Read full article on original website
Related
WIS-TV
Deputies deploy K9 unit near Broad River Rd.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leon Lott said, “This is another example of young people with guns and also our criminal justice system with a crack in it.”. Lott said Friday’s incident is related to a previous shooting roughly a month prior on Bluff Rd. He said recently there have been three retaliatory drive-by shootings in the neighborhoods near Western Lane.
abccolumbia.com
Richland Co. Deputies searching for suspects
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. Deputies say there is an increased law enforcement presence in the Kennerly Rd., Western Ln. area off of Broad River Rd. Investigators say K9 officer is tracking the individuals who are considered armed and dangerous. Employees and residents in the area are being...
Shot fired after truck pursuit, deputies arrest 1 of 3 suspects near Irmo
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County deputies have called off the search for the remaining suspects who bailed from a wrecked truck following a chase - but authorities have made one arrest after initially opening fire. Sheriff Leon Lott said his deputies were investigating a series of drive-by shootings...
WIS-TV
Downed tree blocks Azalea Drive
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is advising drivers to seek alternative routes after a downed tree blocked a road. A tree came down near Azalea Dr near Harmon St. Police posted on social media for drivers to avoid the area at around 2:00 p.m. Notice a spelling...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIS-TV
One charged, two on run in connection to multiple drive-by shootings in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested 19-year-old, Darreun Miller. According to investigators, Miller was one of three suspects who fled away in a white truck with connections to recent drive-by shootings in the Audubon Oaks community. Investigators believe the shootings are retaliation to...
Funeral information released for Columbia Officer Tyrell Owens-Riley
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Police Department has released details regarding the funeral of an officer who died unexpectedly over the weekend. The department said that a viewing will be held for Master Police Officer Tyrell Owens-Riley on Oct. 5 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Bostick Tompkins Funeral Home which is located at 2930 Colonial Drive in Columbia.
WIS-TV
One dead in Newberry Co. crash
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead after a crash on Red Knoll Road in Newberry County. The crash happened on Friday around 11:55 p.m., according to troopers. A truck was driving on Red Knoll near Holy Trinity Church Road when it went off the left side of the road and hit a tree. The driver sustained fatal injuries, according to troopers.
WIS-TV
Three people charged in Newberry teen’s shooting death
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - Three people are facing charges related to the shooting death of a 16-year-old in Newberry. The Newberry Police Department said Davonta Shyquone Holly, 22, Damani Ahkiel Davenport, 17, and Xavier Dantrell Palmer, 17, have been charged with murder, possession of a weapon d during a violent crime, and criminal conspiracy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wach.com
Tree falls on Columbia house and car
Columbia Police and Fire Departments say a tree has toppled onto a house and car on the 3400 block of Coleman Street. No injuries have been reported.
Crash kills 1, injures 3 in Red Bank area of Lexington County
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say one person is dead and three injured in a crash that happened in Lexington County on Saturday morning. According to Lance Corporal Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 2 a.m. on South Lake Drive near Nazareth Road which is in the Red Bank area.
Person killed while trying to cross Shop Road in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A person is dead after being struck by an SUV on Shop Road in Columbia early Thursday morning. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) Cpl. David Jones, the accident happened a little before 6 am on Shop road. Troopers say a Toyota SUV was traveling...
WLTX.com
Teen missing from Lexington, police say
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing teen last seen Tuesday afternoon. Police say 16-year-old Caroline Vincent was last seen Tuesday afternoon on Church Street, where she ran away from the vehicle she was riding in. Vincent has pink hair and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wach.com
PHOTOS: Hurricane Ian damage in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia-Richland Fire Department has responded to multiple calls for downed trees impacting power lines and damaging property since yesterday. Officials say damage from Hurricane Ian has already started across our area. Want to share your hurricane damage pictures? If you are in a safe...
abcnews4.com
"We were very scared": Hurricane Ian damages businesses, homes in Columbia
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — There was damage in Columbia overnight and throughout the day from Hurricane Ian. “We were very scared. It was just a loud thump and we were just like ‘what was it’. We’re surrounded by trees and I was just hoping it didn’t hit a car,” said Mary Bradham-Minor, who had a huge limb fall in her driveway.
abccolumbia.com
Curbside Collection schedules in Richland County altered due to Ian
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–If you live in Richland County your garbage collection service was suspended Friday, it will now take place on Monday. According to Richland County officials, Richland County Solid Waste suspended all curbside collection for Friday, Sept. 30 due to Hurricane Ian. County officials say trash routes scheduled...
wach.com
Sumter County community comes together to fight storm damage from Ian
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Across Sumter County, downed power lines, fallen trees and closed roads have Sumter County emergency management officials working overtime and getting help from unlikely places. Putting out back to back fires, like one that came up on Harry Avenue after a power line sparked...
WMAZ
Tree falls on moving vehicle in South Carolina, driver rescued
IRMO, S.C. — Crews from the Irmo Fire District were called in after a tree fell on a woman's car while she drove along Piney Grove Road on Thursday. Windy conditions ahead of Hurricane Ian caused a large pine tree to snap and fall on the gray sedan around 3:45 p.m. After it was hit, the car continued to travel several hundred yards along Piney Grove before stopping in a yard against another tree.
WLTX.com
Possible shots fired at this Richland County high school
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff's Department responded at approximately 12:45 p.m. Thursday to reports of shots fired near Ridge View High School on Hardscrabble Road. Deputies report no injuries or property damage at this time, but continue patrols in the surrounding area. This is an ongoing investigation and...
WIS-TV
Suspect arrested in Sumter after bomb threats
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department said a man is facing charges related to several bomb threats in the city. Antwan Cleveland Alexander, 24, of Bethune was taken into custody Wednesday. He is charged with six counts of making a bomb threat. Police said several of the threats took place this month and at least one was made a year ago.
Boyfriend of Missing South Carolina Mother of 4 Arrested and Charged with Kidnapping
The boyfriend of a missing Black woman who was last seen in August at her South Carolina home was arrested and charged with kidnapping her earlier this week. According to NBC News, Krystal Anderson, 30, has not been seen since August 20. On Wednesday, September 28, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office put out a release stating that her boyfriend, Tony Lee Berry, was listed on an arrest warrant for his alleged involvement in Anderson’s disappearance.
Comments / 1