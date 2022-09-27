ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermillion, SD

Comments / 0

Related
The Windows Club

How to add comments in PowerPoint from Android device

The feature of adding comments to Microsoft documents such as Word, Excel, and PowerPoint enables users to contribute their reviews and feedback. They can also mention their queries for specific sections. Due to the cross-platform flexibility offered by Microsoft 365, it is now possible to work on the go using mobile devices. Microsoft 365 for Android makes this possible. Thus, you can now view and add comments in a PowerPoint from an Android device.
SOFTWARE
Digital Trends

Get this 17-inch HP laptop with Windows 11 for $320 today

If you’re looking for an affordable computer that you can rely on for your daily tasks, but most laptop deals that you see are still beyond your budget, you should turn your attention to HP’s offer for the HP 17 Laptop. The device is yours for just $320, after a $170 discount to its original price of $490. A lot of shoppers are searching for a cheap but dependable laptop, so before everyone beats you to the punch, you should hurry up and take advantage of this bargain.
COMPUTERS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sioux Falls, SD
Vermillion, SD
Education
City
Vermillion, SD
The Windows Club

How to set up Office apps and Outlook email on Android

Nowadays, integrating Office apps and Outlook email on Android mobile devices has become popular. Microsoft has made the integration easy and smooth so that the users can access, edit and share their Office documents on the go. This also makes remote working possible and easy. Let’s look at how to...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

MNT Pocket Reform is a complete Linux laptop in 7 inches

A fully open hardware and software laptop is already intriguing but what if it could be folded to fit in your pocket? The MNT Pocket Reform does exactly that in a 7-inch clamshell that comes with Debian GNU and supports other Linux distributions. You can wow your friends with this mini computer’s mechanical keyboard, 1080p display, and modular design that invites you to adapt and expand it to meet your own needs.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy