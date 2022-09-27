Things changed quickly. Alabama was marching down the field on Arkansas on the first drive of the game. Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young had already thrown two passes, both complete, for 46 yards and had the Crimson Tide in the red zone within four plays. On the fifth play of the series, though, Dwight McGlothern had seen enough. The Arkansas cornerback, who led the team with two interceptions entering the game, grabbed his third. Young forced the ball into coverage over the middle near the end zone. The ball hit a body, bounced and McGlothern, a transfer from LSU grabbed out of the air with one hand. Arkansas started its first drive at the 1 and ultimately made it to the 29 before punting, but a crowd that was taken out of the game quickly, re-entered just as fast. Arkansas vs Alabama: Dwight McGlothern needs one hand onlyhttps://twitter.com/ChoateMason/status/1576296888403251200Arkansas vs Alabama: Interception came on Alabama's first serieshttps://twitter.com/AthensLuke/status/1576297096436920320Arkansas vs Alabama: Bryce Young gets armchair coachedhttps://twitter.com/King_Optima21/status/1576297255375556609Arkansas vs Alabama: Heisman Trophy winner made a bad decisionhttps://twitter.com/wayne_sports_/status/1576297232520818688Arkansas vs Alabama: The Interceptionhttps://twitter.com/BetMGM/status/157629739950873395311

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 21 MINUTES AGO