Robert Gaines escapes to his garage almost daily, carving new life into dead trees while re-energizing himself. The former salesman has been turning discarded wood into bowls, vases and candleholders since he retired more than 30 years ago. Turning provides Gaines with instant gratification, allowing him to transform a...
PennLive.com

After school fight involving 22 kids, Harrisburg police say they’ll step in to provide security

Harrisburg officials on Thursday confirmed 22 students were involved in a fight at the John Harris high school campus earlier this week that sent a boy to the hospital. City officials pledged to step up and help the high school’s security team through training and adding officers to patrol the buildings doing “wellness checks.” The new information was released at a 1 p.m. news conference Thursday at city hall.
October News Digest

October News Digest

Harrisburg is getting closer to paying off its once-staggering debt load, following a milestone payment last month. In September, the city made an $8.4 million installment, its final payment on general obligation bonds dating back 25 years. This payment to the Debt Service Fund at the Bank of New York...
theburgnews.com

The 4th Annual HYP 20 In Their 20’s

Harrisburg Young Professionals (HYP) is excited to announce the 20 honorees of the organization’s 4th annual 20 In Their 20’s class. Meet 20 rising stars from business, culture and civic life who are making a meaningful impact in their communities and workplaces. The 4th Annual 20 in their 20’s Awards Ceremony will be held on November 9th, 2022 at the Hilton Harrisburg beginning at 5:30pm.
thedickinsonian.com

Carlisle Celebrates 40th Annual Harvest of the Arts Festival

Harvest of the Arts, the annual arts festival held in downtown Carlisle, had its 40th anniversary this past Saturday, September 24th. Open from 10am to 5pm, the festival had a great array of vendors, food, and activities. The first event that Dickinsonians would have seen going into town on Saturday...
CARLISLE, PA

