Great Day Colorado Host, Spencer Thomas, talked with Founder of aVIva Medical, Ellen Neufeld, to learn all about the services they offer that will help everyone achieve total body wellness! aVIva is also celebrating its ‘Anniversary Happy Hour Event’, on Thursday, September 29th from 2pm to 7pm. There will be Over $5,000 in raffles, swag bags for all guests, free demos, and its the lowest pricing of the year!

COLORADO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO