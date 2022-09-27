ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
KDVR.com

Floridians feeling the impacts of Hurricane Ian

Several former Coloradans and people in the storm tell the story of what it's like to have Hurricane Ian upon them. Cold front and rain Friday-Saturday-Sunday; High …. Pedophile catcher falsely claimed nonprofit status. Company vows to build quantum computers in Colorado. Motorcyclist who struck moose plans to eat it.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Hurricane Ian devastates Florida

Matt Mauro reports on the aftermath of deadly Hurricane Ian's tear through Florida. Denver beer community kicks off 14th Annual Beer …. Tech Junkie Review – Logitech Brio 500 1080p Webcam. Police looking for multiple hit-and-run suspects. Live From HIlton Head Island. Officer shot in neck, suspect killed. Friday...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
KDVR.com

Insights Thursday: Karma, Luck & Psychic

Sponsored Segment by Karma, Luck and Psychic Insights. It’s time to dive into the world of psychic readings and healing services with the #1 Psychic in the U.S, Natalie Young. With 22 years of experience, this Denver based Psychic shares her gift with Great Day Colorado viewers, explaining the many services she offers such as, Angel Card Readings, Aura Cleansings, Chakra Balancing, Life Coaching, and Reiki Healing.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Motorcyclist who struck moose plans to eat it

Colorado Parks and Wildlife reminded drivers in the high country to brace for these types of crashes. Rogelio Mares reports. Police give update on officer shooting in Broomfield. Rain on the way this weekend. Denver officer shot, suspect dead. Snow possible above 12,000 feet this weekend. How to save money...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
KDVR.com

Floridians pick up the pieces after Ian

Sean Donavon lives on the Atlantic coast of Florida at Ormond Beach, north of Daytona. The strength of Hurricane Ian, Donovan said, was enough to cause damage and grief for folks on both Florida coasts. Rogelio Mares reports.
FLORIDA STATE
KDVR.com

District disputes Ganahl claim on furries in schools

Republican candidate for governor Heidi Ganahl is reiterating a claim that students in Colorado schools are self-identifying as animals. It’s an assertion that has been disputed by a local district, and in fact-checks from across the country.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Colorado man accused of espionage

A former National Security Agency employee faced a federal judge Thursday on the accusation of attempting to transmit classified information to a representative of a foreign government. Talya Cunningham reports.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KDVR.com

aVIva Medical Hosts Anniversary Celebration

Great Day Colorado Host, Spencer Thomas, talked with Founder of aVIva Medical, Ellen Neufeld, to learn all about the services they offer that will help everyone achieve total body wellness! aVIva is also celebrating its ‘Anniversary Happy Hour Event’, on Thursday, September 29th from 2pm to 7pm. There will be Over $5,000 in raffles, swag bags for all guests, free demos, and its the lowest pricing of the year!
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy