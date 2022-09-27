Read full article on original website
'The Lion King' Prequel Director Barry Jenkins Says Film Will Have 'Really Wonderful Musical Numbers'
Director Barry Jenkins is sharing new details about his upcoming Lion King film with Disney. The Oscar winner, 42, revealed the title at the recent D23 Expo earlier this month — Mufasa: The Lion King — and offered a first look at the movie, which is set for release in 2024.
'The important lessons': Tom Hanks, 66, is coming out with a novel that highlights what he has learned during his 50 year career in Hollywood
Tom Hanks has written a new novel with familiar content. The 66-year-old actor shared with People that his work is based on the 'important lessons' he has learned while trying to make it - and stay on top - in Hollywood. Hanks is one of the most successful actors of...
Michael Giacchino Discusses Usage of Vintage Film Techniques in ‘Werewolf by Night’
With Werewolf by Night nearing a week from its official release on Disney+, anticipation for Marvel Studios’ first Special Presentation has certainly been on the rise. Ever since the official announcement of the project paired with the first trailer, many fans were pleasantly taken aback by how much this creative team went all in on the 1930s horror genre pastiche.
Inside the Set Design of “Bros,” the First Gay Rom Com From a Major Film Studio
“Bros” doesn’t hit theaters until Friday, September 30, but it’s already made history, as the very first gay romantic comedy created by a major film studio. The film stars Billy Eichner as Bobby Lieber, a museum curator living in New York City who is tasked with writing a rom com about a gay couple. (Fun fact: Eichner co-wrote the script of the film.)
Sam Raimi to Direct Remake of Ventriloquist Horror Film 'Magic'
Magic, a 1978 horror film about an evil puppet starring beloved actor Anthony Hopkins, is going to be remade by legendary director Sam Raimi according to producer Roy Lee. Lee recently appeared on the podcast Post Mortem with Mick Garris and broke the news, saying “I’ve only worked with [Sam Raimi] as a producer on films… actually… the first time I’m gonna work with him as a director is on a remake of Magic. Which is something that we’re working on now. The Anthony Hopkins movie. We’re just actually hearing the final versions of the different takes from writers next week.”
New ‘American Pie’ Movie in the Works From Universal, ‘Definition Please’ Filmmaker Sujata Day (Exclusive)
Another American Pie is in the works, this one to be penned by Insecure actor and Definition Please filmmaker Sujata Day. The multihyphenate is set to develop and write a new installment of the long-running sex comedy franchise for Universal 1440 Entertainment, a production arm of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group. Plot details have yet to be revealed, but the story is based on her original pitch and is being described as a fresh take.More from The Hollywood ReporterBryce Dallas Howard Says There Was Pressure That She Lose Weight for 'Jurassic World Dominion'Steven Spielberg's 'The Fabelmans' Releases New PosterBilly Eichner Calls Out...
Bros Is a Rom-Com as Entertaining as It Is Therapeutic
The celebrity appeal of Billy Eichner has always rested on his outrageous causticity. The host of the viral series Billy on the Street, Eichner would barge around New York, holding a microphone in one hand and often dragging a celebrity with the other, barking questions at passersby. He’d typically goad them into rudeness by demanding that they spill pop-culture takes or simply “name a woman!” I’ve enjoyed Eichner’s work for many years, and in that time, I have consistently known him as a five-minute burst of comic intensity. One of the joys of his new film, Bros, is watching him successfully expand that charm over a nearly two-hour running time.
20th Century Studios drops sneak peek of 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes'
The next movie in the Planet of the Apes franchise now has a name. 20th Century Studios has dropped a first look at the forthcoming film, as well its title: Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. The image released by the studio, which, like ABC News, is owned by...
Oscars’ Academy Screening Room Gets Off to a Slow Start With Only 12 Films Available
Oscar season has begun, and the race toward the major awards is starting to line up. Current favorites in the Best Picture category include Steven Spielberg’s “The Fablemans,” Sarah Polley’s “Women Talking,” Todd Field’s “Tár,” Martin McDonagh’s “The Banshees of Inisherin,” Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale” and Rian Johnson’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story.”
