theberkshireedge.com
A different view of the Eight-Town Planning Board
“School District Committee members threaten to quit Eight-Town Planning Board” in your September 27 issue presents one viewpoint of the Southern Berkshire Regional School District (SBRSD) members. However, as a citizen observer, I have attended the same meetings and have a different impression. I commend Chair Lucy Prashker, Vice-Chair...
theberkshireedge.com
Planning Board discusses economic impacts of HWW crisis on town
Great Barrington — At its meeting on Thursday, September 22, the town’s Planning Board discussed — but ultimately decided not to send — a letter to the Select Board concerning the ongoing crisis facing Housatonic Water Works customers. The proposed letter, as reviewed by the board,...
iBerkshires.com
Adams Con Comm Approves Emergency Certificate for Damaged Wall
ADAMS, Mass. — The Conservation Commission has approved an emergency certificate for work on damaged concrete channel walls between 16 and 20 Pine St. Waterflow is undercutting the wall, which is at risk of collapse because of the damage. Board member Jeff Randall visited the site and said it was in rough shape.
theberkshireedge.com
Eight Town School District Planning Board frustrated with lack of feedback
Great Barrington — While discussions and studies are going forward with the potential merger of Berkshire Hills and Southern Berkshire regional school districts, members of the Eight Town Regional School District’s Planning Board seem to be frustrated with a lack of input from both the public and staff members of the school districts.
wamc.org
Pittsfield to hold public forum on city’s policies for unhoused residents, panhandling, supportive housing
On October 13th, the city of Pittsfield, Massachusetts is holding a public forum aimed at answering questions about municipal policies concerning unhoused city residents. The event comes after weeks of city council debate about how to address residents living in public parks and amid a push to build new permanent supportive housing that’s been opposed by some business owners and politicians. Mayor Linda Tyer says the goal of the event is to let officials and community partners respond to misleading narratives about Pittsfield’s unhoused residents and clarify what the city is doing to support them. She spoke with WAMC.
MassLive.com
Chicopee moving forward with replacement of Anna Barry School after receiving state approvals
CHICOPEE – The plan to replace Anna Barry School took one step forward with the state accepting the city’s application for funding assistance after meeting with school officials and touring the building. During the tour, officials for the Massachusetts School Building Authority said they expect some 50 applicants...
wamc.org
Pittsfielders use open mic to discuss homelessness policies, police oversight at city council meeting
One topic of conversation was a petition from Ward 2 city councilor Charles Kronick calling for Pittsfield to crack down on residents living in public parks. “At the last council meeting on September 13th, I heard something that I feel is endemic within Pittsfield culture. A man came to speak about the, quote, blight from homeless camps. He spoke about, quote, needles, feces, etc., that were disgusting for the players, also for the family and friends that came to visit his son's Little League game. That churchgoers and businesses are scared of homeless and homeless camps. He asserted that people would be quote turned off by what they see." said Luke Marion, the co-owner of downtown eatery Otto’s Kitchen & Comfort. “We cannot treat and discuss homelessness in such terms. They are not blight. They are troubled, and many cannot afford to live in an increasingly gentrified Pittsfield. I feel that at most times within the city, issues of the unsheltered and unhoused populations are met with this type of rhetoric that they must be moved for the benefit of the higher social strata- Business owners, wealthy tourists, overwhelmingly white middle class, etc.”
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Council Rejects Petition on Homelessness in City Parks
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Ward 2 Councilor Charles Kronick's second attempt to evacuate homeless encampments was shot down by the City Council on Tuesday. His request to postpone all of the Parks Departments' future funding requests and grant approvals until the prohibiting of camps in Springside Park is enforced failed 8-2 with himself and Councilor at Large Karen Kalinowsky voting in favor.
theberkshireedge.com
TRANSFORMATIONS: Saving the Old Schoolhouse in East Otis
If you were coming through Otis on September 2nd, you might have been lucky enough to see the curious sight of the old Schoolhouse lifted high up above the ground. Under the guidance of Clark + Green Architects of Great Barrington, Mass., the East Otis Schoolhouse is being brought back from decades of neglect. Funded by a grant from the Massachusetts Historical Commission, the Town of Otis through the Otis Historical Commission, and the Otis Preservation Trust, the project will be realized in two phases. First the building’s footings and structure are strengthened, which then will be followed by a restoration of its interior.
