ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 4

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Derek Jeter’s perfect 1-word reaction to Aaron Judge tying Roger Maris’ AL record

Derek Jeter is still relatively new to social media, but his Twitter account came into the picture just in time for him to virtually enjoy the discussions about the barrage of home runs New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge is having in the 2022 MLB season. Jeter even had the perfect reaction to Judge finally tying the record of another Yankees great Wednesday night at Rogers Centre in Canada.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
New York City, NY
City
Miami, FL
State
New York State
State
Washington State
City
Atlanta, NY
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
Miami, FL
Sports
The Spun

NBA Player Says Cheerleader Was Fired After Sleeping With Him

The recent one-year suspension for Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has ignited deeper conversations about the private relationships that NBA players have - often with other NBA personnel. One NBA player opening up about his own experiences is former NBA champion Nick Young. Appearing on VladTV, Young recounted an...
NBA
Daily Mail

The $2MILLION ball... Dropped! Unlucky Toronto Blue Jays fan is gutted after letting Aaron Judge's historic 61st home run ball slip through his glove

Aaron Judge hit his 61st home run of the season on Wednesday night - tying a 61-year AL record - and one Toronto fan came agonizingly close to catching the historic ball. Judge hit the two-run home run with the score tied vs. the Blue Jays at the top of the seventh inning, and several fans in left field had their gloves outstretched in the hopes of capturing the piece of memorabilia.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Ballpark#National League East#The New York Mets#Nl#Sny
The Spun

Look: Ugly Fight Broke Out At MLB Game Wednesday Night

During this Wednesday night's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres, a fistfight broke out in the stands. A fan wearing a Manny Machado jersey started throwing hands with a fan in a Dodgers jersey. It's unclear what sparked this intense altercation. On Thursday morning, a video...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Yardbarker

Braves Add Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For Playoff Run

The Atlanta Braves are turning to a former Boston Red Sox reliever to aid their mission of overthrowing the New York Mets for a National League East division crown. The Braves selected the contract of right-handed reliever Silvino Bracho on Wednesday. The 30-year-old pitched one scoreless frame earlier in the season for Atlanta, but began his season in the Red Sox organization.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

The Lakers Welcomed An NBA Legend To Practice

Today, Darvin Ham is known as the new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, a job that comes with a lot of attention…and headaches. But he used to be a basketball player in his own right, spending eight years in the league and playing for Denver Nuggets, Indiana Pacers, Washington Wizards, Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta Hawks, and Detroit Pistons.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Braves play the Mets leading series 1-0

New York Mets (98-59, second in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (98-59, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Max Scherzer (11-4, 2.13 ERA, .88 WHIP, 169 strikeouts); Braves: Kyle Wright (20-5, 3.18 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 171 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -127, Braves +107; over/under is 6...
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Miguel Andujar bids farewell after excellent start with Pirates

The New York Yankees tried to maximize former prospect, Miguel Andujar, over the years before designating him for assignment several days ago. Andujar ended up landing with the Pittsburgh Pirates — he’s already off to a solid start over three games and 13 plate appearances. Across 27 games...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy