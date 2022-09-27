Read full article on original website
WPMI
Mobile Fire-Rescue reports on fire at Keystone Apartments
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department, on September 29, 2022, at approximately 7:06 PM, Mobile Fire-Rescue Department personnel responded to the Keystone Apartments at 750 Flave Pierce Rd for reports of a fire in an apartment on the complex. Upon arrival on scene, firefighters discovered...
WPMI
Mobile Baykeeper argues Alabama Power should recycle coal ash, not cap it in place
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Baykeeper filed a federal lawsuit against Alabama Power on Monday over the coal ash storage at Plant Barry in Mobile County. The environmental watchdog group argues the coal ash is polluting the groundwater and should not be kept next to Mobile River. The group also says Alabama Power should recycle more of the material, like other utility companies are doing.
WPMI
Daphne SRO's combat marijuana usage in kids
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — Recreational marijuana us is now legal in 19 states. Medical marijuana is legal in 39 states, including Alabama. Some kids see it being legalized and don’t consider the real dangers of the drug. Experts say developing brain cannot handle marijuana. Student Resource Officers in Daphne have produced a plan to try to reduce marijuana usage in students. SRO's tell us kid's don't think marijuana is a bad thing.
WPMI
Aaronville residents raise concerns over Foley Housing Authority demolition site
FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — Residents in the Aaronville community are raising concerns over a demolition site on Foley Housing Authority property, which they claim is spewing dust into their neighborhood. Piles of rubble are all that remain of what once was Section 8 housing by the Foley Housing Authority...
WPMI
Local Red Cross, Salvation Army assist those devastated by Hurricane Ian
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Our local Red Cross and Salvation Army are sending volunteers and staff to help house and feed Hurricane Ian victims. Cecil Morris is about to go on his 13th deployment to a disaster zone for the Salvation Army to feed people in crisis. "A lot...
WPMI
National Coffee with a Cop Day October 5 2022
National Coffee with a Cop Day is October 5, 2022. Coffee with a Cop brings police officers and the community members they serve together – over coffee – to discuss issues and learn more about each other. No speeches. No agenda. Just casual conversations. Community members are invited...
WPMI
Mobile's missing pig quite popular at Corpus Christi Catholic School
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — An apparent runaway pig NBC 15 first told you about on Wednesday appears to still be on the run. The pig gained quite the popularity after traveling through a number of Mobile neighborhoods. According to a Facebook post of a story NBC 15 produced, a woman claimed that the pig was her mother's.
WPMI
Videos and pictures inside North Mobile Nursing homes shows ants crawling on residents
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — Video and pictures from inside the North Mobile Nursing and Rehabilitation Center shows deplorable conditions. The employee NBC 15 spoke with on Friday said enough is enough. They have complained to management several times, but tells NBC 15 that nothing has been done. Currently, they're suspended and they're not sure why. They believe it might be because they spoke up about these conditions.
WPMI
'We know the time will come' when we need help - Local Alabama Power crews head to Georgia
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — “We know the time will come” when we need help. The images we've seen so far from Ian have been shocking and catastrophic. And though Ian is not the storm it used to be, those now in its sites are worried. And that...
WPMI
Mobile Police Dept. announces new crime tip hotline
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department has a new crime tip hotline that makes anonymous reporting of crimes, gun violence and other suspicious incidents fast and easy. Through WeTip, citizens can play a greater role in partnering with law enforcement to help make their communities safer. There...
WPMI
2nd annual Gumbo Fest downtown Mobile October 30 2022
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — In celebration of National Creole Month, the 2nd annual Gumbo Fest will be held downtown Mobile October 30 2022 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Kazoola (558 Dauphin St.) The event will feature a cook-off, live music, and a secondline parade. Tickets are $10 with...
WPMI
ALDOT opens bids for construction of proposed Gulf Shores Intracoastal Bridge
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — After four years of planning and a year's worth of bid delays to give Orange Beach the opportunity to negotiate with the owners of the existing toll bridge, The Alabama Department of Transportation opened bids today for the for construction of the proposed Intracoastal Bridge in Gulf Shores.
WPMI
Baldwin Co. 911 Director in Tampa helping emergency response during Hurricane Ian
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A Baldwin County emergency management official is riding out Hurricane Ian in Tampa in order to help southwest Florida first responders in the aftermath of the storm. Baldwin County 9-1-1 Director Joby Smith is inside the Tampa Emergency Operations Center this week, working with...
WPMI
More assets from US Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile head to Florida
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — As search and rescue efforts continue in Florida, the Mobile Coast Guard Aviation Training Center deployed more of it's assets on Thursday. There are now six helicopters and two fixed-wing aircrafts from the ATC in Florida. The USCG has already made dozens of rescues overnight, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis.
WPMI
Daphne PD, SRO's say vaping is one of the biggest problems students face
DAPHNE, Ala.(WPMI) — Daphne parents got a firsthand look at the problems student resource officers and police are facing in and around schools. At a community meeting on Thursday, topics varied from safety in the classroom to health risks of the students. They’re combatting issues that are sweeping the nation and two of those major issues are vape usage and the rise of fentanyl throughout schools.
WPMI
Orange Beach Schools combat flu outbreak, local doctors encourage community prevention
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — The Orange Beach City School System continues to combat a flu outbreak, and a large portion of the system's student population is still absent. Orange Beach Schools Superintendent Randy Wilkes said roughly 21% of the system's student population is out sick, one day after they reported 25% were absent.
WPMI
Mobile Police: Body recovered from canal
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police Dept. confirms that a body was recovered Thursday morning from a canal this morning near Lakeside Drive and I-65. Thursday afternoon Police offered the following update:. Officers responded to Government Street near the I-65 overpass concerning a deceased male in the water. We...
WPMI
HAVE YOU SEEN HIM: MPD seeking suspect in M&M Food Mart homicide
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department is seeking the publics help in locating a wanted murder suspect. According to MPD, Anthony Malek Alston, 19, has been identified as the suspect involved in the murder of Jamarcus Lewis, 27, at the M&M Food Mart on Saturday, September 24th.
WPMI
Police: Mobile man aggressively attacked police after shooting dog
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at approximately 12:01 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Providence Street in reference to a male subject shooting a dog. Upon arrival, officers attempted to detain the subject when he physically resisted and aggressively...
WPMI
"Widespread sicknesses" circulating through Orange Beach City Schools
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — Nearly 25% of students in the Orange Beach School System called in sick Wednesday. Now the middle and high schools are taking extra precautions to make sure students and staff are safe the rest of the week. Parents are alarmed over the number of students and faculty who are getting sick. We're told students started feeling sick after the homecoming dance last week.
