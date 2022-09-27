Read full article on original website
Harrisburg schools hire new safety head as city endorses putting resource officers in schools
The aftermath of recent large-scale fights at John Harris High School stands to re-kindle the longstanding discussion between Harrisburg School District and City Hall over the presence of law enforcement in schools, a matter that has been fraught in past years. In announcing Thursday that it had reached an agreement...
theburgnews.com
Mini But Mighty: Community members find a tiny way to combat food insecurity in their neighborhoods
They’re popping up outside businesses, churches and on street corners. Newspaper street boxes, metal lockers and even large mailboxes have been converted into cupboards. Tucked inside are granola bars, cereal boxes and cans of fruit. You might have missed these tiny food pantries or passed one on the street without noticing. But for those who need them, they find them.
abc27.com
Harrisburg Bureau of Police offers extra security to Harrisburg School District following fight
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Bureau of Police has offered to assist the Harrisburg School District with additional support and security following a fight at John Harris High School that involved at least 22 students. According to a press release from the City of Harrisburg, a partnership has...
Harrisburg business expands into space previously occupied by Bagel Lovers in Strawberry Square
A daycare center in Harrisburg has expanded its space and increased its capacity. Best Friends Daycare’s most recent expansion in Strawberry Square in Harrisburg has expanded its space from 7,000 square feet of space when it opened in Strawberry Square back in 2015 to 10,000 square feet of space, and its capacity from 80 children when it opened to 128.
Strawberry Square Chockablock Clock to move to Shippensburg University in October
It may be time for a change in Strawberry Square’s atrium, but its iconic clock will keep on ticking as it’s handed off to a new home. Harristown Enterprises announced on Friday that the over 30-year-old Chockablock Clock will move to Shippensburg University as Strawberry Square begins a new construction project in its place.
theburgnews.com
October Editor’s Note
Recently, while covering a story, I met a few women who told me that they love TheBurg. Naturally, I was delighted to hear this. I asked them what they liked most, and, they said, the stories, the design and, of course, our beautiful covers. “How about our daily news articles?”...
abc27.com
Block in Lancaster City to undergo transformation
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, Sept. 29, the Lancaster City Alliance announced facade improvement grant projects that are happening on the 200 block of W. King Street in Lancaster. A total of five of these improvements are underway. “A cluster of project improvements in one block is an...
abc27.com
Changes coming for Lancaster landlords, renter protection
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — New protection for renters. Lancaster city council updated its rental inspection system designed to keep renters safer and encourage landlords to keep up with maintenance. “Our goal is to make sure our landlords are actively in the properties and engaging to ensure these properties are...
abc27.com
Lancaster’s first Hispanic police chief hopes to build relationships
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — This year, Richard Mendez became Lancaster’s first Hispanic police chief. For over 20 years, Chief Mendez has been patrolling the streets of Lancaster looking for signs of trouble. “You go through parts of the city and you remember stuff from your childhood, as a...
Digital Collegian
Penn State alumnus brings attention to those ‘typically bypassed’ in Lancaster
Penn State alumnus John Hursh said he remembered it being a hot and sunny day in July when he first saw an elderly woman laying on the ground at the bus stop. Hursh said he remembered thinking, “Why do we collectively as a community allow that?”. To Hursh, the...
theburgnews.com
Taking Turns: After retirement, Robert Gaines carved out a new purpose in life
Ninety-two-year-old Robert Gaines escapes to his garage almost daily, carving new life into dead trees while re-energizing himself. The former salesman has been turning discarded wood into bowls, vases and candleholders since he retired more than 30 years ago. Turning provides Gaines with instant gratification, allowing him to transform a...
Harrisburg School District starts process to reopen Steele Elementary
Harrisburg School District approved contracts Tuesday night to start what is expected to be a two-year project to renovate the abandoned Steele Elementary School in uptown Harrisburg and bring it back into use. The district’s court-appointed receiver moved Tuesday to allocate $21.6 million of the district’s remaining federal stimulus funds...
After school fight involving 22 kids, Harrisburg police say they’ll step in to provide security
Harrisburg officials on Thursday confirmed 22 students were involved in a fight at the John Harris high school campus earlier this week that sent a boy to the hospital. City officials pledged to step up and help the high school’s security team through training and adding officers to patrol the buildings doing “wellness checks.” The new information was released at a 1 p.m. news conference Thursday at city hall.
theburgnews.com
October News Digest
Harrisburg is getting closer to paying off its once-staggering debt load, following a milestone payment last month. In September, the city made an $8.4 million installment, its final payment on general obligation bonds dating back 25 years. This payment to the Debt Service Fund at the Bank of New York...
theburgnews.com
The 4th Annual HYP 20 In Their 20’s
Harrisburg Young Professionals (HYP) is excited to announce the 20 honorees of the organization’s 4th annual 20 In Their 20’s class. Meet 20 rising stars from business, culture and civic life who are making a meaningful impact in their communities and workplaces. The 4th Annual 20 in their 20’s Awards Ceremony will be held on November 9th, 2022 at the Hilton Harrisburg beginning at 5:30pm.
thedickinsonian.com
Carlisle Celebrates 40th Annual Harvest of the Arts Festival
Harvest of the Arts, the annual arts festival held in downtown Carlisle, had its 40th anniversary this past Saturday, September 24th. Open from 10am to 5pm, the festival had a great array of vendors, food, and activities. The first event that Dickinsonians would have seen going into town on Saturday...
abc27.com
West Shore elementary school student found with bullets, magazine on bus
(WHTM) – A West Shore School District elementary school student was found with a magazine of bullets on their bus. According to a letter from District Superintendent Todd Stoltz, a bus driver shared that a Rossmoyne Elementary student was in possession of the bullets. Officials did not find any...
Cumberland County elementary school student took bullets onto school bus, superintendent says
NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. — An elementary school student in the West Shore School District was found to be in possession of bullets while riding on a school bus Friday morning, Superintendent Dr. Todd B. Stoltz said in a letter to the school district community. The student did not make...
theburgnews.com
Harrisburg firefighters stationed in South Carolina to assist during Hurricane Ian
As Hurricane Ian makes its way into South Carolina, Harrisburg first responders are ready to help. Eight firefighters from the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire are stationed in Charleston in their capacity as members of the Pennsylvania Task Force 1 to assist with rescue efforts. “From a rescue standpoint, they can...
