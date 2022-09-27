COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — There was damage in Columbia overnight and throughout the day from Hurricane Ian. “We were very scared. It was just a loud thump and we were just like ‘what was it’. We’re surrounded by trees and I was just hoping it didn’t hit a car,” said Mary Bradham-Minor, who had a huge limb fall in her driveway.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 23 HOURS AGO