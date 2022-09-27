ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
San Antonio, TX
Food & Drinks
San Antonio, TX
Business
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
San Antonio, TX
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer#Gas Prices#Design#Food Drink#Business Industry#Beverages#Linus Business
KSAT 12

30+ patio bars for enjoying cooler weather in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – It might not have felt like fall during the Autumnal Equinox on Sept. 22 but cooler weather has finally rolled into Texas after a record-breakingly hot summer. Now that it’s starting to feel like fall, people are searching out patios to relax and enjoy the season.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
wasteadvantagemag.com

Pandemic Continues to Impact San Antonio, TX as Trash Levels Rise

San Antonio continues to feel the impact of the pandemic, which now includes the rising amount of trash taken to our landfills that could be disposed of differently. Josephine Valencia, deputy director of Solid Waste Management, said the amount of trash collected went up by about 13% during the pandemic. “From 2019 to today, our population went up by about 3%. However, the amount of trash that we pick up went up by 9%. So the amount of trash that we are collecting is increasing higher than our population rate,” she said.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
luxury-houses.net

A True Family Compound on 46 Acres of Beautiful Grounds in Boerne boasts An Impressive Gun Safe Room and Incredible Hilltop Views Asking $8.85 Million

The Estate in Boerne, a one of a kind family compound with rolling hills, a stocked pond, and incredible hilltop views offers impressive entertainment amenities including resort style pool, outdoor kitchen, separate 4 car work shop, gun safe room and more is now available for sale. This home located at 186 Joe Klar Rd, Boerne, Texas offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Jamie Amerman (Phone: 210-315-8122) at Kuper Sotheby’s Int’l Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Boerne.
BOERNE, TX
KTSA

New Braunfels Utilities extends customer assistance through November

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — New Braunfels Utilities announced Friday it will be extending its customer relief efforts through November 30th for residential customers. The extension allows residential customers to set up payment and extension plans, waive late fees, and suspend disconnects due to non-payment. If NBU customers are...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
myfoxzone.com

SeaWorld unveils newest attraction set to open in 2023

SAN ANTONIO — SeaWorld San Antonio is unveiling its latest attraction that will open in 2023. SeaWorld gave a sneak peek Tuesday, with a simulation video of the ride and information about how the contruction process will take place. Catapult Falls is a first-of-its-kind ride combining the thrill of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy