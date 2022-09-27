Read full article on original website
siouxfalls.business
From southeast S.D., family grows business into sheep equipment industry leader
This paid piece is sponsored by the Prairie Family Business Association. John and Doralee Lynch had decided to give it five years. “I told my wife, if we can’t make this go in five years, I guess I’ll have to do something different,” Lynch said. “I always call it cutting the umbilical cord because we were on our own.”
KELOLAND TV
READ: RFP from Hillsdale professor to revise social studies standards in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The State of South Dakota is paying retired Hillsdale College professor William Morrisey $200,000 to facilitate a revision of the state’s social studies content standards. Morrisey was selected by the state after submitting an RFP for the contract. The state has not told...
South Dakota’s Minimum Wage Is Going Up
Workers in South Dakota will see a little more in their paychecks in the next few months. The state is raising the minimum wage, effective January 1, 2023. The current rate of $9.95 per hour will increase to $10.80 per hour. That 85 cents per hour bump translates to an extra $6.80 (before taxes) per 8-hour work day, $34 per 5-day work week, $136 per month, and $1,632 per year.
dakotanewsnow.com
Prayer vigil held in Sioux Falls for Faulkton student
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Families and students from Faulkton as well as surrounding communities gathered outside the Sanford Children’s Hospital tonight to pray for Kayden Hammond. Hammond is a junior at Faulkton High School. He was diagnosed with leukemia in January of 2022. On September 14th Hammond...
dakotanewsnow.com
O’Gorman High School student moving on from decision over hair
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Even though school may be a pain sometimes, it’s something that Braxton Schafer looks forward to each day. He also getting some help with his confidence along the way. Having to leave O’Gorman High School for his hair is still something that’s...
dakotafreepress.com
Pig City: Add Wholestone Slaughterhouse, and 1 in 10 Wieners Would Come from Sioux Falls
Trevor Mitchell does some math and says doubling Sioux Falls’s slaughterhouses could lead to nearly one tenth of America’s pork coming from Sioux Falls:. If Wholestone Farms’ proposed Sioux Falls plant comes to fruition and reaches its full potential, Sioux Falls could be responsible for nearly 10% of the country’s pork processing by the end of the decade.
kwit.org
NEWS 9.27.22: Yankton Helicopter Crash, Iowa Budget Surplus, WW 2 Veteran Honored, and More
One person has died after the crash of a small helicopter southeast of Yankton, South Dakota. First responders say it happened just before 10 a.m. today. A Sioux City man has been arrested and charged after a pursuit with authorities after a shooting in Morningside early this morning. Click here for the story from Siouxland News CBS 14-FOX 44.
Expect Packed Parking Lots at This Sioux Falls Location Saturday
A trio of big events in Sioux Falls this weekend could lead to some major parking headaches. Big crowds are expected to test the limits of the parking lots in and around the Convention Center, Premier Center, and Howard Wood Field, Saturday (October 1). The day starts at 9:45 AM...
Sioux Falls Is Home to Two of the Most Popular Steakhouse Chains in America
There are only three national steakhouse chains that do more than $1 billion dollars in sales each year and you can find two of them in Sioux Falls. Eat This, Not That is out with a new ranking of the top ten most profitable steakhouse chains in America and each of the top two restaurants has a presence in South Dakota's largest city.
KELOLAND TV
Patchy frost tonight; Warmer trend later this week
While the weather remains quiet here in KELOLAND, all eyes are on the weather coming into Florida as Hurricane Ian approaches. The latest trends this morning take this storm into the west coast of Florida as a major hurricane tomorrow. Sea surface temperatures are in the upper 80s. Here at...
cstoredecisions.com
Love’s Opens Iowa Site
Love’s Travel Stops announced that it opened a new location in Le Mars, Iowa. The store, located off Highway 75, adds 68 truck parking spaces and 70 jobs to Plymouth County. “We’re excited to add our 10th clean and safe location in Iowa,” said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s. Our team members will help get customers back on the road quickly and safely and are excited to serve Plymouth County, professional truck drivers and four-wheel customers.”
KELOLAND TV
Introducing you to KELOLAND’s new meteorologist
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND weather team has been a four-person staff for over twenty years. But with this new hour-long show at four o’clock and our long-standing commitment to weather coverage, we’ve hired a new meteorologist — Meghan Chada. Meghan Chada grew up...
Get Ready To Get Baked: Sioux Falls Bakery To Create Weed Treats
There are many bakeries around the Sioux Empire that provide delicious sweets for any occasion. Intoxibakes in Sioux Falls, for example, provides yummy desserts with a little extra twist. The local bakery is known as "South Dakota's Original Boozy Bakery." Intoxibakes is one of the first South Dakota bakeries to...
dakotanewsnow.com
Countdown to debate: South Dakota professors weigh in on who could benefit most
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Dakota News Now will host a debate between Gov. Kristi Noem (R, S.D.) and Rep. Jamie Smith (D, S.D.), and libertarian candidate Tracey Quint as they compete for the position of South Dakota Governor. The debate airs Friday, September 30th, at 7:00 pm on...
gowatertown.net
UPDATE: Pilot killed in South Dakota helicopter crash identified
YANKTON, S.D.–A 65 year-old California man has been identified as the person killed in the crash of a helicopter near Yankton Tuesday. The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office said Kevin Rehm of Rancho Palos Verdes, California was the only passenger on board when the helicopter crashed. He died at the scene.
siouxfalls.business
Hy-Vee adds east-side Wahlburgers
The Hy-Vee store at 26th Street and Sycamore Avenue is the newest location for Wahlburgers. The store replaced its Market Grille with the burger-driven concept by executive chef Paul Wahlberg and celebrity brothers Mark and Donnie Wahlberg. It’s the 60th Wahlburgers in a Hy-Vee store and the second in Sioux...
dakotanewsnow.com
Harrisburg school threat deemed not credible, ends in arrest of student
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An investigation into a perceived threat made against Harrisburg High School was ultimately deemed to be “not credible” by Lincoln County authorities, but not before a scare for students, parents, and staff. Around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Sheriff Steve Swenson received word...
KELOLAND TV
Cresten Capital acquires more of Phillips Avenue
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In just five years, a Sioux Falls investment group has purchased six prime Phillips Avenue properties downtown. It started with the purchase of the historic Beach Pay building in 2017, now Cresten Capital owns the rest of block. “We just closed within the last...
newscenter1.tv
Pilot killed in gyrocopter crash in South Dakota
YANKTON, S.D. (AP) — The pilot of a small gyrocopter was killed in a crash Tuesday in southeastern South Dakota, according to officials. The Federal Aviation Administration said the AG-915 Spartan gyrocopter went down near the Chan Gurney Municipal Airport in Yankton about 10:30 a.m. Only the pilot was...
Sioux City Journal
Woodbury County field fires propelled by harvest, dry conditions
MOVILLE, Iowa -- Dry conditions have led to nearly ideal conditions for harvest to kick off across Siouxland. Those same conditions are also perfect for increased risk of grass and crop fires, as was the case Wednesday in Woodbury County, where rural fire departments spent hours putting out fires sparked by combines.
