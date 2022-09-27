ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermillion, SD

South Dakota’s Minimum Wage Is Going Up

Workers in South Dakota will see a little more in their paychecks in the next few months. The state is raising the minimum wage, effective January 1, 2023. The current rate of $9.95 per hour will increase to $10.80 per hour. That 85 cents per hour bump translates to an extra $6.80 (before taxes) per 8-hour work day, $34 per 5-day work week, $136 per month, and $1,632 per year.
Prayer vigil held in Sioux Falls for Faulkton student

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Families and students from Faulkton as well as surrounding communities gathered outside the Sanford Children’s Hospital tonight to pray for Kayden Hammond. Hammond is a junior at Faulkton High School. He was diagnosed with leukemia in January of 2022. On September 14th Hammond...
O’Gorman High School student moving on from decision over hair

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Even though school may be a pain sometimes, it’s something that Braxton Schafer looks forward to each day. He also getting some help with his confidence along the way. Having to leave O’Gorman High School for his hair is still something that’s...
Pig City: Add Wholestone Slaughterhouse, and 1 in 10 Wieners Would Come from Sioux Falls

Trevor Mitchell does some math and says doubling Sioux Falls’s slaughterhouses could lead to nearly one tenth of America’s pork coming from Sioux Falls:. If Wholestone Farms’ proposed Sioux Falls plant comes to fruition and reaches its full potential, Sioux Falls could be responsible for nearly 10% of the country’s pork processing by the end of the decade.
Patchy frost tonight; Warmer trend later this week

While the weather remains quiet here in KELOLAND, all eyes are on the weather coming into Florida as Hurricane Ian approaches. The latest trends this morning take this storm into the west coast of Florida as a major hurricane tomorrow. Sea surface temperatures are in the upper 80s. Here at...
Love’s Opens Iowa Site

Love’s Travel Stops announced that it opened a new location in Le Mars, Iowa. The store, located off Highway 75, adds 68 truck parking spaces and 70 jobs to Plymouth County. “We’re excited to add our 10th clean and safe location in Iowa,” said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s. Our team members will help get customers back on the road quickly and safely and are excited to serve Plymouth County, professional truck drivers and four-wheel customers.”
Introducing you to KELOLAND’s new meteorologist

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND weather team has been a four-person staff for over twenty years. But with this new hour-long show at four o’clock and our long-standing commitment to weather coverage, we’ve hired a new meteorologist — Meghan Chada. Meghan Chada grew up...
UPDATE: Pilot killed in South Dakota helicopter crash identified

YANKTON, S.D.–A 65 year-old California man has been identified as the person killed in the crash of a helicopter near Yankton Tuesday. The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office said Kevin Rehm of Rancho Palos Verdes, California was the only passenger on board when the helicopter crashed. He died at the scene.
Hy-Vee adds east-side Wahlburgers

The Hy-Vee store at 26th Street and Sycamore Avenue is the newest location for Wahlburgers. The store replaced its Market Grille with the burger-driven concept by executive chef Paul Wahlberg and celebrity brothers Mark and Donnie Wahlberg. It’s the 60th Wahlburgers in a Hy-Vee store and the second in Sioux...
Harrisburg school threat deemed not credible, ends in arrest of student

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An investigation into a perceived threat made against Harrisburg High School was ultimately deemed to be “not credible” by Lincoln County authorities, but not before a scare for students, parents, and staff. Around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Sheriff Steve Swenson received word...
Cresten Capital acquires more of Phillips Avenue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In just five years, a Sioux Falls investment group has purchased six prime Phillips Avenue properties downtown. It started with the purchase of the historic Beach Pay building in 2017, now Cresten Capital owns the rest of block. “We just closed within the last...
Pilot killed in gyrocopter crash in South Dakota

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) — The pilot of a small gyrocopter was killed in a crash Tuesday in southeastern South Dakota, according to officials. The Federal Aviation Administration said the AG-915 Spartan gyrocopter went down near the Chan Gurney Municipal Airport in Yankton about 10:30 a.m. Only the pilot was...
Woodbury County field fires propelled by harvest, dry conditions

MOVILLE, Iowa -- Dry conditions have led to nearly ideal conditions for harvest to kick off across Siouxland. Those same conditions are also perfect for increased risk of grass and crop fires, as was the case Wednesday in Woodbury County, where rural fire departments spent hours putting out fires sparked by combines.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA

