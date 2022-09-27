Advocates call on DA to drop murder charge against Tehachapi woman accused of killing ex-husband

Read full article on original website
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man was found guilty by a Kern County jury Friday for his role in the shooting that killed Ruben Vega in Jan. 2021. Michael Gonzales was convicted on second-degree murder charges and faces sentencing on Dec. 1. He was found guilty on three weapons charges and obstructing and resisting a peace officer.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman arrested two years ago during a protest outside the Bakersfield Police Department has pleaded no contest to all charges in the hope the judge gives her a lesser penalty than what prosecutors recommend. Xandria Beltran-Gomez on Friday entered no-contest pleas to four felonies and two misdemeanors. The charges include […]
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged in a deadly East Bakersfield shooting was found guilty Friday of murder. Court records show Michael Alex Gonzales was convicted of second-degree murder, three firearm-related offenses and resisting arrest. A jury acquitted him of first-degree murder and found him guilty of the lesser charge. Gonzales, 34, is scheduled […]
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Fairfax School District Trustee board member accused of fraud and embezzlement faced a judge Thursday afternoon for the first time. Palmer Moland, 34, pleaded not guilty to seven felony charges. He was arrested Tuesday, according to authorities. Moland is suspected of misappropriating public funds,...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who in 2004 pleaded no contest to a murder charge in the death of a 22-month-old boy has been denied a motion for resentencing and will continue serving 15 years to life in prison. Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel said prosecutors presented evidence Monday and a Superior Court judge […]
The man that killed Probation Officer Paula Lind was charged on Tuesday with murder and other offenses in connection with the alleged beating death of a veteran deputy probation officer for the county of Los Angeles during a break-in at her Lancaster home.
A Kern County jury convicted a woman of second-degree murder with a firearm enhancement, according to a DA’s office news release Tuesday. Jerrollyn Hunt, along with members of her family, attempted to contact Javontae Green around 11:15 a.m. Aug. 10, 2021, at a residence in the 200 block of Eye Street in Bakersfield, according to the release.
The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a man considered a high-risk sex offender off the streets. Marshals are looking for Gerald Porter, 35. He has a criminal history that includes child molestation, spousal abuse, resisting arrest and burglary. Porter is transient and frequents the South Chester and...
LOS ANGELES – The siblings of a 4-year-old Palmdale boy whose 2019 death was originally reported as a drowning — but later led to a criminal indictment of his parents — are not entitled to an expedited trial date for their wrongful death suit against Los Angeles County, a judge has ruled.
Two people are dead and another was rushed to the hospital following a shooting at a dairy Thursday morning west of Goshen in Tulare County. The sheriff's office says a 49-year-old woman was shot but will survive. The suspect and another man did not survive. Deputies were called to Delta...
Detectives are investigating the murder of a 42-year-old man in San Bernardino on Sept. 28, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies from the Central Station responded to a residence in the 2400 block of Ogden Street and located the deceased victim inside the home. He was identified as Rafael Rodriguez, a resident of Bakersfield.
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare Police Department is investigating after a student brought a gun onto campus in Tulare. Tulare Police officers say they responded to Alpine Vista School after a school administration learned that a student had brought a gun on campus the previous day to show their friends. According to police, there […]
BPD is asking anyone with information about these people to contact Detective Isaac Aleman at 864-5498 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
The Tulare County Sheriff's Office identified the shooter of an apparent murder-suicide at Delta View Farms, a large dairy on Avenue 304 near Road 48 in Goshen Thursday morning.
Correctional deputies say they found 45-year-old Curtis Peck unresponsive in his cell Tuesday night.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman accused of driving under the influence when she crashed a Mercedes-Benz into a home along Taft Highway, seriously injuring three people including a child, has been charged with three felonies. Madison Williams, 26, is charged with two DUI injury offenses and causing an...
Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detained an allegedly armed suspect believed to have been involved in an assault in Palmdale. The suspect, who fled the scene in a black Cadillac SUV, headed toward a residence in Saugus on Thursday afternoon where he was later detained. The...
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a pair of suspects in a string of robberies. The robberies took place June 23 at several businesses in Bakersfield, according to a BPD news release.
In a statement released to parents, the Lamont Elementary School District said the "claim of a weapon on campus was unfounded."
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate an adult who was reported missing. Donna Wilson was last seen at about 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 3600 block of San Dimas Street. She is considered at-risk due to medical conditions.
