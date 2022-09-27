Read full article on original website
City Councilman is Forced to Resign Over a $75 Million DisagreementTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Young Hospice Patient Has Connection with Sea TurtlesMedia TVSouth Padre Island, TX
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
San Antonio, Texas Residents To Receive Energy Bill RebatesCadrene HeslopSan Antonio, TX
Texas Launches Investigation Into Why Migrants Were Bused to Martha's Vineyardjustpene50San Antonio, TX
KSAT 12
Continental opens new $110 million car technology plant in New Braunfels
NEW BRAUNFELS – A new manufacturing plant is now open in New Braunfels and it will bring more than 500 jobs to the area. On Wednesday, Continental held a grand opening ceremony celebrating its new $110 million facility, according to a news release. “The completion of our new automotive...
Cracker Barrel concedes to Steak n’ Shake owner, limits his influence
Part of the agreement will prevent a hostile takeover.
H-E-B customers can try 'Fast Scan' pilot program at a San Antonio-area store
It's a new limited, futuristic program.
SeaWorld San Antonio Plans World’s First-Of-Its-Kind Water Coaster In 2023
Its been awhile since I've visited SeaWorld San Antonio, mainly because all my kids are just about grown and I think they don't have any interest any more but I think when I tell them about this new "one of a kind" attraction that they will soon be adding, I might be able to convince them that a road trip maybe in order.
KSAT 12
Should you switch your lawn to clover like a TikTok trend is suggesting?
SAN ANTONIO – Yellow patchy grass, to no grass at all, it’s what a lot of San Antonio lawns look like right now after a brutal summer drought and record breaking temperatures. And if your lawn is green, it took a lot of watering. Local certified plant expert...
San Antonio Current
Hey, San Antonio, here's what your favorite breakfast taco order says about you
If you live in SA, you probably have a regular breakfast taco order. In fact, there's a good chance you stick to that same routine every time you step up to the counter or pull into the drive-thru. Those taco choices are important, because they say a lot about who...
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: Moldy tongs, tavern full of flies, algae-clogged deli cooler lead to low health scores
SAN ANTONIO – A convenience store ordered to immediately stop selling pickles and pizza, a tavern full of flies and serving tongs covered in mold. Those are just a few of the violations cited by health inspectors after recent visits to San Antonio food businesses. UMART Grocery, located in...
This Is The Best Coffee Shop In San Antonio
This is the best spot in the city to grab a cup of coffee.
KSAT 12
30+ patio bars for enjoying cooler weather in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – It might not have felt like fall during the Autumnal Equinox on Sept. 22 but cooler weather has finally rolled into Texas after a record-breakingly hot summer. Now that it’s starting to feel like fall, people are searching out patios to relax and enjoy the season.
Texas hotel among the top 10 best in the entire country: Report
When it comes to traveling around the United States there are destination spots all over the continental U.S. as well as Hawaii and Alaska. But what hotels will offer themselves as a destination themselves?
wasteadvantagemag.com
Pandemic Continues to Impact San Antonio, TX as Trash Levels Rise
San Antonio continues to feel the impact of the pandemic, which now includes the rising amount of trash taken to our landfills that could be disposed of differently. Josephine Valencia, deputy director of Solid Waste Management, said the amount of trash collected went up by about 13% during the pandemic. “From 2019 to today, our population went up by about 3%. However, the amount of trash that we pick up went up by 9%. So the amount of trash that we are collecting is increasing higher than our population rate,” she said.
WATCH: Scottish guy gives Whataburger 'a wee shot' in San Antonio
He does say something that might anger Whataburger fans.
12 San Antonio buffets to indulge in flavorful dishes from across the globe
Bring your appetite to these buffets.
KSAT 12
College student loses entire savings in fake job scam
SAN ANTONIO – Elizabeth Gray is worse than broke -- she’s in debt. It all started with an online job search and a text. “I get a text message from a person claiming to be with a textile company up in Chicago,” she said. It was a...
luxury-houses.net
A True Family Compound on 46 Acres of Beautiful Grounds in Boerne boasts An Impressive Gun Safe Room and Incredible Hilltop Views Asking $8.85 Million
The Estate in Boerne, a one of a kind family compound with rolling hills, a stocked pond, and incredible hilltop views offers impressive entertainment amenities including resort style pool, outdoor kitchen, separate 4 car work shop, gun safe room and more is now available for sale. This home located at 186 Joe Klar Rd, Boerne, Texas offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Jamie Amerman (Phone: 210-315-8122) at Kuper Sotheby’s Int’l Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Boerne.
KSAT 12
Reserved spaces, fluctuating rates: City looks for private proposals to ‘optimize’ airport parking
San Antonio – The City of San Antonio is looking for more lucrative ways to make use of the more than 9,000 parking spaces at the San Antonio International Airport by privatizing its management. The city is preparing to ask outside companies for proposals on managing and maintaining the...
San Antonio's CPS Energy customers to see credits on bills in December
Here's what you can expect on you December bills.
KTSA
New Braunfels Utilities extends customer assistance through November
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — New Braunfels Utilities announced Friday it will be extending its customer relief efforts through November 30th for residential customers. The extension allows residential customers to set up payment and extension plans, waive late fees, and suspend disconnects due to non-payment. If NBU customers are...
The Cottage Irish Pub welcomes packed house on San Antonio's Broadway
Get an authentic feeling of an Irish country cottage.
myfoxzone.com
SeaWorld unveils newest attraction set to open in 2023
SAN ANTONIO — SeaWorld San Antonio is unveiling its latest attraction that will open in 2023. SeaWorld gave a sneak peek Tuesday, with a simulation video of the ride and information about how the contruction process will take place. Catapult Falls is a first-of-its-kind ride combining the thrill of...
