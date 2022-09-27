The celebrity appeal of Billy Eichner has always rested on his outrageous causticity. The host of the viral series Billy on the Street, Eichner would barge around New York, holding a microphone in one hand and often dragging a celebrity with the other, barking questions at passersby. He’d typically goad them into rudeness by demanding that they spill pop-culture takes or simply “name a woman!” I’ve enjoyed Eichner’s work for many years, and in that time, I have consistently known him as a five-minute burst of comic intensity. One of the joys of his new film, Bros, is watching him successfully expand that charm over a nearly two-hour running time.