theberkshireedge.com
Senior Center to get electric generator
Great Barrington — The Claire Teague Senior Center will soon have an electric generator to power the building, according to town Police Chief Paul Storti. According to Storti, the town applied and received a Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency grant for $15,372. “The generator will power the whole building,” Storti wrote via email. “This allows us to utilize the building for a shelter, heating, and cooling station in the event of a power outage. It will be a great help for our community.”
theberkshireedge.com
Katherine Joy Ketchen, 4 years old, of Lenox
On September 28, 2022, Katie Ketchen passed from the loving arms of her parents into the more loving arms of her savior. She died of complications from Aicardi Syndrome at her home in Lenox. Born on October 17, 2017 in Springfield, MA, Katie came into the world with many, many...
theberkshireedge.com
Historic carriage house with three apartments —for investment or family compound
Don’t miss this remarkable investment opportunity, OR create your own private family compound in the heart of Great Barrington. This spacious home and property includes beautiful lawns and woods on over four acres with town water and sewer. It offers a serene country setting of magnificent views and 2 private ponds, yet is close to downtown. Originally the large carriage house for New York newspaper publisher Colonel William L. Brown, it was later converted into apartments and has been in the same family since 1931. Three spacious units total over 6,000 square feet, each offering individual sun porches, roomy basements and utilities. Unit A has a first-floor primary bedroom, a full bathroom including washer and dryer, and office. Four additional bedrooms and bathroom on the second floor. Units B and C each offer three bedrooms and one bathroom. The property will be vacated to allow an easy transition to your own vision.
wamc.org
Becket Select Board member, candidate for state representative, wants to decriminalize ritual psychedelics
Michael Lavery is a member of the Becket, Massachusetts Select Board and the Green-Rainbow candidate for the 3rd Berkshire District state representative seat in November. While Becket’s town meeting isn’t for another eight months, Lavery is attempting to rally support for his citizen petition to decriminalize entheogens. The term applies to an array of psychedelics used in spiritual practice, like certain mushrooms or peyote. While the substances remain illegal federally, they’ve been used across the globe for thousands of years. Lavery spoke to WAMC about why he thinks the move would benefit Becket.
franklincountynow.com
Independent Investigation Into Greenfield Police Chief and Lt. Dodge Released
(Greenfield, MA) When Mayor Roxann Wedegartner placed Police Chief Robert Haigh Jr. and Lieutenant Todd Dodge on paid administrative leave on May 6th, she ordered an independent infestation. The results of that investigation are now available to the public. The investigation was directed to look into a conversation between Haigh...
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Part of National Opioid Treatment Study
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — North Adams is one of more than a dozen communities in Massachusetts, including Pittsfield, that is part of a federal study on opioid prevention and recovery. "I want to very simply give this council one word to remember tonight, and that is 'heal,'" Richard Alcombright...
theberkshireedge.com
BITS & BYTES: Literary Event; BCC Information Sessions; Clark Institute First Sundays Free; Guild of Berkshire Artists exhibit; Williams College Museum of Art Symposium; Free Poetry and Fiction Readings
New Marlborough Meeting House Hosts Literary Event With Simon Winchester. New Marlborough — The New Marlborough Meeting House presents its annual literary event hosted by Simon Winchester on October 1 at 4:30 p.m. Simon will talk with art historian Alice Sedgwick Wohl about her new book As It Turns Out: Thinking about Edie and Andy.
Westfield State University dorm vacant this semester as enrollment falls below 5K
WESTFIELD — Due to a decline in enrollment numbers, Westfield State University took the step over the summer of closing an entire residence hall for at least the fall semester to concentrate students into the remaining dorms. Leslie Rice, the university’s executive director of communication, marketing and branding, said...
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Emergency Services Respond to Package, Coolant Leak
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Emergency responders had a busy morning on Wednesday, first responding to a "suspicious" package at Walmart and then a coolant leak at Cumberland Farms across the street. Fire and emergency services responded to the Curran Highway convenience store around 8:30 a.m. to deal with the...
This Berkshire Town Was Ranked One Of The Best In The US For Fall Foliage. Which One Got The Honor?
As all of us Berkshire County residents are well aware, our beautiful area is a regular stomping ground for leaf-peepers during that wonderful time of year when autumn begins and the foliage begins to turn. However, one Berkshire County town, in particular, has been specially named as one of the...
theberkshireedge.com
Vivian Vesta Stalker, 73, of Ashley Falls
Ashley Falls — Mrs. Vivian Vesta Stalker, 73, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend died early Wednesday morning September 28, 2022 at her home in Ashley Falls following a courageous battle with cancer. Born August 31, 1949 in Northampton, she was the daughter of Horace and Barbara (Porter)...
