ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theodore, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPMI

Mobile Fire-Rescue reports on fire at Keystone Apartments

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department, on September 29, 2022, at approximately 7:06 PM, Mobile Fire-Rescue Department personnel responded to the Keystone Apartments at 750 Flave Pierce Rd for reports of a fire in an apartment on the complex. Upon arrival on scene, firefighters discovered...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Mobile Baykeeper argues Alabama Power should recycle coal ash, not cap it in place

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Baykeeper filed a federal lawsuit against Alabama Power on Monday over the coal ash storage at Plant Barry in Mobile County. The environmental watchdog group argues the coal ash is polluting the groundwater and should not be kept next to Mobile River. The group also says Alabama Power should recycle more of the material, like other utility companies are doing.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WPMI

Daphne SRO's combat marijuana usage in kids

DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — Recreational marijuana us is now legal in 19 states. Medical marijuana is legal in 39 states, including Alabama. Some kids see it being legalized and don’t consider the real dangers of the drug. Experts say developing brain cannot handle marijuana. Student Resource Officers in Daphne have produced a plan to try to reduce marijuana usage in students. SRO's tell us kid's don't think marijuana is a bad thing.
DAPHNE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Theodore, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Theodore, AL
Government
WPMI

National Coffee with a Cop Day October 5 2022

National Coffee with a Cop Day is October 5, 2022. Coffee with a Cop brings police officers and the community members they serve together – over coffee – to discuss issues and learn more about each other. No speeches. No agenda. Just casual conversations. Community members are invited...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Mobile's missing pig quite popular at Corpus Christi Catholic School

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — An apparent runaway pig NBC 15 first told you about on Wednesday appears to still be on the run. The pig gained quite the popularity after traveling through a number of Mobile neighborhoods. According to a Facebook post of a story NBC 15 produced, a woman claimed that the pig was her mother's.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Videos and pictures inside North Mobile Nursing homes shows ants crawling on residents

PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — Video and pictures from inside the North Mobile Nursing and Rehabilitation Center shows deplorable conditions. The employee NBC 15 spoke with on Friday said enough is enough. They have complained to management several times, but tells NBC 15 that nothing has been done. Currently, they're suspended and they're not sure why. They believe it might be because they spoke up about these conditions.
MOBILE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Finley
WPMI

Mobile Police Dept. announces new crime tip hotline

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department has a new crime tip hotline that makes anonymous reporting of crimes, gun violence and other suspicious incidents fast and easy. Through WeTip, citizens can play a greater role in partnering with law enforcement to help make their communities safer. There...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

2nd annual Gumbo Fest downtown Mobile October 30 2022

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — In celebration of National Creole Month, the 2nd annual Gumbo Fest will be held downtown Mobile October 30 2022 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Kazoola (558 Dauphin St.) The event will feature a cook-off, live music, and a secondline parade. Tickets are $10 with...
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Limits#Nbc15#American
WPMI

Daphne PD, SRO's say vaping is one of the biggest problems students face

DAPHNE, Ala.(WPMI) — Daphne parents got a firsthand look at the problems student resource officers and police are facing in and around schools. At a community meeting on Thursday, topics varied from safety in the classroom to health risks of the students. They’re combatting issues that are sweeping the nation and two of those major issues are vape usage and the rise of fentanyl throughout schools.
DAPHNE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WPMI

Mobile Police: Body recovered from canal

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police Dept. confirms that a body was recovered Thursday morning from a canal this morning near Lakeside Drive and I-65. Thursday afternoon Police offered the following update:. Officers responded to Government Street near the I-65 overpass concerning a deceased male in the water. We...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

HAVE YOU SEEN HIM: MPD seeking suspect in M&M Food Mart homicide

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department is seeking the publics help in locating a wanted murder suspect. According to MPD, Anthony Malek Alston, 19, has been identified as the suspect involved in the murder of Jamarcus Lewis, 27, at the M&M Food Mart on Saturday, September 24th.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Police: Mobile man aggressively attacked police after shooting dog

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at approximately 12:01 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Providence Street in reference to a male subject shooting a dog. Upon arrival, officers attempted to detain the subject when he physically resisted and aggressively...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

"Widespread sicknesses" circulating through Orange Beach City Schools

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — Nearly 25% of students in the Orange Beach School System called in sick Wednesday. Now the middle and high schools are taking extra precautions to make sure students and staff are safe the rest of the week. Parents are alarmed over the number of students and faculty who are getting sick. We're told students started feeling sick after the homecoming dance last week.
ORANGE BEACH, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy