therebelwalk.com
Ole Miss vs. Kentucky: Not Your Traditional Homecoming Game
OXFORD, Miss. — Traditionally, football programs have selected Homecoming games against an opponent who is not quite as formidable as others on the schedule. Who wants to lose their Homecoming game, right?. This week’s Ole Miss vs. Kentucky game is quite the exception as the No. 7-ranked Wildcats will...
therebelwalk.com
Former Ole Miss Football Players Enjoy Homecoming Gathering
OXFORD, Miss. – Texas A&M is famous for its 12th Man, a player willing to come out of the stands should his Aggies need him to do so. Saturday when Kentucky takes on Ole Miss, the Rebels will have up to a 50th man in the bleachers ready to take the field — and these players have experience.
Staff Predictions: No. 7 Kentucky-No. 14 Ole Miss
The No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats (4-0, 1-0 SEC) will look to remain undefeated this Saturday, as they hit the road for the second time this season, traveling to Oxford to take on the No. 14 Ole miss Rebels (4-0). Ahead of Saturday afternoon's contest, the Wildcats Today staff shares their final game ...
therebelwalk.com
Four Keys to an Ole Miss Win over Kentucky
OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss and Kentucky kick off at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, and here are our four keys to a Rebel victory. It is well documented the Ole Miss rushing attack is one of the best in the country. Both Quinshon Judkins and Zach Evans have been phenomenal this season, with Evans averaging 6.2 yards per carry and Judkins 6.1. Jaxson Dart has also emerged as a threat on the ground, rushing for 201 yards on 29 carries, a 6.9 yards-per-carry average.
therebelwalk.com
Four-Star Safety Braxton Myers Commits to Ole Miss
OXFORD, Miss. — Author H.L. Balcomb writes, “Regardless of the destination, all roads lead home.” For many of the nation’s elite high school athletes, finding the way to their collegiate home via their recruiting journey is not always the easiest. That can be said for elite,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
O'Gara: Chris Rodriguez is back, and it's painfully obvious why Kentucky needs him to reach new heights
When Chris Rodriguez returns from his 4-game suspension Saturday at Ole Miss, he might as well come out rocking No. 45. He won’t — he prefers No. 24 — but if you watched Kentucky in the first part of 2022, you can see exactly why one could liken the All-SEC running back’s return to Michael Jordan’s post-baseball return to the Chicago Bulls in 1995.
Lexington, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏈 games in Lexington. The Paul Laurence Dunbar High School football team will have a game with Tates Creek High School on September 30, 2022, 15:30:00.
therebelwalk.com
Rebel Recipes: Sausage Spinwheels
OXFORD, Miss. — For Saturday morning’s game against Kentucky, we bring you the perfect recipe for the breakfast game. Sausage Spinwheels are perfect for breakfast, brunch, or even supper. They’re quick and easy! Serve with mimosas, bloody Marys, coffee, or all the above! Let’s go, Rebels! Beat the Cats!
3 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky
What's your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza places in Kentucky that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are famous for serving only delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so definitely give them a try next time you are in the area.
WKYT 27
Academy Sports opens doors in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - People were lined up in Lexington early Friday morning, and it wasn’t for a new bourbon release. Academy Sports and Outdoors is one of the nation’s largest sporting goods and outdoor stores. Friday morning, they opened the newest of their more than 260 stores in Lexington. Academy, has it’s primary footprint in the south and offers an assortment of hunting, fishing, and camping equipment and gear, along with sports and leisure products.
theasburycollegian.com
Lexington man arrested for $150,000 in copper theft
Lexington police have arrested a man suspected of stealing $150,000 worth of copper from local businesses. Kenneth Jordan, 56, was charged by Lexington detectives with 15 counts of 1st-degree criminal mischief on Sept. 15, according to the Fayette County jail log. He is also charged with fleeing from police and failure to appear in court. As of Sept. 27, further information has not been disclosed regarding the latter charges.
WKYT 27
Lexington police investigate early morning shootout
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are currently investigating a shootout that happened early Saturday morning at Cheetah Gentleman’s Club on East New Circle Road. According to officials, officers were already patrolling the area when several shots were fired in the parking lot of the club. People in multiple cars exchanged gunfire before fleeing the scene.
WKYT 27
Lexington candidates, former police chief react to recent gun violence
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s former police chief is commenting on the city’s spike in gun violence. We’re on track to break the homicide record set last year. A shooting death over the weekend tied the count at 37. Now, Urban City Council District 4 candidates agree that crime is their number one concern.
WKYT 27
Life-threatening injuries reported after Lexington crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Four people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Lexington. The Lexington Fire Dept. says they were called to the scene at Harrodsburg Rd. and Burbank Dr. just before 2 p.m. Thursday for a report of an accident involving two vehicles. One of the vehicles ended up in a ditch.
q95fm.net
KSP Looking for Man Wanted for Burglary
Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 40 year old man named Kevin D. Turner. Turner is wanted for Burglary. He is described as a white male, standing 6 feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with any information on Turner’s location,...
WKYT 27
Suspect in custody after Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A suspect is in custody after a shooting in Lexington. Police say they were called shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday to the 700 block of Orleans Circle for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived at the scene, they found some evidence that indicated there...
WKYT 27
Suspicious package in Richmond was not an explosive, police say
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Police investigated a suspicious package in Richmond. We’re told officers went to serve an arrest warrant with Probation & Parole at a home on Ballard Drive Friday morning. When they got there, they found a suspicious package by the front door. The ATF and the...
wdrb.com
Lexington police seeking 'Batman burglar' who targets small businesses
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- He wears a mask that looks like a bat, but this dark knight is no protector of Gotham -- or Lexington. According to a report by LEX 18, someone wearing a Batman mask is breaking into Lexington businesses, and police want to catch the caped crusader of crime and put him behind bars.
Ledger Independent
Two face multiple charges in Bracken
BROOKSVILLE — A Bracken County grand jury met earlier this month and returned several indictments. Martin Dwayne Earlywine, 35, of Brooksville, was named in multiple indictments in relation to a July 31 incident when he allegedly entered the victim’s house with the intent to commit a crime and placed the victim in reasonable apprehension of imminent physical danger when he broke into her home and forcibly took a cell phone from her, according to the indictment.
Mississippi deputies arrest man on drug charges after he flees on foot from traffic stop
Mississippi deputies arrested a man on drug charges after he fled on foot during a traffic stop. On September 24th, 2022, Lee County Deputies initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the Verona area of Lee County and the driver was identified as 37-year-old Romeal Brinker. As the Deputy...
