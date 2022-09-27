Read full article on original website
Floridians feeling the impacts of Hurricane Ian
Several former Coloradans and people in the storm tell the story of what it's like to have Hurricane Ian upon them. Cold front and rain Friday-Saturday-Sunday; High …. Pedophile catcher falsely claimed nonprofit status. Company vows to build quantum computers in Colorado. Motorcyclist who struck moose plans to eat it.
Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida death toll climbs
Although the intensity of the storm has decreased from hurricane strength, agency officials warned of life-threatening storm surge along the coasts of the Carolinas Friday night. Matt Mauro reports.
Housing market would have to crash to be affordable
Colorado's median home value would have to drop by 32% to go back to affordability levels in 2015 and there would have to be a huge market crash, according to Data Desk figures. DJ Summers has even more figures to share.
Hurricane Ian devastates Florida
Matt Mauro reports on the aftermath of deadly Hurricane Ian's tear through Florida. Denver beer community kicks off 14th Annual Beer …. Tech Junkie Review – Logitech Brio 500 1080p Webcam. Police looking for multiple hit-and-run suspects. Live From HIlton Head Island. Officer shot in neck, suspect killed. Friday...
Colorado up there in drinking, low in heart disease
The FOX31 Data Desk found that Colorado ranks fourth among states in the number of people who have had a drink in the last 30 days, or 61%. DJ Summers has the details.
Insights Thursday: Karma, Luck & Psychic
Sponsored Segment by Karma, Luck and Psychic Insights. It’s time to dive into the world of psychic readings and healing services with the #1 Psychic in the U.S, Natalie Young. With 22 years of experience, this Denver based Psychic shares her gift with Great Day Colorado viewers, explaining the many services she offers such as, Angel Card Readings, Aura Cleansings, Chakra Balancing, Life Coaching, and Reiki Healing.
Motorcyclist who struck moose plans to eat it
Colorado Parks and Wildlife reminded drivers in the high country to brace for these types of crashes. Rogelio Mares reports. Police give update on officer shooting in Broomfield. Rain on the way this weekend. Denver officer shot, suspect dead. Snow possible above 12,000 feet this weekend. How to save money...
Push to allow wine to be sold in grocery stores
Voters can vote on two measures on the November ballot that would impact the future on wine sales in Colorado. Kristen Chapman reports.
Floridians pick up the pieces after Ian
Sean Donavon lives on the Atlantic coast of Florida at Ormond Beach, north of Daytona. The strength of Hurricane Ian, Donovan said, was enough to cause damage and grief for folks on both Florida coasts. Rogelio Mares reports.
Colorado escapee stole $700,000 from behind bars
A man who escaped from a federal prison in Littleton in 2018 may have stolen more than $700,000 while he was still behind bars. Rob Low investigates.
District disputes Ganahl claim on furries in schools
Republican candidate for governor Heidi Ganahl is reiterating a claim that students in Colorado schools are self-identifying as animals. It’s an assertion that has been disputed by a local district, and in fact-checks from across the country.
Colorado man accused of espionage
A former National Security Agency employee faced a federal judge Thursday on the accusation of attempting to transmit classified information to a representative of a foreign government. Talya Cunningham reports.
aVIva Medical Hosts Anniversary Celebration
Great Day Colorado Host, Spencer Thomas, talked with Founder of aVIva Medical, Ellen Neufeld, to learn all about the services they offer that will help everyone achieve total body wellness! aVIva is also celebrating its ‘Anniversary Happy Hour Event’, on Thursday, September 29th from 2pm to 7pm. There will be Over $5,000 in raffles, swag bags for all guests, free demos, and its the lowest pricing of the year!
